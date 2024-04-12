Draft Musings: Quarterbacks, Return Men on Bucs' Radar?

Will the new kickoff rules increase the possibility of the Bucs' drafting players with return skills?

The NFL's dramatic reworking of the kickoff process has created an air of mystery about what the results on the field will look like, but one thing is certain: There will be more kickoff returns in 2024 than in 2023, when the league registered all-time lows in both returns and touchdowns on that play. That alone would suggest teams will put more of a premium on finding players with return capabilities, though strategies are still being formulated as to what type of returner will be best suited to the play's new format.

"Yeah, for sure," said Licht when asked if the new kickoff rules would increase the importance of returners. "It's going to become kind of more of an offensive play, almost, with the way that teams are going to scheme it. None of us really know exactly how it's going to look, because we haven't done it yet, but we have a thought of what it's going to be like. We've had a lot of discussions about it. It's going to put a premium on that type of returner, whether it's a punt returner or a kick returner. Like I said, it's going to be kind of an offensive play."

Ideally, the Buccaneers will be able to land some players in the draft who can contribute at another position while also presenting an option in the return game. For instance, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who led the FBS in punt return yards in 2023, probably raised his draft stock when he broke the Combine record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash. That kind of speed is an awful nice trait to have when one break in a coverage line could lead to 70 yards of open grass in front of a return man.

Clemson running back Will Shipley is regarded as a potential Day Three pick but might move up into Day Two if teams like his return ability. He averaged 26.6 yards on 34 kickoff returns in 2023. Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith might be a late-round pick after he was pressed into a hybrid receiver/running back role last year, in part because he has shown the ability to return both punts and kickoffs.

Are there some positions, such as off-ball linebacker, at which the Buccaneers will be thinking more about the future than filling current needs?

The Buccaneers re-signed franchise cornerstone Lavonte David in March and anticipate him playing at the same impressive level he did in 2023 at the age of 33, hopefully on his way to being a "Buc for life." However, David's current deal, like his last one, covers only the upcoming season, so it's reasonable to start planning for a (hopefully somewhat distant) future in which David will have hung up the cleats.

There's also potential current need at the position, given that Devin White signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. The Bucs have already done some planning at linebacker in recent years with a pair of fifth-round picks, first Auburn's K.J. Britt in 2021 and then Pitt's SirVocea Dennis last year. Those two will be the prime competitors to take over White's spot, but even more talent at the position would be welcome if the draft falls that way.