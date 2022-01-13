Tom Brady: Eagles' Defense 'Doesn't Let You Off the Hook'

"They're a very good defense – they make you earn everything. You make a mistake, you get a penalty, you're going to punt. The ball gets batted up in the air, they're going to intercept it. You hold onto the ball too long, they're going to strip-sack it. It's a team that just doesn't let you off the hook, and I think they do a good job with their coverages, they show enough disguise. They're all covering for one another. There's really good communication – I can tell that. Really well-coached defense with a lot of good players. It makes it really tough for the offense to score."

The Eagles' defensive prowess starts up front, where the foursome of Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat get consistent pressure without blitzing, even if their overall sack total this year isn't overwhelming. Philadelphia has had a couple years of linebacker turnover and that continued early in 2021 before Eric Wilson was released and the team settled on the trio of T.J. Edwards, Alex Singleton and Genard Avery. And the secondary is loaded with heavily-experienced veterans such as Darius Slay, Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris. It adds up to a unit that allowed the 10th fewest yards and eighth-lowest yards-per-play average during the regular season. The Eagles also held seven of nine opponents from Halloween on to fewer than 19 points before playing their reserves in a 51-26 loss to Dallas last week.

"They have a lot of good players," said Brady. "They've obviously got a very good front. They're really settled in at linebacker, they're playing really well at linebacker. And they've got a very veteran secondary whose playing very well together. Talented players at all the positions."