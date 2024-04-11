 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Will Have Trade-Up Strategies Ready When Draft Begins

GM Jason Licht would prefer to make as many picks as possible in the 2024 draft, but if a trade in the first round emerges as a possible strategy, the Bucs will have a pre-formed plan to handle multiple scenarios

Apr 11, 2024 at 04:04 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

In March, at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Orlando, Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht discussed the third-round pick his team had received from the Detroit Lions in exchange for cornerback Carlton Davis. Licht described that added draft capital as a valuable asset the Buccaneers could use to add young talent to the roster or as "ammo" in a potential trade up scenario.

Those passing thoughts of March have turned into full-on strategic sessions in April. Licht doesn't necessarily want to spend a Day Two pick to jump up from the 26th spot in the first round, but he is going to be ready if that changes on draft night and if a trade opportunity arises.

"In the past, our trade ups and trade downs, we've started that process typically around now," said Licht, speaking at his annual pre-draft press conference exactly two weeks before the start of the NFL's 2024 Draft. "We are too, right now. You don't want to make rash decisions – at least I don't – on draft day, emotional decisions that can come back and bite you. You want to be as clear minded as you can when you're putting that together."

Licht described a chart that he and his staff put together in the weeks before the draft to take away the uncertainty of what can and should be done when the draft clock is actually ticking. The chart covers different scenarios and the actions the Bucs would take under each one; Licht described one in which the Bucs were 10 picks from being on the clock and there were three coveted players left. Is that a point at which you should explore trading up, or is it a point at which you should hold? Conversely, if the list of coveted players is not shrinking fast, is there a point at which the Bucs should consider trading down and picking up some more draft capital? Licht will know all these things by the time the first round begins.

Licht has made small trades up plenty of times over the first 10 Buccaneer drafts he has governed, though more commonly on Day Two than in the first round. In the 2020 draft, he sent a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers (and got a seventh-rounder back) in order to move up one spot to number 13 and secure future All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs. With three other blue-chip tackle prospects already off the board, Licht didn't want to risk letting another team jump over the Bucs to the 49ers' spot. It is likely that he had started making phone calls to several teams ahead of the 14th spot when Wirfs started to get into the Bucs' range.

This year, those conversations could start happening about 20 picks in if the idea of trading up starts to gain steam. Again, though, the preferred scenario is to stay put and get one of their targeted players without giving up another draft pick.

"I'd say around pick 20, we'll know if we want to start attempting to move up or not," said Licht. "I would say right now, I like the thought of the way I really have a lot of trust in my staff – both the coaching staff and the scouting staff – and how we've been operating. Those picks seem pretty important to me, right now."

Indeed, Licht said on Thursday that the Buccaneers have "a lot of needs" on their 2024 roster, and even described that as being a good thing. As he noted, Tampa Bay was on the verge of making the NFC Championship Game last season, taking a tie with the Lions into the fourth quarter in the divisional round, and there are multiple places where the 2024 roster could end up being better than that team. As such, hitting as many needs as possible in the draft would be preferable to using multiple picks to get one player. Licht could also compound those assets by trading down, as previously noted. He has done that in the first round three times already, making small jumps back before drafting Vernon Hargreaves in 2016, Vita Vea in 2018 and Logan Hall in 2021.

It all depends on how the picks unfold before them on the first night of the draft, and that's virtually impossible to predict when you are picking that late in the round. But the Bucs have homed in on a small handful of prospects they believe have a shot at getting into their range; how many of them get close will likely determine whether or not starts making phone calls to fellow general managers.

"I would say that the biggest challenge, at least for me, is you're trying to target who might be there," said Licht. "We say this all the time – we say it to all the prospects that are coming in and visiting – no one knows how this is going to go. If somebody is telling you they know where you're going, they're lying. Only one team, right now, knows who they're taking, probably – and maybe they don't. Right now, we have five to seven guys we think might be there. Then you start kind of falling in love with them and you're like, 'Okay, one of these guys is going to be there, and we're going to be so happy.' Then, there's the chance that none of them are. I think that's the hardest part about picking down there late."

Related Content

news

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Biggest Draft Needs

During his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, General Manager Jason Licht discussed the team's greatest needs as the spectacle approaches
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 9.0 

Prospects rise and fall following the offseason frenzy. Trades are now included but the Buccaneers stay at 26 and bolster the trenches
news

What Positions Might the Bucs Target on Day Two of the Draft?

