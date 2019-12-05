Bucs Week 14 Notable Numbers

3 – The number of fumbles the Bucs' defense has returned for a touchdown this season. That's tied for the most in a single season in team history and ties for the most in the league this season with the Baltimore Ravens.

21 – The number of takeaways the Bucs' defense has this year total. It's the fifth-most of any team in the NFL.

71 – The number of passes defensed the Bucs have this season. It's the most of any team this year.

2 – The number of interceptions cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has this season. It's tied for the most from any rookie this season.

61 – The number of tackles inside linebacker Devin White has since he returned from injury in Week 6. It's the most among rookies during that span.

26 – The number of catches wide receiver Chris Godwin needs to get to 100 on the season and he still has four games to do it.

9 – The number of touchdown receptions Godwin has this season – tied for the most in the league.

139.0 – The average number of rushing yards per game the Indianapolis Colts are recording. They'll be going up against a second-ranked Bucs' run defense that's allowing just 76.3 yards per game.

204.8 – The average number of yards the Colts pass for in a game this season. That's ranked 26th in the league.