Five for Five: The Wild Overpay

Now we take a look at Ditka's unforgettable gambit, which in a way had echoes of that aforementioned Vikings deal. Minnesota thought they were one piece away from being a championship team, and thus mortgaged an incredible bundle of assets, including three first-round picks and three second-round picks, for Walker. Despite coming off a 6-10 record in 1998, the Saints must have had similar thoughts, or at least felt like Williams was the key to a turnaround, because they gave up an entire draft and more to get one player.

In this scenario, the Buccaneers would not be the Saints but the team they traded with, the Washington Redskins, who originally owned the fifth pick in that draft. Safe to say, the Bucs – or any team for that matter – would jump at a similar offer. Let's check it out.

Trade #3: Mike Ditka and the Saints Give it All Up for Ricky Williams

The Trade: Washington sends the fifth overall pick to New Orleans for the 12th overall pick plus the Saints' third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh-round picks in 1999. Oh, and the Saints threw in their first and third-round picks in the 2000 draft for good measure. That first-round pick in 2000 ended up being the second-overall selection, which should be your first clue that this deal did not go well for Ditka and the Saints. At all.

Trade Value: There are two "trade value charts" in common use, both of which assign specific numeric values to each spot in the draft through, declining in value from pick #1 to #224. The first is commonly known as the Jimmy Johnson Chart because it was developed by Johnson and the Dallas Cowboys in the early 1990s. It assigns a value of 3,000 points to the first-overall pick, 2,600 to the second and so on, with the values dropping steeply. The last pick in the first round, for instance, is valued at 590 points.

The second chart was developed by Chase Stuart of Football Perspective in 2012. While Johnson and his crew devised their original chart with a relatively arbitrary system, Stuart attempted to come up with values using empirical evidence of what those draft spots had provided in the past. Stuart's chart begins with a value of 34.6 points for the first overall pick and, obviously, doesn't decline as rapidly. For each of these trades, we'll look at how close the two teams got to swapping equal value, as determined by the two charts.

This was, as you would expect, a wild overpay by the Saints on both charts, but particularly on the Stuart chart, which values the picks Washington received as being worth more than three times the value of the pick it gave up.

It's probably a good thing for the Saints that they had already traded their 1999 second-round pick to the Rams for wide receiver Eddie Kennison in February of that year, because that selection probably would have been lumped into this deal, too. At the league meetings in March, Ditka had stated publicly that he wanted Texas running back Ricky Williams, the Heisman Trophy winner, and was willing to give up the Saints' whole draft to make it happen.

The actual numbers on the trade value charts are a little tricky with this one because the two picks in the 2000 draft figure in prominently to the overall value. Teams tend to value picks in the following year's draft at being a round below what they really are. In addition, neither the Saints nor the Redskins knew exactly where those picks would fall in the first and third rounds of the 2000 draft. That they ended up being so high eventually made them much more valuable.

If the Saints had just traded away their entire 1999 draft to trade up seven spots on the first round, they actually would have been somewhat justified in doing so on the Johnson chart. That chart values the fifth-overall pick at 1,700 points and the 12th-overall pick at 1, 200 points, meaning the Redskins would have to get back at least 500 points of value on all the other picks to break even. They did not. The 71st, 107th, 144th, 179th and 218th picks added up to 373 points, putting the total value going to Washington at 1,573.

However, if we add in the value of what those 2000 picks ended up being – second and 64th – we get all the way up to 4,443 points for Washington, which is a tidy little return on the 1,700 points spent. Even if we apply the conventional wisdom that the next year's picks are worth one round lower it still comes out to 2,273 points for Washington.

The Stuart chart likes the deal even without the 2000 picks, giving the Redskins' package a value of 36.0 points in just 1999 commodities. Add in the eventual value of the 2000 picks and you get a whopping 74.3 in exchange for the 24.3 points that the fifth-overall pick in 1999 cost them. Take those 2000 picks down a round and it's still 53.8 points for Washington.

Trade Results in the Draft: The Saints used the fifth pick in just the manner they had claimed they would, taking Williams fifth overall. Interestingly, Williams wasn't even the first running back selected, as the Indianapolis Colts nabbed Edgerrin James with the fourth pick. The Saints also got an ESPN The Magazine cover out of in August, with Williams in a wedding dress, Ditka in a tux and a title of "For Better or Worse, Ricky & Ditka Take the Plunge."

Washington mostly used their gained 1999 draft capital to move around the board the rest of the weekend. It started out well enough, as they included the Saints' third-round pick (#71) in a package of four selections to move back up from #12 to #7 and nab cornerback Champ Bailey. Bailey is headed to the Hall of Fame this summer, though he spent two-thirds of his 15-year career in Denver after he was traded to the Broncos for running back Clinton Portis in 2004.

The team did stay put with pick #107 in the fourth round, selecting linebacker Nate Stimson. However, Stimson failed to make the team as a rookie and never played in the NFL.

Later, Washington dealt the fifth-rounder it got from New Orleans in order to move up three spots in the second round before selecting tackle Jon Jansen. Jansen never made the Pro Bowl or earned first-team All-Pro honors but he was a very good right tackle for a decade in Washington, and that's good value for the 37th pick. Later, the Redskins used the 179th and 218th picks they received from New Orleans to buy the 165th pick from Denver. That was used on Virginia Tech tackle Derek Smith (not to be confused with linebacker Derek Smith, whom the Redskins had drafted two years earlier), but Smith never played a regular-season game in the NFL.