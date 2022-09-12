Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3

The Buccaneers come out victorious in Week One over the Cowboys, led by a dominant defensive output

Sep 11, 2022 at 11:23 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

RR
Bucs vs. Cowboys

In a Prime-Time showdown, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on their home turf. The club's defense spurred the victory in Arlington.

During the first half, the Buccaneers held a yardage advantage of 219 to 95, however, they repeatedly stalled inside the 30, culminating in a 12-3 lead at halftime off the leg of Ryan Succop. Despite an instinctual Antoine Winfield Jr. interception in the second quarter, the Buccaneers offense had to settle for three after Tom Brady was sacked by Micah Parsons on third down. The Bucs operated predominately out of a short-passing attack to try and mitigate the Cowboys' pass rush, utilizing a heavy dose of screens and intermediate shots over the middle of the field, which set up the running game. The highlight came on a 48-yard connection between Brady and Julio Jones as No. 6 showcased his straight line speed.

Early in the third quarter, the Bucs reached the end zone at last. In a highlight-worthy play, Brady hit Mike Evans in the back of the end zone on a back shoulder fade to extend the club's lead, 19-3. A 17-yard gain by Leonard Fournette moved the chains and put Tampa Bay in favorable field position. Throughout the second half, the Bucs ground game took off with Fournette's power on inside and outside zone runs. He eclipsed the 100-yard marker, finishing with 127 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Inside linebacker Devin White spearheaded the defensive effort, amassing 2.0 sacks for 17 yards and six tackles. With rare closing speed and read/react skills, White put on a show. The Buccaneers' defense held the Cowboys to 244 total yards on 11 possessions. The Cowboys converted just three of 15 third-down attempts.

Best Photos From Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys | Week 1

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 1 matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Bucs vs. Cowboys
1 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
2 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
3 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
4 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
5 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
6 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
7 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
8 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
9 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
10 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
11 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
12 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
13 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
14 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
15 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
16 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
17 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
18 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
19 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
20 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
21 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
22 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
23 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
24 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
25 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
26 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
27 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
28 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
29 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
30 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
31 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
32 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
33 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
34 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
35 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
36 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
37 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
38 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
39 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
40 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
41 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
42 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
43 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
44 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Cowboys
45 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Cowboys
46 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
47 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
48 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
49 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
50 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
51 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
52 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
53 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
54 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

189 bucs v dallas
55 / 136
Bucs vs. Cowboys
56 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
57 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Cowboys
58 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Cowboys
59 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Cowboys
60 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Cowboys
61 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs vs. Cowboys
62 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
63 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
64 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
65 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
66 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
67 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
68 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

203 bucs v dallas
69 / 136
Bucs vs. Cowboys
70 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
71 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
72 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
73 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
74 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
75 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
76 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

211 bucs v dallas
77 / 136
Bucs vs. Cowboys
78 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
79 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
80 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

215 bucs v dallas
81 / 136
216 bucs v dallas
82 / 136
Bucs vs. Cowboys
83 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
84 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
85 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

220 bucs v dallas
86 / 136
Bucs vs. Cowboys
87 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
88 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
89 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
90 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
91 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
92 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
93 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
94 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
95 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
96 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

231 bucs v dallas
97 / 136
Bucs vs. Cowboys
98 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
99 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
100 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
101 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
102 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
103 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
104 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
105 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
106 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
107 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
108 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
109 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
110 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
111 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
112 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
113 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
114 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
115 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
116 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
117 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
118 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
119 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
120 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
121 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
122 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
123 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
124 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
125 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
126 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
127 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
128 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
129 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
130 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
131 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
132 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
133 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
134 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
135 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Bucs vs. Cowboys
136 / 136

Bucs vs. Cowboys

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Dominant Defense Drives Bucs to Season-Opening Win in Dallas

Leonard Fournette led a balanced offense with 127 rushing yards and Devin White led a swarming defense that didn't allow a point after the opening drive in a 19-3 victory on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium

news

Devin White Sparks Defensive Surge vs. Cowboys

In the season opener, Buccaneers middleman Devin White spearheaded defensive output

news

Bucs vs. Cowboys Game Blog | Week 1 2022

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week One game vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

How to watch, listen and livestream Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 8:20 p.m. ET

news

Bucs-Cowboys Inactives | Chris Godwin Active for the Opener

WR Chris Godwin is expected to suit up for the first time since last December as he has returned from a knee injury and is active for Sunday night's opener

news

2022 Game Preview: Cowboys-Buccaneers, Week 1

A second straight opening-weekend meeting with the Cowboys awaits Tampa Bay in Dallas, as the two highest-scoring teams from 2021 square off, with both squads featuring shuffled O-Lines and aggressive defenses

news

Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Cowboys, Week 1 2022

The Buccaneers should be prepared to see a lot of blitzes through the interior with a rebuild on the interior of the offensive line, but Tom Brady's quick release can mitigate the Cowboys' pass rush…key stats and more

news

Week 1 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

The Bucs are favored in the season opener by league-wide experts

news

Genard Avery Elevated to Game Roster for Season Opener

Genard Avery will be eligible to play on Sunday night in Dallas after the Buccaneers used one of their two practice squad elevation options on the veteran linebacker

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week One

The Buccaneers and Cowboys will go head-to-head on Sunday for the first game of the 2022-2023 season, and there are several players to keep an eye on

news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 9: One Buc Out, Two Listed as Questionable

Ahead of the 2022 regular season opener, the Buccaneers have several players listed on the injury report

Advertising