Moving on to 2021 Already? | S.S. Mailbag

Last Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, 31-9. In the process quarterback Tom Brady played in his 10th Super Bowl, and won his seventh. Everyone knows that, and yet it still sounds ludicrous when I say it out loud as I'm typing this. Ten Super Bowls. Seven rings. Those numbers may never be topped.

The matchup of Brady and young Chiefs phenom Patrick Mahomes was the top storyline heading into Super Bowl LV, though it's fair to say the Buccaneers' defense stole at least a good share of the spotlight before it was all said and done. Brady himself called it the "ultimate team effort." Indeed.

So while Brady was lining up another ring for his bejeweled hands, Rob Gronkowski was winning his third and playing in his fifth (he was on injured reserve for a fifth Super Bowl in New England), Jason Pierre-Paul was improving to 2-0 in Super Bowls, as was Shaq Barrett. Antonio Brown and Ndamukong Suh both got their second crack at a title and won for the first time. LeSean McCoy is the only player who will be able to wear rings from each of the last two Super Bowls, as he was with Kansas City last year when they won SBLIV. However, he did not actually play in either game. Steve McLendon was inactive for his only other Super Bowl appearance, and it was a loss, so he took two steps in the right direction on Sunday.