After Acclimation Period, Bucs Ready to Put on Pads and Hit

Even with the pads on, the Buccaneers will be careful with their contact in order to keep each other as healthy as possible. Bowles has not yet indicated if he will run any fully "live" drills, with real tackling, or how many of those there would be. Regardless, the intensity will go up a notch on Monday and the action will look a little bit more like real football.

"Well, a lot of supposed sacks may not get there, and a lot of supposed runs may not get there," said Bowles. "We'll see what comes of what. We're trying to make each other better and get ready for the season. We understand we're on the same team. We want heavy competition, but we want to play smart and figure things out."

All of the remaining practices are currently scheduled to take place on the three grass fields behind the AdventHealth Training Center, as the first four did. The team also has an indoor facility beyond those fields that comes in handy when there is foul weather or lightning in close proximity. The coaching staff could also choose to use that facility to give the players a break from the heat on any given day, but Bowles doesn't yet know if that will be necessary.

"Depends on the day," he said. "We'll play it by ear. You get a feel, a pulse for the team and you'll always take a look at the temperature. We may, or we may go straight through or give more breaks. We'll fluctuate."

The Buccaneers have enjoyed, relatively speaking, a decent amount of cooling breezes during the first week of camp, though the second half of Saturday's workout settled into a still and stifling heat. That heat will become more of an issue when the pads are added in, which means it will take a little more effort for players to remain healthy and hydrated going forward.