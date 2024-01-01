Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Updates: Baker Mayfield Expected to Play Against Panthers

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

Jan 01, 2024 at 11:40 AM
Baker

Baker Mayfield

#6 QB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma

January 1 Updates

The Buccaneers have a win-and-in game on Sunday in Carolina, and it looks like their starting quarterback is going to play. Baker Mayfield suffered a ribs injury near the end of the Bucs' 23-13 loss to the Saints in Week 17, but Head Coach Todd Bowles sounded a positive note on Monday.

"His ribs are sore," said Bowles. "He'll be fine by Sunday."

Mayfield sustained the injury on a hit by Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu after he threw what was initially ruled as a successful two-point conversion pass to Chris Godwin. Mathieu was flagged for roughing the passer on the play. On a replay review, Godwin was deemed to have landed out of bounds, but the Bucs got another shot at the two-point play due to Mathieu's penalty. Mayfield came back into the game for that second play but his pass was snared by cornerback Paulson Adebo in the end zone.

Mayfield had his abdomen X-rayed immediately after the game and reported at his postgame press conference that the exam was negative for any fractures. Mayfield threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes in the loss and now has a career-high 28 on the season. He is tied for fourth in the NFL in that category.

CLICK HERE to watch Coach Bowles' Monday press conference.

Related Content

news

Updates: December 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023
news

Updates: November 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023
news

Updates: October 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in October 2023
news

Updates: September 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in September 2023
news

Updates: Preseason 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the end of Summer, Training Camp & the Preseason
news

Updates: June 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of June
news

Updates: May 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of May
news

Updates: April 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of April
news

Updates: March 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of March
news

Updates: February 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of February 2023
news

Updates: January 2023

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of January
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Saints | Week 17 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 23-13 loss to the Saints on New Year's Eve

Todd Bowles: Bucs Can't Beat Themselves in Last-Chance Game

The Buccaneers can still clinch a third straight division title in Week 18 at Carolina, but they'll need to start fast and avoid the costly mistakes that doomed them against the Saints

Baker Mayfield Reaches New Career Bests

Data Crunch: In his first season as the Buccaneers' quarterback, Baker Mayfield has established new single-season highs with 3,907 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes

Bucs-Panthers Game Set for Early Sunday in Week 18

The Buccaneers will finish up their 2023 regular season slate on Sunday in Charlotte, playing a 1:00 p.m. game against the Panthers on January 7 as they try to clinch a third straight division title.

Todd Bowles: 'Do Everything It Takes to Get In' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' game vs. the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. HC Bowles discussed QB Baker Mayfield being ready to go vs. the Panthers, other Bucs players heading in the 'right direction' health wise and doing whatever they can to win the division.

Robert Hainsey Talks Bucs Mentality, Unfinished Business | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Former Guard Ali Marpet are joined by Center Robert Hainsey on the weekly radio show.

Updates: Baker Mayfield Expected to Play Against Panthers

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

Saints vs. Bucs Week 17 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 17 matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Saints Snap Bucs' Win Streak, Deny Division Clinch

The Buccaneers committed a season-high four turnovers and were held scoreless for three quarters in a 23-13 loss to the Saints, ending a four-game winning streak and missing a chance to claim a third straight NFC South title

What's Next: Bucs Head to Carolina Seeking Division Title

The Buccaneers will play a win-and-in road game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, going for a head-to-head season sweep and a third straight NFC South title

Baker Mayfield's Thoughts on Game vs. Saints, Getting Things Right | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. QB Mayfield discussed the result against New Orleans, his health and his message to the team with the season on the line next week.

Todd Bowles on Result Against New Orleans, Moving Forward | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. HC Bowles discussed the game against the Saints, QB Baker Mayfield's status and winning by 'any means necessary' next week vs. the Panthers.

Rapid Reaction: Saints 23, Buccaneers 13

The Buccaneers fell to the visiting Saints and drop to 8-8

Breaking Down New Year's Eve vs. the Saints | Nothing But Bucs

It was a tough New Year's Eve afternoon in Tampa, as the Saints spoiled the Bucs hopes to clinch the NFC South 23-13. Host T.J. Rives is back with his analysis and insight from the sidelines on what went wrong. Plus, hear the game highlights and his post game interviews with the likes of WR Chris Godwin, LB Lavonte David and Coach Todd Bowles after this one. It's all on the newest edition of "Nothing But Bucs!"

Saints vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 23-13

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

Godwin Hauls in 47-Yard TD | Saints vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to WR Chris Godwin against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

Baker Fires TD Pass to Palmer | Saints vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to WR Trey Palmer against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

Best Photos From Saints vs. Bucs | Week 17

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 17 matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Mike Evans on the Need to Establish Rhythm Early On | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Mike Evans spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. WR Evans discussed gaining back momentum and needing to find a way to make plays.

Tristan Wirfs: 'Have to Put this Behind Us' | Press Conference

Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. T Wirfs discussed eliminating errors going forward and needing to do their best to come home with 'a hat and t-shirt' next week vs. Carolina.
Advertising