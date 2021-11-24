Nelson, Taylor Key Powerful Colts Rushing Attack

As Bruce Arians said on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts are "riding high" at the moment, and it's Arians' team that will be the next to try to rein them in.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Indiana this weekend to take on a Colts team that has won five of its last six games and is fresh off a "statement game" in which it pounded one of the AFC's top contenders, the Buffalo Bills, by a 41-15 score. Running back Jonathan Taylor inserted himself into the NFL MVP discussion with a five-touchdown performance and the Indianapolis defense held Josh Allen to 209 yards while picking him off twice.

After an 0-3 start that was beginning to cast doubt on the wisdom of Indy's offseason trade for quarterback Carson Wentz, the Colts have gone 6-2 and are now just a half-game off the pace for the third Wild Card spot in the conference. The team's first five wins came against teams that are currently a combined 15-36 (the Dolphins, Texans, 49ers, Jets and Jaguars), but their Week 11 showing in Buffalo seems to identify the Colts as true contenders in the AFC. They are the NFL's fifth-highest scoring team, they rank 13th in scoring defense and, crucially, they have far and away the best turnover differential in the NFL at plus-15.

That last note speaks directly to the play of Wentz, the former MVP candidate who fell out of favor in Philadelphia after leading the league with 15 interceptions in 2020 and recording 58 fumbles in 68 games as an Eagle. This season, Wentz has only been picked off three times and the Eagles are second in the NFL with a 1.11% interception rate on offense.

The trade for Wentz in the offseason was the team's third crack at replacing franchise quarterback Andrew Luck, who abruptly retired right before the 2019 season. Jacoby Brissett got the first shot and then the Colts tried the seasoned veteran route with Philip Rivers in 2020. After Rivers also retired, the team went for the reclamation project in Wentz, the former second-overall pick. One reason it is working so far is that Indianapolis has built up a very promising offense with a series of big hits in the draft. That included guard Quenton Nelson (6th overall in 2018), wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (34th in 2020) and Taylor (41st in 2020). Nelson anchors one of the NFL's best offensive lines, allowing the Colts to take full advantage of Taylor's talents.

There are standout players at every level of the defense, too, though a rash of injuries at safety has forced the team to shuffle personnel at the back end. Another recent trade that has paid off for the Colts brought in All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and with defensive ends Justin Houston and Denico Autry departing in the offseason the team reloaded on the edges with draft picks Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo. Paye's first two career sacks have come in Indy's last two outings.

Much like the vaunted Saints' class of 2017, the Colts built a good part of their core with impressive work in the 2018 draft, which started with Nelson in the first round and then delivered linebacker Darius Leonard and starting right tackle Braden Smith in the second round. That class also produced such ongoing contributors as defensive ends Tyquan Lewis and Kemoko Turay and pass-catching back Nyheim Hines. Leonard rivals Nelson as the star of that class, as he has amassed three Pro Bowl invites and two first-team All-Pro nods in just three seasons. More on both Nelson and Leonard in our Difference Makers section below.

The Colts' offense is just getting better as the season progresses, scoring 30 or more points in five of its last six outings. Meanwhile, the defense has held four of its last six opponents to 18 points or less and has been very opportunistic, recovering an NFL-high 12 fumbles to go with 13 interceptions. Nine different Indy defenders have a pick this year, led by three from nickel back Kenny Moore.

Despite their recent run, the Colts still have a lot of heavy lifting to do to make the playoffs. They are still 1.5 games out in the NFC South, and it's really more like a 2.5-game deficit because they've already lost to Tennessee twice. In the muddled AFC field they are one of eight teams that currently has either five or six wins. In addition to this weekend's matchup with the Buccaneers, the Colts also have final-month battles looming against the Cardinals and Patriots. The Colts are undoubtedly buoyed by their recent performance and feeling confident as the defending champs come to town, but they are also likely to be highly motivated by the challenge of hanging in the AFC stretch run. Here's a closer look at some of the challenges and opportunities the Bucs will face when they head to Indianapolis to take on the ascending Colts on Sunday:

COLTS DIFFERENCE-MAKERS

In addition to his efficient work as a passer in 2021, Wentz is also quite mobile and he has nine career rushing touchdowns. After he took a league-high 50 sacks in his last year in Philly behind an injury-plagued line, Wentz has enjoyed working with the Colts' strong front line, which ranks seventh in sacks allowed per pass play. In addition to Nelson and Smith, center Ryan Kelly is among the best in the league at his position. Hines is a good changeup to Taylor who has 26 receptions this season and second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman, a contested-catch stud, is emerging as a star in 2021. In addition to those players, here are four Indianapolis standouts who will be among the toughest challenges for Tampa Bay in Week 12:

1. DT DeForest Buckner. The Colts gave up the 13th-overall pick in the 2020 draft to get Buckner from San Francisco, and coincidentally that pick eventually ended up in the Buccaneers' hands and was used to take tackle Tristan Wirfs. Though Buckner plays the three-technique position and primarily lines up inside the tackles he might occasionally go up against Wirfs, which would be an impressive battle. Buckner leads the Colts in both sacks (4.5) and QB hits (11), and according to NFL Next Gen Stats he has generated 33 quarterback pressures this season, or exactly three per game. That's the 20th-highest pressure total in the NFL and among players who primarily line up as interior linemen it ranks behind only Jeffery Simmons, Javon Hargrave and Aaron Donald. Buckner is a huge presence on the inside at 6-7 and 295 pounds, and his first season in Indianapolis was everything the Colts could have hoped for. He finished the 2020 season with 9.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits, 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and even a safety. Buckner also happens to be a force against the run; since he arrived the Colts' defense has allowed an average of 3.4 yards per carry when he's on the field and 4.8 yards per carry when he's on the sideline.

2. RB Jonathan Taylor. With Derrick Henry sidelined for Tennessee, Taylor has assumed the mantle of the NFL's best running back and he's on a tear unlike any the league has seen in a while. Taylor is riding an active streak of eight straight games in which he has amassed 100-plus yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown. After getting into the end zone on four carries and one pass last Sunday, Taylor leads the league in total touchdowns (15) and rushing TDs (13) and he's also averaging a blistering 5.8 yards per carry. He also leads the NFL with 68 rushing first downs and with a total rush expected points added (EPA) of 34.2. the 226-pound back is powerful but also extremely fast and hard to catch when he hits the open field. On one 78-yard carry against the Jets in Week Nine he hit a top speed of 22.05 miles per hour, the fastest any NFL running back has run in the entire 2021 season. Bruce Arians isn't surprised by Taylor's success after seeing him at the 2020 Combine. "Oh, I loved him," said Arians. "I thought he was fantastic – big, active, speed, has got great hands. He can do it all and it was just a matter of time before, playing behind that offensive line, that he was going to be the force that he is. And that offensive line is very, very special and he's a special back so it will be a hell of a challenge for our run defense."

3. LB Darius Leonard. Like fellow 2019 draftee Quenton Nelson, Leonard earned a Pro Bowl invitation in each of his first three seasons, and he's only one first-team All-Pro selection behind Nelson. Leonard has been hugely productive since he first stepped on an NFL field, starting with a league-leading 163 tackles in his rookie campaign. He has averaged more than nine tackles per game in his first 53 outings and has otherwise filled up his stat line with 15.0 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, 27 passes defensed and 13 forced fumbles. Though he doesn't have a sack yet in 2021 he does have two picks, five passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Those 13 forced fumbles are third-most in the NFL since 2018, and through the first nine weeks of the season he was tied for fifth among NFL off-ball linebackers with seven quarterback pressures, with an impressive 29.4% pressure rate on his forays into the backfield. Leonard is fast, agile, instinctive, tough and he very rarely misses a tackle when he's in range to make a play, which is often.