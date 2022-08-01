Carlton Davis: 'I Want to Dominate the League'

Multiple defensive backs and assistant coaches noted the same thing during offseason and minicamp media sessions: The Bucs want more takeaways on defense. It's not as if they have struggled in that regard, relative to the rest of the league. In the Bowles era, the Buccaneers have 82 takeaways, which is the third-most in the NFL in that span. They had 29 of them last year, which was tied for fifth in the league, and 17 of those were interceptions, which was tied for eighth.

Still, that's the goal, and it makes sense because takeaways win ballgames. Davis wants more for himself to ascend to the next level, but he also thinks the defense as a whole can – and will – do better in 2022.

"We've been working on it," he said. "More ball drills during our individual periods. Just being more ball savvy. We play defense, but we've got to be more offensive when it comes to seeing the ball, attacking the ball and wanting to have it. The mind's got to be focused on getting the ball. I think this year we're more focused on creating those turnovers and trying to get 30-plus as a group."

If Davis is specifically referring to all takeaways, including fumble recoveries, than that's a very reasonable goal. Again, the Bucs had 29 last year and the league-leading Cowboys had 34. However, if he was talking about interceptions in particular, that's a tall order. The last defense to snare 30-plus interceptions in a single season was that of the Green Bay Packers in 2011. Dallas did get 26 last year, and New England got 25, so teams occasionally get close. The Bucs last had 30-plus interceptions in a season in their 2002 Super Bowl season and their highest total since is 22 in 2008.

But hey, if you're personal goal is to be the very best cornerback in the league, than your expectations for the defense as a whole should be sky-high too. Fortunately, Davis is also grounded, knowing that he won't get to his anticipated level without grinding it out day by day.

"I feel closer every day," said Davis of reaching that state of dominance. "Every day is a grind. In order to achieve your goal, it takes one day at a time, one play at a time, one moment at a time. Just trying to get better in that moment, in that play, and turning the page the next day to correct your mistakes and move forward. And I feel like I'm doing that every day and I'm just trying to compete with anybody at the highest level."

As it turns out, he gets to do that right in the Bucs' own backyard. The greatest quarterback of all time is trying to complete passes against him and he's supported by a nearly bottomless well of top-notch pass-catching talent. On Monday, Head Coach Todd Bowles, speaking on a different topic, dusted off a common saying about competing against the best: "Iron sharpens iron." That's Davis's view of his current situation, and he loves it. He wants Brady and company to help sharpen him into "the most feared corner" in the league.