Devin White or Tom Brady? | Week 15 Game Ball

Scott Smith: QB Tom Brady

If I told you Tom Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 131.4 passer rating while leading five straight scoring drives for a total of 31 points in a Buccaneer victory, you would say that was a pretty good game, right?

Brady did that in one half.

As Carmen reminded you above, things didn't go well for the Buccaneers in the first half in Atlanta on Sunday, and that was true on both sides of the ball. Tampa Bay only had 60 net yards of offense and five first downs by the intermission, at which point it was trailing 17-0. The Bucs' much-needed ninth win looked unlikely at that point. But Tom Brady knows a little bit about unlikely wins and second half comebacks against the Atlanta Falcons. *Cough* 28-3 *cough*.

Brady finished the game with 390 passing yards, and there's little doubt that his poise in the face of adversity helped the rest of the team believe that a comeback was possible. That Tasmanian devil on defense that Carmen nominated, Devin White, had this to say after the game:

"I just know any time you've got TB on your side, he's going to make the play when it's time to make the play. It might start a little slow but I know when it's time to come through for us he's going to come through. Every time we needed him to come through, he done come through."