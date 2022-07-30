Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After Acclimation Period, Bucs Ready to Put on Pads and Hit

Following a four-day 'acclimation period' in which the Bucs looked mentally well prepared, the team will put on pads on Monday and the training camp will become more physically challenging

Jul 30, 2022 at 05:30 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Four days into training camp, Tampa Bay Buccaneers are feeling it in their legs, but they aren't showing many signs of mental fatigue.

The Buccaneers began practicing on Wednesday morning and by Saturday had completed the ramp-up period mandated by the NFL for the start of training camp. Now the players will get a rest on Sunday and when they return to practice on Monday it will be in pads. Assessing that first mini-week, Head Coach Todd Bowles felt his team had accomplished what it needed to in the run-up to the more physical work that starts next week.

"The mental part was very good," said Bowles. "You're going to get heavy legs the third and fourth days until they can get used to the heat. I think those guys are attentive, they're hustling and the communication has been good."

After the first players day off, the Buccaneers will have nine more training camp practices over the next two weeks, including one on Friday, August 5 that will be attended exclusively by the families of players and staff members. Seven of those workouts will be in pads; the players will wear spider shells in the other two. League rules only allow for one hour and 45 minutes of work in the first padded practice and two hours in the second one; after that the team can run practices as long as two and a half hours.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, July 30

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Casey Phillips before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Casey Phillips before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - \ before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - \ before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Casey Phillips before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Casey Phillips before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - \ before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - \ before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - \ before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - \ before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Scott Hansen and Willie McGinest of NFL Network during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Scott Hansen and Willie McGinest of NFL Network during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Captain Fear joins Scott Hansen and Willie McGinest of NFL Network during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Captain Fear joins Scott Hansen and Willie McGinest of NFL Network during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - A general view during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - A general view during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - A general view during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - A general view during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - A general view during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - A general view during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Barry Sanders Jr. and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Barry Sanders Jr. and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillip before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillip before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Team Reporter Casey Phillips and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Team Reporter Casey Phillips and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht speaks to fans before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht speaks to fans before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillips before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillips before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Guard Curtis Blackwell #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Guard Curtis Blackwell #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Nick Leverett #60 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Nick Leverett #60 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 and Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 and Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Guard Curtis Blackwell #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Guard Curtis Blackwell #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tackle Jonathan Hubbard #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tackle Jonathan Hubbard #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Willington Previlon #94 and Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Willington Previlon #94 and Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Willington Previlon #94 and Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Willington Previlon #94 and Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Safety Troy Warner #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Safety Troy Warner #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Safety Troy Warner #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Safety Troy Warner #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tight End Ben Beise #89 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tight End Ben Beise #89 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Willington Previlon #94, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Willington Previlon #94, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Running Back Kenjon Barner #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Running Back Kenjon Barner #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Safety Troy Warner #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Safety Troy Warner #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 and Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 and Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Scott Hansen and Willie McGinest of NFL Network interview Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 87

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Scott Hansen and Willie McGinest of NFL Network interview Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Even with the pads on, the Buccaneers will be careful with their contact in order to keep each other as healthy as possible. Bowles has not yet indicated if he will run any fully "live" drills, with real tackling, or how many of those there would be. Regardless, the intensity will go up a notch on Monday and the action will look a little bit more like real football.

"Well, a lot of supposed sacks may not get there, and a lot of supposed runs may not get there," said Bowles. "We'll see what comes of what. We're trying to make each other better and get ready for the season. We understand we're on the same team. We want heavy competition, but we want to play smart and figure things out."

All of the remaining practices are currently scheduled to take place on the three grass fields behind the AdventHealth Training Center, as the first four did. The team also has an indoor facility beyond those fields that comes in handy when there is foul weather or lightning in close proximity. The coaching staff could also choose to use that facility to give the players a break from the heat on any given day, but Bowles doesn't yet know if that will be necessary.

"Depends on the day," he said. "We'll play it by ear. You get a feel, a pulse for the team and you'll always take a look at the temperature. We may, or we may go straight through or give more breaks. We'll fluctuate."

The Buccaneers have enjoyed, relatively speaking, a decent amount of cooling breezes during the first week of camp, though the second half of Saturday's workout settled into a still and stifling heat. That heat will become more of an issue when the pads are added in, which means it will take a little more effort for players to remain healthy and hydrated going forward.

"That's the only way you can be professional," said Bowles. "You've got to hydrate, you've got to rejuvenate, you've got to stretch. You've got to do all the things to get you ready for the season. We'll take care of our part when they're in the building; they have to take care of their part when they're out of the building. That's part of being a professional."

