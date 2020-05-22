Gronk on Ellen: Main Reason I Came to Tampa Was My Mom

Gronkowski underwent nine surgeries in his playing days. It was the result of hit after hit going up against defensive ends or being blindsided by safeties streaking across the field. The three-time Super Bowl champion is arguably already one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game. His league record for single-season touchdowns by a tight end (18) still stands. He was the first tight end to ever eclipse 1,000 yards in the postseason and his 1,163 yards are the most by anyone at his position. He's also tied with Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten with his four 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Now, after taking a year off in retirement, Gronkowski feels better than ever.