In Case You Missed It: June 10, 2022

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to support and help mitigate childhood cancer through the "Cut and Color for a Cure" event, benefitting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF). More than 50 Bucs' staff members, led by Chief operating Officer Brian Ford, had their heads and facial hair shaved or colored by pediatric cancer patients and survivors at the AdventHealth Training Center to raise money and awareness to help fight childhood cancer. In the eighth year of participating in the campaign, Buccaneers players and staff accumulated more than $117,000 towards this year's challenge, putting the Bucs' eight-year Cut and Color for a Cure total eclipsing $600,000. One of the players who participated in the cause was quarterback, Tom Brady. He had his hair colored by Sofia Anderson, a 9-year-old girl who has endured unimaginable physical strain and fortitude since being diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma in 2015. The colors on Brady's head were as bright as Sofia's smile. For more information on the NPCF and to help fund research to eliminate childhood cancer, visit nationalpcf.org.
Ryan Jensen punt catch concluded mandatory minicamp.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended mandatory minicamp with comic relief on Thursday. After three days of installations, drills and 11-on-11 work, Head Coach Todd Bowles decided to end practice with some light-hearted fun. He told the team, "If Ryan Jensen can catch this punt, we will not do blitz period." The stakes were high. Under pressure, Jensen opted to wear his helmet for the task and accomplished the feat, sending his teammates into a roar of excitement for an early break. His response after catching the punt?
"Easy money."
Tom Brady reunites with former teammates in Tampa Bay, players who will have a big impact in 2022.
When Tom Brady stood under center for the New England Patriots, he played with Shaq Mason, Akiem Hicks and Logan Ryan individually during part of their respective careers. Now, all are reunited in Tampa Bay as the team embarks on a quest for another Lombardi Trophy in 2022. Each will play a significant role on the field this upcoming season and materializing the ultimate goal is the priority for all donning a Bucs' jersey.
Former starting right guard Alex Cappa departed during free agency (Bengals) and the Bucs acquired Mason via trade with New England to solidify the line. With rare athleticism and short-area power, Mason will boost the wall in front of Brady. Akiem Hicks signed with the Bucs on the first day of June to replace the contributions of Ndamukong Suh. Hicks has taken first-team reps alongside Vita Vea and his lethal rip move will dominate at the line of scrimmage, bolstering the defensive front. Moving to the secondary, there is former Patriots' cornerstone Logan Ryan. He signed with the Bucs during free agency to add competition at strong safety, alongside Mike Edwards and Keanu Neal. Ryan excels in press coverage at the line of scrimmage and provides flexibility, having played both as a slot corner and safety over the previous few seasons. On Thursday, Brady spoke to local media on the trio of familiar acquisitions.
"It feels good. It feels good because you know what those guys are capable of. I think they have a very high expectation for their level of play. I think when you've been in the trenches with those guys, you know what they're all about. I think the more of those guys that you have – that caliber of player that can play at a championship level – the better it is. It's a very competitive team – competitive practices out there, even these last three days. No one has put pads on yet. We are going to see what we can do when we put pads on, and guys go out there and try to execute under pressure."
