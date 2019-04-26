Seven Possible Day Two Draft Targets for the Buccaneers

3-4. Washington CB Byron Murphy and LSU CB Greedy Williams

Arians is on record as being confident in the Bucs' starting outside cornerback duo of Vernon Hargreaves (who just had his fifth-year contract option picked up) and second-year man Carlton Davis. Still, the team is undecided at slot corner, which is essentially another starter, and even if there was a lot of cornerback talent on hand there is always room for more. This is a difficult position at which to find and develop reliable depth, and that depth is almost always tested during the course of a long season.

All of which is to say, even after spending two second-round picks on the position a year ago (Davis and M.J. Stewart, the latter of whom may now be a safety) and a first-rounder three years ago (Hargreaves) it would make sense to hit the position with another valuable piece of draft capital.

Furthermore, as noted above, the cornerback draft board is almost untouched heading into the draft's second night. Only Georgia's Deandre Baker had his name called Thursday, going 30th to the New York Giants. That leaves such possibilities as Murphy, Williams, Temple's Rock Ya-Sin, Central Michigan's Sean Bunting, Michigan's Justin Layne, Kentucky's Lonnie Johnson and Notre Dame's Julian Love in the mix. Even if there is an early run on corners on Friday night, the Bucs should still be in position to get one of the better remaining players.

Let's focus here on Murphy and Williams, two players who appeared in the majority of the first-round mock drafts leading up to the real thing. Murphy, who picked off seven passes over the past two seasons at Washington, is a playmaker, and that's something the Buccaneers' secondary has been searching for in recent years. He wasn't a Combine standout, but neither is he particularly deficient in any area, including speed. He ran a 4.55 40-yard dash in Indianapolis. At 5-11 and 190 pounds, and with good change-of-direction agility and route awareness, he could be an immediate option for that open slot corner job. Murphy just seems to have a nose for the football, as evidenced by his 27 pass breakups in 20 games the past two years.

Early mock drafts – say, of the January variety – often paired the Buccaneers up with LSU's Williams at the fifth-overall pick. Eventually, the cornerback position as a whole lost traction in first-round mocks, which proved to be an accurate reflection of how NFL teams were thinking. Still, Williams was the early darling of the position because he's tall (6-2) and fast (4.37 40-yard dash at the Combine) and he made plays, with eight interceptions and 28 passes defensed the past two years. He has been knocked for his tackling skills but that may be less important in the Bucs' new defense as compared to the one they've been running the past few decades. Williams could develop into a strong man-to-man corner, which any team in the league would like to have. He may not be a great fit in the slot, however.

5-6. Georgia LB D'andre Walker and Michigan DE Chase Winovich

A large number of high-value pass-rushers led to a first-round feeding frenzy on Thursday night, as expected. While the top of most team's boards in that category was surely wiped out, some intriguing options still remain and some of them could find new homes early on Friday. These players might not quite offer the full package as those that went in the top 16 in Round One, but can still be very useful players in the NFL, and perhaps more of they continue to develop.

Walker and Winovich are the picks here because they seem to be good fits specifically as outside linebackers/stand-up rushers in the Bucs' new 3-4 defense. Walker only started one year at Georgia but he had 7.5 sacks last fall after contributing 5.5 in a rotational role in 2017. He played the same position in Georgia's defense as Leonard Floyd, the ninth-overall pick in 2016, and while he might not possess the same athletic pedigree as Floyd he could be comparable to Lorenzo Carter, who made the same transition from Georgia to the NFL as a third-round pick of the Giants last year. Carter contributed four sacks for New York last year. Walker has a good first step and plays with non-stop effort, and he also is capable of dropping back in coverage, as he did for the Bulldogs.

Winovich is also a high-effort player and he made a lot of his big plays – 18.0 sacks and 44.5 tackles for loss over the last three years – as the result of chasing down ballcarriers from the back side. He is charismatic and competitive and has been consistently productive. At the Combine, he ran a 4.59 40-yard dash. Winovich is another player who could handle the job of rushing off the edge out of a two-point stance and occasionally dropping into coverage.

7. Washington S Taylor Rapp

That's two Washington defensive backs on our list. Like a lot of the higher-rated safeties in this year's draft class, he's a better thumper than he is a centerfielder, but he's a highly intelligent player who has the versatility to fill a variety of roles. He was moved all over the field by the Huskies, playing both safety spots as well as nickel corner and linebacker. Arians and Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles have made good use of such players in the past.

The Buccaneers started a pair of young and recently-drafted players at safety last year in 2017 second-rounder Justin Evans and 2018 fourth-rounder Jordan Whitehead. They also added Kentrell Brice and Orion Stewart in free agency and are in the process of converting Stewart to the back end of the secondary. That's a lot of options but not necessarily a clear picture. In addition, Bowles has a history of putting more than two safeties on the field at time. Despite the free agency additions, it wouldn't hurt the Bucs to find more talent for that position.