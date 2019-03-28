Five for Five: The Simple and Fair Deal

As we've spent the week examining the five times in which a team traded down from the fifth-overall pick during the NFL Draft, we ran into a mega-deal on Wednesday. The unforgettable – and, ultimately, ill-advised – decision by the 1999 New Orleans Saints to trade their entire draft for one player involved no fewer than nine picks scattered across two drafts.

Today's focus is much simpler, and probably more applicable to the situation in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves heading into the 2019 draft. The Buccaneers are slotted fifth in the first round and could be motivated to swing the sixth such trade-down, if the circumstances are right.

The purpose of looking back at trade-down scenarios from the fifth pick is to see what the stakes were and how well it worked out for both teams involved, and we're looking at one of those five previous trades each day this week. On Monday, we recalled the most recent such deal, which happened to be executed by the Buccaneers themselves in 2012. That was a very small slide down, from #5 to #7. (That installment also runs down the sixth other drafts in which the fifth pick was traded in different sorts of deals.) On Tuesday, we rewound to the Browns-Jets deal of 2009, which was a much bigger trade because Cleveland moved all the way down to #17. That was nothing, however, to the Saints' Mike Ditka swinging for the fences in '99 to get Texas running back Ricky Williams.

Our fourth installment brings us back around to a deal like the one the Bucs pulled off seven years ago. In fact, the structure was almost the same, although the payoff for the team trading down was a little better. In fact, the more interesting part of this trade was what happened to the picks before and after the central deal. Let's take a closer look.

Trade #4: Rams Began Multi-Trade Move Down, Collecting Assets

The Trade: The Los Angeles Rams (who would move to St. Louis the next year) send the fifth-overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts for the seventh-overall pick and a 1994 third-round pick, number 83 overall. The Colts had acquired both of the picks they used in this deal from the Atlanta Falcons a month earlier. We'll discuss that deal below.

Trade Value: There are two "trade value charts" in common use, both of which assign specific numeric values to each spot in the draft through, declining in value from pick #1 to #224. The first is commonly known as the Jimmy Johnson Chart because it was developed by Johnson and the Dallas Cowboys in the early 1990s. It assigns a value of 3,000 points to the first-overall pick, 2,600 to the second and so on, with the values dropping steeply. The last pick in the first round, for instance, is valued at 590 points.

The second chart was developed by Chase Stuart of Football Perspective in 2012. While Johnson and his crew devised their original chart with a relatively arbitrary system, Stuart attempted to come up with values using empirical evidence of what those draft spots had provided in the past. Stuart's chart begins with a value of 34.6 points for the first overall pick and, obviously, doesn't decline as rapidly. For each of these trades, we'll look at how close the two teams got to swapping equal value, as determined by the two charts.

Since the Johnson chart was just in its infancy in the early '90s, it's not clear if the Rams and Colts were using anything like it when they swung this deal. Whether or not that's the case, they still managed to strike a very fair bargain. There's a difference of 200 points between the fifth and seventh overall picks, and the 83rd pick returns 175 points, nearly making up the difference. Maybe the Colts could have held out for an additional sixth-round pick, but that probably wouldn't be worth killing the deal.