Game Ball: Bucs vs. Falcons

Turning Point:** Tampa Bay Head Coach Dirk Koetter said there were some "scary moments" for the Buccaneers before and after halftime, by which he meant points in time in which the team could have given up and let the game get out of hand. That's not what happened. The Buccaneers took their next two drives 75 and 80 yards for touchdowns and were suddenly in a position to mount one of the best rallies in franchise history. It all started with a 20-yard pass to Mike Evans to open the first of those two long scoring drives. The Bucs lost, but that was a turning point on which the game stayed competitive rather than falling apart.