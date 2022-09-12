Julio Jones Makes His Mark in Buccaneers Debut

Late in the first half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, the home team downed a punt at the Buccaneers' 10-yard line with less than two minutes to play. Given that Tampa Bay and Dallas were grinding out a rugged, field goal-only 9-3 game at the time, a conservative drive and a punt to kill the clock would not have been a surprise.

On the first play of that drive, Tom Brady threw a swing pass to Chris Godwin, who plucked the ball off the turf and turned upfield for a gain of five. On the play, Godwin tweaked a hamstring putting an end to his first game since last December, when he sustained a torn ACL. At the same time, Mike Evans was on the sideline, too, with an unspecified ailment. All the more reason to go the conservative route.

However, this is also the same team that signed Julio Jones just before the start of training camp. That Julio Jones, the one who from 2011-20 in Atlanta led all players with 12,896 receiving yards and made it to seven Pro Bowls. The Buccaneers were preemptively building depth at a position that had been plagued by injuries late the season before. That depth came in handy right away in 2021.

Three plays after Godwin's short catch and immediately after he had converted a third-and-four with a hard pass over the middle to tight end Cam Brate, Brady threw a high arcing pass deep down the right sideline, intended for Jones. The veteran receiver maintained a step on Dallas cornerback Anthony Brown and at the last minute dived for the ball, hauling it on and landing painfully at the Dallas 29 for a 48-yard gain. It would prove to be Tampa Bay's biggest play of a day dominated by defense.

Head Coach Todd Bowles was not surprised.