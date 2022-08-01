With New Contributors in the Mix, Tom Brady Eyes Steady Improvement

The 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers famously 'kept the band together' after the team had won Super Bowl LV at the end of the previous season. Thanks to some go-for-it style of salary cap maneuvering and the magnetic draw of Tom Brady, the Buccaneers were able to stave off a number of potential free agency defections and were the first champions since the 1970s to return all 22 of their starters.

The results, on offense in particular, were predictable and welcome. The Buccaneers went from third in the league in scoring in 2020 to second last year, from seventh to second in total yards and from second to first in passing yards. They had to change their style of attack a little bit thanks to league-wide defensive adjustments, but Brady made it work better than ever.

As the Buccaneers wade into the second week of training camp in 2022 and prepare for another run at a title, they are dealing with a far more typical situation when it comes to season-to-season change. The team is definitely not returning all 22 starters, and the offense will have a half-dozen or more new contributors. That change started early in the offseason, when Pro Bowl left guard Ali Marpet surprisingly retired and starting right guard Alex Cappa left for Cincinnati on the first day of free agency.