Daily Clips for Monday, December 8

TBO.com's Roy Cummings –
The Bucs went to bed on Sunday still living a nightmare but woke up today in position to live out a dream scenario: http://t.co/NDG85Ejlsl— Roy Cummings (@RCummingsFHCN) December 8, 2014
TBO.com's Ira Kaufman –
With his second TD catch, Bucs rookie Mike Evans has scored 10 times this yr. Franchise record is 11 TD receptions by Mike Williams in 2010— Ira Kaufman (@IKaufman76) December 7, 2014
Tampa Bay Times –
QB Josh McCown took a beating, with six sacks and 14 total QB hits in Bucs' 34-17 loss to Lions, @NFLstroud writes. http://t.co/PIRgf1RSKI— Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 8, 2014
Bucs' running game produced just 26 yards, zero first downs. Lovie Smith admits they weren't committed to it enough.http://t.co/829X7U3vwU— Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 8, 2014
Pewter Report –
#Lions shut down any running game from #Bucshttp://t.co/5PKJx92ROP— PewterReport (@PewterReport) December 8, 2014
Joe Bucs Fan -
V-Jax Forcing A Difficult Decision http://t.co/u9GDYlW2P1— JoeBucsFan (@JoeBucsFan) December 7, 2014