The Bucs have three picks to spend on Friday night during the 2024 NFL Draft, and there are several positions that could match up quite nicely between team needs and available talent
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 11.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 8.0: All Bucs Take Two

A second stab at a seven-round All Bucs draft nets the team a highly-productive edge rusher in the first round plus Day Two additions at receiver and linebacker
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 10.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 7.0: Seven Rounds, All Bucs 

Next up in the series, see how all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft could shape out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 9.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 8.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 7.0 

Mock Draft season is in full swing. Here is a rundown of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

Bucs Land Sixth-Round Comp Pick, Draft Order Finalized

The Buccaneers now own seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft after picking up an extra one through the free agency compensatory system, as their 2023 free agent losses outweighed their gains
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

In Jason Licht We Trust | In the Current Returns

Jason Licht and team focuses on keeping the core of QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans and more in Tampa Bay. Catch the first episode of In the Current 2024 on April 16 at 7 p.m.

Bucs Will Have Trade-Up Strategies Ready When Draft Begins

GM Jason Licht would prefer to make as many picks as possible in the 2024 draft, but if a trade in the first round emerges as a possible strategy, the Bucs will have a pre-formed plan to handle multiple scenarios

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Biggest Draft Needs

During his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, General Manager Jason Licht discussed the team's greatest needs as the spectacle approaches

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 9.0 

Prospects rise and fall following the offseason frenzy. Trades are now included but the Buccaneers stay at 26 and bolster the trenches

Jason Licht Talks Mindset Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media two weeks before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft. GM Licht discussed wanting to upgrade the trenches, the process of converting tackles into guards and what goes behind a top-30 visit.

Offseason To-Do List: Leading Up to NFL Draft | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the team's signing of OLB Randy Gregory, what still needs to be done this offseason and the reported Bucs top-30 visits ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

What Positions Might the Bucs Target on Day Two of the Draft?

The Bucs have three picks to spend on Friday night during the 2024 NFL Draft, and there are several positions that could match up quite nicely between team needs and available talent

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 11.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

New Kickoff Rule Brings Opportunity, Mystery

The NFL has dramatically altered its kickoff process, which means special teams coaches around the league are developing new return and coverage strategies, though the actual results are impossible to predict until the games begin

Bucs 2024 Free Agency Review, NFL Draft Preview | Salty Dogs

The Salty Dogs return to review the Bucs' offseason so far, pick the brain of new Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey and bring in Brianna Dix for a closer look at the NFL draft

Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker: Month Two

The addition of edge rusher Randy Gregory keeps the Bucs' free agency efforts cooking into April…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

Girl's Flag Football Spotlight: Layla West

Take a look who is changing the game in this Girl's Flag Football Spotlight featuring Hillsborough Terriers' Layla West.

How Does Randy Gregory Fit? | Brianna's Blitz 

As veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the defensive line? 

Randy Gregory Excited to Produce in Todd Bowles' Defense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebacker Randy Greogry spoke to the media on Thursday following the signing of his contract with the Bucs. OLB Gregory discussed playing under HC Todd Bowles, being able to influence the Buccaneers' young pass rushers and his determination to continue the success in Tampa.

Bucs, Randy Gregory Agree to One-Year Deal

The Bucs have added to their edge-rushing depth by agreeing to terms with veteran defender Randy Gregory, who most recently split time between Denver and San Francisco in 2023

Girl's Flag Football Spotlight: Carina Annunziata

Take a look who is changing the game in this Girl's Flag Football Spotlight featuring Alonso Ravens' Carina Annunziata

Sneaky Picks To Have on Your Radar | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Minnesota Safety Tyler Nubin, Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Tyler Guyton and Quarterback Bo Nix.

Buccaneers Continue to Excel in Season Pass Member Customer Service Experience, Voted No. 1 for Sixth Consecutive Year

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have held top spot in yearly NFL rankings 10 of the previous 12 seasons

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 8.0: All Bucs Take Two

A second stab at a seven-round All Bucs draft nets the team a highly-productive edge rusher in the first round plus Day Two additions at receiver and linebacker

Hall of Fame Honors & Rule Changes You May Have Missed | Bucs Insider 

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo spotlighted two former Buccaneers' assistants who received the Hall of Fame 'Awards of Excellence' this past week. Casey and Scott also broke down some under the radar rule changes for the 2024 NFL season.
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising