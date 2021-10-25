Mike Evans or Jason Pierre-Paul | Week Seven Game Ball

Scott Smith: WR Mike Evans

What's particularly remarkable about Evans' big night, which included six catches for 76 yards and those three scores, is that the Bears were trying to make sure it didn't help it. Evans faced double teams or bracket coverage on a good number of his routes on Sunday afternoon, including two of his touchdown catches, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians. It just didn't matter. On his second touchdown catch, Bears corner Jaylon Johnson essentially wrapped him up in a comforting bear hug but it wasn't enough to keep Evans from spinning away and making the catch.

Chicago was able to pay a little more attention (or a lot more attention) to Evans in part because wide receiver Antonio Brown – the team's hottest pass-catcher in recent weeks – was sidelined by an ankle injury. Evans stepped up anyway, as did Chris Godwin (eight catches for 111 yards and a touchdown), as the Bucs made enough big plays to tear up a very game Chicago secondary. Evans scored three times in a 15-minute span to turn an early 14-0 lead into a 35-3 first-half thrashing, and the Bucs never looked back. Notably, he also turned in the game's longest play on a gorgeous 46-yard go-route that set up his own two-yard score in the second quarter.

But in assessing Evans' worthiness for this week's Game Ball, I also ask you to consider history. Bucs franchise history, that is. Once upon a time, Buccaneers legend Mike Alstott set the team record at 71 career touchdowns, a mark that looked impossibly distant for most of the pass-catchers and ball-carriers that followed him. Alstott will always remain that franchise legend, but it doesn't look he's going to remain the team's career touchdown leader for much longer.

Evans' three scores gave him 69 in his career. There are 10 games left in this season and he is now just two behind Alstott for the top spot. It's going to happen sooner or later, but Evans' huge day in Week Seven is what put him on the doorstep. Let's give him a little memento for that performance.

Carmen Vitali: OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

I could have gone either way on Pierre-Paul or fellow defensive bookend Shaq Barrett – each had a tremendous impact on the Bucs' defensive effort that allowed the Chicago Bears just three total points, while forcing six takeaways on the stat sheet.

Yeah, the Tampa Bay defense tallied double what the Bears put on the board in defensive turnovers.

And while Barrett was responsible for one forced fumble via strip sack, Pierre-Paul was responsible for one as well, while also throwing in an extra sack for what I can only assume was just for funsies. In reality, he was a menace all night, adding two quarterback hits on the Bears rookie Justin Fields and a tackle for loss. It was Pierre-Paul's first multi-sack game since Week 17 of 2019 and oh by the way did I mention he did it without practicing this week?

Following the game, Pierre-Paul came to the podium to confirm that he's not only playing with a finger broken in two places, which is the reason for the club on his right hand, but he is also playing with a torn rotator cuff. Do you know how hard it is to bring down a quarterback with one hand? Much less do it twice AND strip the ball?

I've said this before, the phrase 'he's different' is extremely overused, especially in the NFL. But when it comes to JPP, It's undeniably true.

"He's a warrior," said Head Coach Bruce Arians about Pierre-Paul. "I told him last week, you just get to Sunday. Whatever it takes, get to Sunday. You don't have to practice. I know what you're going to do. He almost knock [the ball out] over on the tight end and got around the quarterback a bunch. The energy he brings and the way he plays the game, I've never been around too many warriors like him."