Comparing Rob Gronkowski to Travis Kelce | Top Two and He's Not Two… Yet

Among all players, Gronk is tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns in the postseason with that aforementioned 12. It ties him with John Stallworth and is more than guys like Randy Moss, Larry Fitzgerald and Hines Ward. Among active players, Gronkowski's 1,177 playoff receiving yards rank second behind only his former teammate Julian Edelman in New England.

All-time, Gronkowski has four 100-yard playoff games in his career. The only tight end that has more is actually Kelce. It's worth saying that Kelce has played in 11 playoff games to Gronkowski's 19. Gronkowski has never played a season where he didn't make it to the playoffs between his nine years in New England and now first in Tampa. Kelce, on the other hand, didn't make his first playoff appearance until 2015, which was his third season in the league. The Chiefs have been every year since, though.

Kelce has been named to the Pro Bowl six times in his career and earned three All-Pro honors. Gronkowski has five Pro Bowls to his name and four All-Pros. Gronkowski has four 1,000-yard seasons while Kelce now has five. But Kelce has never surpassed 11 receiving touchdowns in a season, setting his career-high this year. Gronk's career high is 17, when he led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2011 while catching 90 passes for 1,327 yards. He had a catch percentage of 72.6% that year in a season that will go down as one of the best for any type of receiver, especially a tight end.

According to NFL Research, including regular season and postseason games, Gronkowski and Kelce have combined for 1,334 career receptions, 18,430 career receiving yards, and 155 career receiving TD — all the most all-time by 2 opposing tight ends entering a Super Bowl matchup.

And both of these tight ends know a thing or two (or three in Gronk's case) about playing in Super Bowls. In fact, Gronkowski has 23 receptions, 297 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in Super Bowls alone. Those numbers are the most in their respective categories by any tight end in NFL history. Going two-for-two so far, Gronkowski has also never lost a Super Bowl he's played in. Then again, neither has Kelce, I suppose.

If Kelce wants to keep it that way, the Chiefs will have to repeat as Super Bowl champions. They would become the first team to do so since, well, Brady did it with the Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. This has been the longest drought without a repeat Super Bowl Champion in league history (15 seasons).

And the whole following-in-Gronk's-footsteps thing doesn't stop on the field. Off the field, the two have similarities, too. They're both excellent dancers (depending who you ask, for instance. They also aren't strangers to reality television. Gronkowski was on 'The Masked Singer' last year while Kelce had his own reality dating show called 'Catching Kelce' in 2016.

You can probably thank both of their larger-than-life personalities for their off-the-field endeavors. But those personalities shine in the locker room, too.

"If you're having a bad day, I suggest any of you just go spend a little time with Gronk," said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. "He just lifts you up just by being with him. He's funny – we have conversations every day and I look forward to it. I tell my wife, 'I can't wait to go talk to Gronk at practice today.' He's just being himself, he's very authentic, he loves the game and when it's time to be serious, he's very serious. There's a lot of talk about what Tom [Brady] has done for this locker room – and it's all warranted – but what Gronk has done for this locker room is equally as amazing. Just a great teammate and loves life."

"I didn't know about Gronk's work ethic. It's unbelievable – he comes in early, stays late [and] is great," continued Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians. "But, he's Gronk, so he's got that great personality to go with his work ethic. You knew Tom was a great leader. With COVID, I don't go into the locker room very much, but those two guys brought something extremely special because they've been there and done it. When young players see that, they listen. You see two totally different personalities doing it the same way."

Kelce also brings joy to his higher ups. Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid even named a play after that aforementioned dating show, calling a red zone play that Kansas City ran against the Saints in December "Catching Kelce."