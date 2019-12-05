Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Week 14 Notable Numbers

Check out some fun numbers ahead of the Bucs' Week 14 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Dec 05, 2019 at 08:00 AM
TR039

3 – The number of fumbles the Bucs' defense has returned for a touchdown this season. That's tied for the most in a single season in team history and ties for the most in the league this season with the Baltimore Ravens.

21 – The number of takeaways the Bucs' defense has this year total. It's the fifth-most of any team in the NFL.

71 – The number of passes defensed the Bucs have this season. It's the most of any team this year.

2 – The number of interceptions cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has this season. It's tied for the most from any rookie this season.

61 – The number of tackles inside linebacker Devin White has since he returned from injury in Week 6. It's the most among rookies during that span.

26 – The number of catches wide receiver Chris Godwin needs to get to 100 on the season and he still has four games to do it.

9 – The number of touchdown receptions Godwin has this season – tied for the most in the league.

139.0 – The average number of rushing yards per game the Indianapolis Colts are recording. They'll be going up against a second-ranked Bucs' run defense that's allowing just 76.3 yards per game.

204.8 – The average number of yards the Colts pass for in a game this season. That's ranked 26th in the league.

862 – The number of rushing yards Indianapolis running back Marlon Mack has this season. It's the 10th most among running backs this season.

Related Content

news

2022 Senior Bowl Standouts: American Team

More standouts from Mobile, this time from the Lions-led American Team.

news

2022 Senior Bowl Standouts: National Team

It's full send on draft mode as we take a look at who stood out from the National Team coached by the New York Jets at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

news

Rams Offense vs. Buccaneers Defense | Apply Pressure

If the Buccaneers want to slow down this red-hot Rams offense, they're going to have to find creative ways to create pressure.

news

Leonard Fournette Donates $100,000 to Hurricane Ida Relief

The New Orleans native is grateful to be able to help his hometown this time around after sharing his previous experience with Hurricane Katrina.

news

Buccaneers Players You Want on Your Fantasy Roster

A high-powered offense, a takeaway and pressure-happy defense… there looks to be quite a few Buccaneers you'll want on your fantasy rosters this year.

news

Fans Will Make Ring of Honor Induction Special for Monte Kiffin

The long-time Bucs' defensive coordinator will be the first assistant coach to enter the Ring of Honor inside what should be a packed Raymond James Stadium, making it that much more special.

news

Give Me Five: Awards Bucs Could Win in 2021

Could Tristan Wirfs be an All-Pro in just his second season? Could Jason Licht get some recognition for building AND maintaining such a talented core of players? Carmen Vitali answers these questions and more

news

Give Me Five: Biggest Improvements from 2020

The Bucs' roster may be largely intact from last season but Scott Smith takes you through some ways the team got better this offseason

news

Give Me Five: Bucs Who Will Produce More in 2021

From O.J. Howard to Antoine Winfield, Jr., Carmen Vitali responds to Scott Smith's prompt with the players she expects to experience a rise in statistical production this season

news

Give Me Five: The Biggest Challenges Facing the Bucs in 2021

Carmen Vitali asks Scott Smith what he feels will be the biggest obstacles in the Bucs' quest to repeat as champions in 2021

news

Give Me Five: Favorite Plays from the Super Bowl Season

Our 'list with a twist' week begins with Carmen Vitali calling an audible and answering Scott Smith's call for her favorite plays from just the Super Bowl, with a detailed breakdown of each one

news

5 Things to Know About the Bucs 2021 Schedule

The full 2021 schedule has finally been released and here are a few thoughts of note now that we know what the Bucs will be facing this year.

Advertising