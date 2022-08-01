Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carlton Davis: 'I Want to Dominate the League'

Carlton Davis has high expectations for himself and the Buccaneers' defense in 2022 and the key to achieving those lofty goals is creating more turnovers

Aug 01, 2022 at 02:57 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers minicamp in June, cornerback Carlton Davis said he believes his performance is at an All-Pro level, but that on some plays he's only All-Pro for 80% of the action. The other 20%, the part of his game he still needs to get to that level, is is taking the football away.

Clearly, Davis expects to close that gap in 2022, his fifth season and his first since signing a lucrative new deal that suggests he is indeed among the NFL's elite at his position. He has to do so in order to meet his goals, which he stated with matter-of-fact confidence on Monday after the Buccaneers' latest training camp practice.

"I want to dominate the league," said Davis. "I want to be the premier corner in the league. I want to be the most feared corner. I want to lead the league in pass break-ups [and] interceptions, and I want every NFL team to know that I'm an issue."

Davis already has experience leading the league in breaking up passes. After an up-and-down rookie season in 2018 on a Bucs defense that was among the league's worst against the pass, Davis has thrived since the arrival of Todd Bowles and his aggressive scheme in 2019. In the three seasons since, the former Auburn star has recorded 48 passes defensed, the most in the NFL in that span. That's true despite the fact that he has missed 11 games due to injury over the past three years.

Davis is just ahead of recent Pro Bowlers James Bradberry and J.C. Jackson on that list. In fact, of the eight players with the most passes defensed since 2019, Davis is the only one who has not been to a Pro Bowl at least once in those three seasons. The difference, of course, is interceptions, which is what brings in the votes for postseason awards. Jackson, for instances, had 22 interceptions in that span. Davis had six.

That's why his interception of a pass deflected by Logan Ryan early in the first practice of this year's camp didn't get Davis too excited. It will mean a lot more if that happens in September, October and beyond.

"Training camp is cool, but I want to make that official during the season, the regular season," said Davis. "That's when it really counts."

Multiple defensive backs and assistant coaches noted the same thing during offseason and minicamp media sessions: The Bucs want more takeaways on defense. It's not as if they have struggled in that regard, relative to the rest of the league. In the Bowles era, the Buccaneers have 82 takeaways, which is the third-most in the NFL in that span. They had 29 of them last year, which was tied for fifth in the league, and 17 of those were interceptions, which was tied for eighth.

Still, that's the goal, and it makes sense because takeaways win ballgames. Davis wants more for himself to ascend to the next level, but he also thinks the defense as a whole can – and will – do better in 2022.

"We've been working on it," he said. "More ball drills during our individual periods. Just being more ball savvy. We play defense, but we've got to be more offensive when it comes to seeing the ball, attacking the ball and wanting to have it. The mind's got to be focused on getting the ball. I think this year we're more focused on creating those turnovers and trying to get 30-plus as a group."

If Davis is specifically referring to all takeaways, including fumble recoveries, than that's a very reasonable goal. Again, the Bucs had 29 last year and the league-leading Cowboys had 34. However, if he was talking about interceptions in particular, that's a tall order. The last defense to snare 30-plus interceptions in a single season was that of the Green Bay Packers in 2011. Dallas did get 26 last year, and New England got 25, so teams occasionally get close. The Bucs last had 30-plus interceptions in a season in their 2002 Super Bowl season and their highest total since is 22 in 2008.

But hey, if you're personal goal is to be the very best cornerback in the league, than your expectations for the defense as a whole should be sky-high too. Fortunately, Davis is also grounded, knowing that he won't get to his anticipated level without grinding it out day by day.

"I feel closer every day," said Davis of reaching that state of dominance. "Every day is a grind. In order to achieve your goal, it takes one day at a time, one play at a time, one moment at a time. Just trying to get better in that moment, in that play, and turning the page the next day to correct your mistakes and move forward. And I feel like I'm doing that every day and I'm just trying to compete with anybody at the highest level."

As it turns out, he gets to do that right in the Bucs' own backyard. The greatest quarterback of all time is trying to complete passes against him and he's supported by a nearly bottomless well of top-notch pass-catching talent. On Monday, Head Coach Todd Bowles, speaking on a different topic, dusted off a common saying about competing against the best: "Iron sharpens iron." That's Davis's view of his current situation, and he loves it. He wants Brady and company to help sharpen him into "the most feared corner" in the league.

"Football. Football, man," said Davis. "You got to love it. To do this, you literally have to love it and be able to create that juice from within. Just to be able to go out there and compete…like bro, Tom Brady is our quarterback. Like I'm going to get something every day. How can you not get hype? This dude is the best football player to ever play. Mike Evans is one of the best receivers to ever play the game. So being able to come out here and compete – and then I'm in Florida – so like you can't beat that. You literally can't beat it, it's a win-win here. But yeah, that gets me juiced up in the morning, just being able to come and compete. Coming from where I came from, it's a blessing to be here and be able to win rings with the greats and have a chance to be one of them."

Related Content

news

With New Contributors in the Mix, Tom Brady Eyes Steady Improvement

Changes are coming to the Bucs' offense in 2022, primarily along the line and among the pass-catchers, and as newcomers try to carve out key roles QB Tom Brady just wants to see continual forward progress

news

What the Bucs Are Saying: August 1

Read key quotes and watch today's press conferences following coach and player media availability.

news

After Acclimation Period, Bucs Ready to Put on Pads and Hit

Following a four-day 'acclimation period' in which the Bucs looked mentally well prepared, the team will put on pads on Monday and the training camp will become more physically challenging

news

What the Bucs Are Saying: July 30

Read key quotes and watch today's press conferences following coach and player media availability.

news

Russell Gage Flashes in First Bucs Camp

Despite being limited in the spring, new Bucs receiver Russell Gage has hit the ground running in training camp and has caught the eye of Head Coach Todd Bowles

news

Battle for Vacant Center Spot Begins

The news that Ryan Jensen will miss at least a couple of months due to his knee injury, the competition between Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett at center is suddenly taking center stage

news

What the Bucs Are Saying: July 29

Read key quotes and watch today's press conferences following coach and player media availability.

news

Pro Bowl C Ryan Jensen Injures Knee in Practice

Center Ryan Jensen left Thursday's training camp practice on a cart after sustaining a knee injury but the Buccaneers likely won't have a clear idea of how much time he will miss for a couple days

news

Mike Edwards Off to Fast Start in Fourth Camp

Fourth-year Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards has drawn praise from his head coach for his early work in training camp as he seeks to nail down a starting job and a larger chunk of playing time

news

Julio Jones Gives Bucs 'Extra Weapon' for Long Season

Though he's a wideout by trade, the newly-signed Julio Jones is part of the Buccaneers' efforts to replace Rob Gronkowski's production and build depth for a long season that could include some injuries

news

Passing the Physical: Bucs Enjoy Strong Bill of Health to Start Camp

With players such as Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Russell Gage all hitting the ground running on Wednesday, and even recovering WR Chris Godwin progressing well, the Bucs had reason to be happy about their overall health status

Advertising