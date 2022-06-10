Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Case You Missed It: June 10, 2022

Top news from the Bucs’ previous week during the bustling offseason.

Jun 10, 2022 at 05:20 PM
220608_KZ_CutForACure_054
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his hair colored during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers raised over $117,000 for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's "Cut and Color For a Cure."

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to support and help mitigate childhood cancer through the "Cut and Color for a Cure" event, benefitting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF). More than 50 Bucs' staff members, led by Chief operating Officer Brian Ford, had their heads and facial hair shaved or colored by pediatric cancer patients and survivors at the AdventHealth Training Center to raise money and awareness to help fight childhood cancer. In the eighth year of participating in the campaign, Buccaneers players and staff accumulated more than $117,000 towards this year's challenge, putting the Bucs' eight-year Cut and Color for a Cure total eclipsing $600,000. One of the players who participated in the cause was quarterback, Tom Brady. He had his hair colored by Sofia Anderson, a 9-year-old girl who has endured unimaginable physical strain and fortitude since being diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma in 2015. The colors on Brady's head were as bright as Sofia's smile. For more information on the NPCF and to help fund research to eliminate childhood cancer, visit nationalpcf.org.

Buccaneers 8th Annual Cut/Color for a Cure Gallery

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have teamed up again with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation for the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure event in order to raise money to help fund research.

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders takes photos with kids and their families during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders takes photos with kids and their families during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - \ during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - \ during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders takes photos with kids and their families during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders takes photos with kids and their families during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders takes photos with kids and their families during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders takes photos with kids and their families during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders takes photos with kids and their families during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders takes photos with kids and their families during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - \ during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - \ during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - \ during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - \ during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders takes photos with kids and their families during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders takes photos with kids and their families during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - \ during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - \ during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - \ during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - \ during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders takes photos with kids and their families during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders takes photos with kids and their families during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders takes photos with kids and their families during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders takes photos with kids and their families during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear pose for photos during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear pose for photos during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear pose for photos during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear pose for photos during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear pose for photos during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear pose for photos during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear pose for photos during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear pose for photos during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Kids wait to cut hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Kids wait to cut hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford speaks during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford speaks during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford speaks during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford speaks during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - The 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - The 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford speaks during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford speaks during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford speaks during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford speaks during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Kids cut and color hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Kids cut and color hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his head shaved during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his head shaved during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his head shaved during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his head shaved during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford has his head shaved during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford has his head shaved during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shaves Guard Luke Goedeke's head during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shaves Guard Luke Goedeke's head during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shaves Guard Luke Goedeke's head during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shaves Guard Luke Goedeke's head during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 has his head shaved during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 has his head shaved during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his hair colored during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his hair colored during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his head colored and cut during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his head colored and cut during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his hair colored during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his hair colored during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his head colored and cut during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his head colored and cut during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his hair colored during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his hair colored during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his beard colored during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his beard colored during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his hair colored during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his hair colored during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs jerseys during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs jerseys during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes a selfie during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes a selfie during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his head shaved during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has his head shaved during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 colors Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 colors Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 colors Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 colors Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 colors Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 colors Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 colors Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 colors Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers colors Defensive Lineman William Gholston's hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers colors Defensive Lineman William Gholston's hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek has his head shaved during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek has his head shaved during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Danny Battles during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Danny Battles during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers color Quarterback Kyle Trask's hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers color Quarterback Kyle Trask's hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers color Quarterback Kyle Trask's hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers color Quarterback Kyle Trask's hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek has his head shaved while Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers color Quarterback Kyle Trask's hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek has his head shaved while Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers color Quarterback Kyle Trask's hair during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek has his head shaved during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek has his head shaved during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers writes the final fundraising amount during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers writes the final fundraising amount during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers writes the final fundraising amount during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers writes the final fundraising amount during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - The 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - The 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford speaks during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford speaks during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford speaks during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford speaks during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford speaks during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - COO Brian Ford speaks during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - The 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - The 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - The 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - The 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - The 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - The 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - The 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - The 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Danny Battles during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Danny Battles during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Danny Battles during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Danny Battles during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Stephanie Kravetz during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Stephanie Kravetz during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - CLO Dan Malasky during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - CLO Dan Malasky during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Brett Greene during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Brett Greene during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Brett Greene and Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Brett Greene and Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Jayme Floyd during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Jayme Floyd during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - The 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - The 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Drew Foster during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 106

