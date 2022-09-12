Bucs' Special Teams Contribute to First Win of 2022

Camarda and the Bucs' coverage teams appeared to struggle in the preseason, finishing the three-game slate ranked 24th in opponent punt return average, 29th in opponent kickoff return average and last in net punting average. However, as Bowles explained at the time the coaches were asking Camarda to punt in a way that invited returns and were cycling through a lot of gunner candidates. On Sunday, cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Dee Delaney were the punt gunners and they were part of a strong coverage effort. Bowles credited the coaching trio of Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong, Defense/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy and Specialist Coach Chris Boniol for getting those units ready to play for the regular season.

"They put in a lot of effort. Coach Armstrong and Keith and Chris Boniol do a great job. They do a great job teaching those guys. And it's mostly effort. It's effort and want-to – having speed is even better. But they did a good job getting downfield and forcing some fair catches."

Camarda finished the night with a gross average of 50.7 yards per punt and a net average of 43.0 yards. One three-punt outing is far too small of a sample size to know if Camarda will continue with that sort of success, but to provide a comparison for how that level of performance measures up in the NFL the league leader in gross average last year (the Raiders' A.J. Cole) came in at 50.0 and the leader in net average (the Cowboys' Bryan Anger) finished at 44.6.

Camarda also handled kickoff duties and hit five of his six kicks into the end zone. Two resulted in touchbacks, and when Turpin did choose to run it out he didn't get far, averaging 19.3 yards on four returns. Second-year linebacker K.J. Britt set the tone early with a fantastic open-field stop of Turpin at the 14-yard line on the game's opening kickoff.