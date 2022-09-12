Devin White Sparks Defensive Surge vs. Cowboys 

On Sunday night in Prime-Time, Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White put on a show. In a multi-sack game, White led the charge against the Dallas Cowboys. With a captain badge on his jersey, White commanded the unit. His read-and-react skills garnered praise from Head Coach Todd Bowles following the 19-3 win.

"It wasn't just the pass-rush," Bowles stated. "It was the way he is executed and ran the defense. He was kind of the quarterback out there, understanding formations and getting us in the right calls and checks. We're giving him a little more freedom this year to do some of the things that help us get better. I thought he did a great job tonight."

White compiled eight tackles, 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, one pass defensed and two quarterback hits. With explosion out of his stance, White wreaked havoc. In the third quarter, White's third down sack stalled the Cowboys' drive. White shot through the A-gap and dropped Dak Prescott. He out-leveraged the offensive lineman with a lethal spin move for a free run at the quarterback. His second came in the fourth, again on third down. White flew up the middle for a sack on Cooper Rush (replaced injured Prescott), forcing Dallas to punt.