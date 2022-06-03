In Case You Missed It: June 3, 2022

What does Akiem Hicks bring to the Buccaneers?

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers made a move to solidify their defensive front. The club signed defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal. He spent the previous six seasons as a member of the Chicago Bears (2016-21), including a 2018 Pro Bowl berth. During his tenure with the Bears, Hicks posted 247 tackles (51 for loss), 88 quarterback hits, 31.0 sacks, eight passes defensed and five forced fumbles in 77 game starts. Since joining the Bears, Hicks ranks fifth among interior defensive linemen in tackles for loss (51), seventh in quarterback hits (88) and eighth in sacks (31.0). The Bucs had an open spot on the roster after waiving receiver Travis Jonsen and acquired Hicks to fill the vacancy, adding veteran depth while Ndamukong Suh and Steve McLendon remain unsigned free agents.

Hicks was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Prior to signing with Chicago, Hicks played for the Saints (2021-15) and the New England Patriots (2015). Now he will bolster the Buccaneers defensive front and join the rotation with Vita Vea, rookie Logan Hall, Will Gholston and backup nose tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches. With the 6-4, 335-pound Hicks, the rotation is fortified. The. Bucs had the top run defense in the league in 2019 and 2020, and Hicks will help them regain that esteemed recognition in 2022. Tampa Bay is already viewed as the team to beat in the NFC South and Hicks will help take some of the pressure off Hall in the rotation alongside Vea to reinvigorate the unit in the absence of Suh's contributions.