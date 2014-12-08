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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Daily Clips for Monday, December 8

Here's a sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Dec 08, 2014 at 12:31 AM

TBO.com's Roy Cummings –

TBO.com's Ira Kaufman –

Tampa Bay Times –

Pewter Report –

Joe Bucs Fan -

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