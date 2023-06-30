Bucs Training Camp Viewing Dates, Tom Moore Receives Hall of Fame Recognition & More | Brianna's Blitz 

Training Camp Viewing Schedule

The time has arrived. Buccaneers training camp will officially commence on July 30th, kicking off nine practices open to Krewe members and designated groups. The first nine practices at the AdventHealth Training Center will be open to public viewing, featuring access for Krewe members, premium Krewe members, corporate partners, and select groups. The 10th practice will be open to the general public, the team's first full-access training camp date in four years.

Monday, July 31, is Military Day and will feature the first padded, full-contact practice of the season. The team will conclude camp on Monday, August 14 with a workout open to all fans before heading to New Jersey for a pair of joint practices with the New York Jets later that week.

Eight of the 10 allotted open practices will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will be conducted on the practice fields at the AdventHealth Training Center. Covered bleacher seating will be available for those in attendance. Sunday, August 13 has been designated as Women of Red Day at Training Camp presented by AdventHealth and will start at 1:00 p.m., also on the outdoor practice fields. On Tuesday, August 1, the Bucs will hold a night practice inside the team's indoor practice facility, beginning at 7:00 p.m. and featuring a vivacious crowd of season pass members.

Tom Moore Honored

Buccaneers' offensive consultant Tom Moore was recognized in Canton on June 28-29. Moore, one of 17 individuals, has been identified for Awards of Excellence under a program launched by the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year to honor significant contributors to the game of football. Moore, a transcendent figure who forged a profound influence on the game, has played an integral role in NFL history for decades. His illustrious career began in 1961 when he started working for his alma mater, the University of Iowa as a graduate assistant. That role sparked a love affair that has lasted a lifetime.

After 13 seasons in the college ranks, he entered the NFL in 1977 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, sparking a remarkable tenure that currently spans over 45 years. He appeared in the postseason 24 times, including 15 division title appearances, five Super Bowl teams and four Super Bowl rings (XIII, XIV, XLI, LV). Moore coaches for nine different NFL teams and returns to the Buccaneers' offensive staff for the 2023 campaign at the age of 84. During his unprecedented career, Moore has coached more Hall of Famers than any living person. Regarded as one of the greatest offensive minds in NFL history at the forefront of ingenuity, Moore has not only evolved with the times over a 45-year career but has reinvented the modern era. For more on his story, click here.

Football Operations Staff Promotions

The Buccaneers announced various promotions for their football operations staff, including Mike Greenberg and John Spytek as newly appointed Assistant General Managers, Jackie Davidson as Vice President of Football Research and Shane Scannell as Director of Pro Scouting.

Greenberg was elevated from Vice President of Football Administration to Assistant General Manager as he enters his 14th season with Tampa Bay and his 16th overall in the NFL. Greenberg works directly with General Manager Jason Licht on all aspects of the salary cap, contract negotiations, compliance with the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement and the club's financial and strategic planning.

Spytek was promoted from Vice President of Player Personnel to Assistant General Manager as he begins his eighth season with the Buccaneers in 2023. In his current role, Spytek oversees the day-to-day operations of the college and pro scouting departments for Tampa Bay. He administers free agency preparation and evaluates talent throughout the NFL landscape, as well as other professional football leagues. He works alongside Licht regarding the NFL Draft, key free-agent acquisitions and all personnel decisions.