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Drew Foster during the 8th annual Cut/Color for a Cure at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Jensen punt catch concluded mandatory minicamp.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended mandatory minicamp with comic relief on Thursday. After three days of installations, drills and 11-on-11 work, Head Coach Todd Bowles decided to end practice with some light-hearted fun. He told the team, "If Ryan Jensen can catch this punt, we will not do blitz period." The stakes were high. Under pressure, Jensen opted to wear his helmet for the task and accomplished the feat, sending his teammates into a roar of excitement for an early break. His response after catching the punt?

"Easy money."

Tom Brady reunites with former teammates in Tampa Bay, players who will have a big impact in 2022.

When Tom Brady stood under center for the New England Patriots, he played with Shaq Mason, Akiem Hicks and Logan Ryan individually during part of their respective careers. Now, all are reunited in Tampa Bay as the team embarks on a quest for another Lombardi Trophy in 2022. Each will play a significant role on the field this upcoming season and materializing the ultimate goal is the priority for all donning a Bucs' jersey.

Former starting right guard Alex Cappa departed during free agency (Bengals) and the Bucs acquired Mason via trade with New England to solidify the line. With rare athleticism and short-area power, Mason will boost the wall in front of Brady. Akiem Hicks signed with the Bucs on the first day of June to replace the contributions of Ndamukong Suh. Hicks has taken first-team reps alongside Vita Vea and his lethal rip move will dominate at the line of scrimmage, bolstering the defensive front. Moving to the secondary, there is former Patriots' cornerstone Logan Ryan. He signed with the Bucs during free agency to add competition at strong safety, alongside Mike Edwards and Keanu Neal. Ryan excels in press coverage at the line of scrimmage and provides flexibility, having played both as a slot corner and safety over the previous few seasons. On Thursday, Brady spoke to local media on the trio of familiar acquisitions.

"It feels good. It feels good because you know what those guys are capable of. I think they have a very high expectation for their level of play. I think when you've been in the trenches with those guys, you know what they're all about. I think the more of those guys that you have – that caliber of player that can play at a championship level – the better it is. It's a very competitive team – competitive practices out there, even these last three days. No one has put pads on yet. We are going to see what we can do when we put pads on, and guys go out there and try to execute under pressure."

Top Stories of the Week:

Top Photo Galleries of the Week:

Bucs' 2022 Minicamp Gallery: Day Three

View the top photos from the Bucs third day of mandatory minicamp.

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Punter Sterling Hofrichter #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Punter Sterling Hofrichter #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Cory Bichey during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Cory Bichey during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Safety Troy Warner #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Safety Troy Warner #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Teammates celebrate Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catching a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Teammates celebrate Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catching a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Teammates celebrate Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catching a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Teammates celebrate Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catching a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Teammates celebrate Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catching a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Teammates celebrate Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catching a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Teammates celebrate Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catching a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Teammates celebrate Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catching a punt to end practice early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates practice ending early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates practice ending early during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive line during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive line during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive line during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive line during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive line during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive line during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive line during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 43

TAMPA, FL - June 09, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive line during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs' 2022 Minicamp Gallery: Day Two

View the top photos from the Bucs second day of mandatory minicamp.

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Safety Troy Warner #33 and Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Safety Troy Warner #33 and Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Willington Previlon #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Willington Previlon #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 and Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 and Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Safety Troy Warner #33 and Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Safety Troy Warner #33 and Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 48

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs' 2022 Minicamp Gallery: Day One

View the top photos from the Bucs first day of mandatory minicamp.

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Helmet during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Helmet during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust and Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust and Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16, and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16, and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Helmet during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Helmet during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders and Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders and Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, Senior Advisor to the General Manager Bruce Arians, and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, Senior Advisor to the General Manager Bruce Arians, and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manager Bruce Arians, and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manager Bruce Arians, and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Tight End Ben Beise #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Tight End Ben Beise #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers greets teammates during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers greets teammates during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 52

TAMPA, FL - June 07, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Top Videos of the Week:

