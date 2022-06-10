In Case You Missed It: June 10, 2022

Tom Brady reunites with former teammates in Tampa Bay, players who will have a big impact in 2022.

When Tom Brady stood under center for the New England Patriots, he played with Shaq Mason, Akiem Hicks and Logan Ryan individually during part of their respective careers. Now, all are reunited in Tampa Bay as the team embarks on a quest for another Lombardi Trophy in 2022. Each will play a significant role on the field this upcoming season and materializing the ultimate goal is the priority for all donning a Bucs' jersey.

Former starting right guard Alex Cappa departed during free agency (Bengals) and the Bucs acquired Mason via trade with New England to solidify the line. With rare athleticism and short-area power, Mason will boost the wall in front of Brady. Akiem Hicks signed with the Bucs on the first day of June to replace the contributions of Ndamukong Suh. Hicks has taken first-team reps alongside Vita Vea and his lethal rip move will dominate at the line of scrimmage, bolstering the defensive front. Moving to the secondary, there is former Patriots' cornerstone Logan Ryan. He signed with the Bucs during free agency to add competition at strong safety, alongside Mike Edwards and Keanu Neal. Ryan excels in press coverage at the line of scrimmage and provides flexibility, having played both as a slot corner and safety over the previous few seasons. On Thursday, Brady spoke to local media on the trio of familiar acquisitions.