Bucs Performance Review: Devin White Does It All

As the ball is snapped and Foles drops back, rookie inside linebacker Devin White seems to have the tight end, running a shallow cross, but White never takes his eyes off Foles and sees that pressure has gotten to him. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is bearing down on Foles as the tackle loses his leverage, forcing Foles to get rid of the ball quickly. Foles is tracking the slot receiver who attempts to cut back and get open but seeing all of this in his eyes, White chooses to sit in the opening instead of trailing the tight end all the way to the flat and it results in the rookie's first career interception.