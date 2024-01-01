Updates: Baker Mayfield Expected to Play Against Panthers

January 1 Updates

The Buccaneers have a win-and-in game on Sunday in Carolina, and it looks like their starting quarterback is going to play. Baker Mayfield suffered a ribs injury near the end of the Bucs' 23-13 loss to the Saints in Week 17, but Head Coach Todd Bowles sounded a positive note on Monday.

"His ribs are sore," said Bowles. "He'll be fine by Sunday."

Mayfield sustained the injury on a hit by Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu after he threw what was initially ruled as a successful two-point conversion pass to Chris Godwin. Mathieu was flagged for roughing the passer on the play. On a replay review, Godwin was deemed to have landed out of bounds, but the Bucs got another shot at the two-point play due to Mathieu's penalty. Mayfield came back into the game for that second play but his pass was snared by cornerback Paulson Adebo in the end zone.

Mayfield had his abdomen X-rayed immediately after the game and reported at his postgame press conference that the exam was negative for any fractures. Mayfield threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes in the loss and now has a career-high 28 on the season. He is tied for fourth in the NFL in that category.