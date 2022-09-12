Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3

In a Prime-Time showdown, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on their home turf. The club's defense spurred the victory in Arlington.

During the first half, the Buccaneers held a yardage advantage of 219 to 95, however, they repeatedly stalled inside the 30, culminating in a 12-3 lead at halftime off the leg of Ryan Succop. Despite an instinctual Antoine Winfield Jr. interception in the second quarter, the Buccaneers offense had to settle for three after Tom Brady was sacked by Micah Parsons on third down. The Bucs operated predominately out of a short-passing attack to try and mitigate the Cowboys' pass rush, utilizing a heavy dose of screens and intermediate shots over the middle of the field, which set up the running game. The highlight came on a 48-yard connection between Brady and Julio Jones as No. 6 showcased his straight line speed.