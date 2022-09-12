Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Devin White Sparks Defensive Surge vs. Cowboys 

In the season opener, Buccaneers middleman Devin White spearheaded defensive output

Sep 12, 2022 at 12:05 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

IMG_6397

On Sunday night in Prime-Time, Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White put on a show. In a multi-sack game, White led the charge against the Dallas Cowboys. With a captain badge on his jersey, White commanded the unit. His read-and-react skills garnered praise from Head Coach Todd Bowles following the 19-3 win.

"It wasn't just the pass-rush," Bowles stated. "It was the way he is executed and ran the defense. He was kind of the quarterback out there, understanding formations and getting us in the right calls and checks. We're giving him a little more freedom this year to do some of the things that help us get better. I thought he did a great job tonight."

White compiled eight tackles, 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, one pass defensed and two quarterback hits. With explosion out of his stance, White wreaked havoc. In the third quarter, White's third down sack stalled the Cowboys' drive. White shot through the A-gap and dropped Dak Prescott. He out-leveraged the offensive lineman with a lethal spin move for a free run at the quarterback. His second came in the fourth, again on third down. White flew up the middle for a sack on Cooper Rush (replaced injured Prescott), forcing Dallas to punt.

The former LSU standout received his first Pro Bowl berth in 2021 and entering Year Four, White is certainly on track for another breakout campaign. White has become a focal point in Todd Bowles' pressure packages, becoming the centerpiece of both stunts and blites. Against Dallas, White was the pass rush catalyst in the team's season opener. With superb instincts, White was quick to read his keys, putting himself in position to make plays. With elite speed and instincts, White elevated the Bucs' defensive unit – which held the Cowboys from reaching the end zone.

Related Content

news

Dominant Defense Drives Bucs to Season-Opening Win in Dallas

Leonard Fournette led a balanced offense with 127 rushing yards and Devin White led a swarming defense that didn't allow a point after the opening drive in a 19-3 victory on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium

news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3

The Buccaneers come out victorious in Week One over the Cowboys, led by a dominant defensive output

news

Bucs vs. Cowboys Game Blog | Week 1 2022

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week One game vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

How to watch, listen and livestream Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 8:20 p.m. ET

news

Bucs-Cowboys Inactives | Chris Godwin Active for the Opener

WR Chris Godwin is expected to suit up for the first time since last December as he has returned from a knee injury and is active for Sunday night's opener

news

2022 Game Preview: Cowboys-Buccaneers, Week 1

A second straight opening-weekend meeting with the Cowboys awaits Tampa Bay in Dallas, as the two highest-scoring teams from 2021 square off, with both squads featuring shuffled O-Lines and aggressive defenses

news

Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Cowboys, Week 1 2022

The Buccaneers should be prepared to see a lot of blitzes through the interior with a rebuild on the interior of the offensive line, but Tom Brady's quick release can mitigate the Cowboys' pass rush…key stats and more

news

Week 1 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

The Bucs are favored in the season opener by league-wide experts

news

Genard Avery Elevated to Game Roster for Season Opener

Genard Avery will be eligible to play on Sunday night in Dallas after the Buccaneers used one of their two practice squad elevation options on the veteran linebacker

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week One

The Buccaneers and Cowboys will go head-to-head on Sunday for the first game of the 2022-2023 season, and there are several players to keep an eye on

news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 9: One Buc Out, Two Listed as Questionable

Ahead of the 2022 regular season opener, the Buccaneers have several players listed on the injury report

Advertising