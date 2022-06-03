Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Case You Missed It: June 3, 2022

Top news from the Bucs’ previous week during the bustling offseason.

Jun 03, 2022 at 06:43 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

What does Akiem Hicks bring to the Buccaneers?

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers made a move to solidify their defensive front. The club signed defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal. He spent the previous six seasons as a member of the Chicago Bears (2016-21), including a 2018 Pro Bowl berth. During his tenure with the Bears, Hicks posted 247 tackles (51 for loss), 88 quarterback hits, 31.0 sacks, eight passes defensed and five forced fumbles in 77 game starts. Since joining the Bears, Hicks ranks fifth among interior defensive linemen in tackles for loss (51), seventh in quarterback hits (88) and eighth in sacks (31.0). The Bucs had an open spot on the roster after waiving receiver Travis Jonsen and acquired Hicks to fill the vacancy, adding veteran depth while Ndamukong Suh and Steve McLendon remain unsigned free agents.

Hicks was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Prior to signing with Chicago, Hicks played for the Saints (2021-15) and the New England Patriots (2015). Now he will bolster the Buccaneers defensive front and join the rotation with Vita Vea, rookie Logan Hall, Will Gholston and backup nose tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches. With the 6-4, 335-pound Hicks, the rotation is fortified. The. Bucs had the top run defense in the league in 2019 and 2020, and Hicks will help them regain that esteemed recognition in 2022. Tampa Bay is already viewed as the team to beat in the NFC South and Hicks will help take some of the pressure off Hall in the rotation alongside Vea to reinvigorate the unit in the absence of Suh's contributions.

Hicks is a dominant force, utilizing his agility to disrupt the backfield and is an explosive hitter, wrapping up ballcarriers. With his athleticism in the open field, he will elevate the Bucs' defensive front in 2022. He is a good fit for the Buccaneers aggressive, attack-styled system with his quick first step.

In late heroics, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers win 'The Match.'

Four of the league's premier quarterbacks went from the gridiron to the green on Wednesday in Las Vegas for this year's edition of "The Match" on TNT. At Wynn Golf Club, it was the old versus the young as Bucs' Tom Brady and Packers' Aaron Rodgers joined forced against Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Bills' Josh Allen. Spectators may have feared for their lives on occasion but the banter between the two sides throughout the event was entertaining and engendered laughs from viewers. To keep things interesting, each quarterback was granted a mulligan or do-over shot. In order to obtain the shot, the quarterbacks had to throw a football and hit a giant cardboard cutout of Charles Barkley's head.

Brady and Rodgers came out on top after winning the first two holes, but Mahomes and Allen battled back to cut the deficit. It was tied by the fifth hole and a Brady putt later tied the match with two holes to play. The competition heated up. On the final hole, Allen barely missed a long putt and Brady missed as well. Enter, Aaron Rodgers. He drained a clutch birdie putt, giving him and Brady the victory.

Former Bucs' defensive tackle Warren Sapp made an appearance at OTA practice on Tuesday.

There is a longstanding saying," iron sharpens iron." In order to learn how to be a disruptive force on the defensive line, who better to learn from than the man with a bust in Canton awarded for his achievements on the field? The defensive line players who attended Tuesday's voluntary OTA practice received hands-on instruction from Bucs' legend and Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp.

"[Warren Sapp and I] have a good relationship, and we wanted to bring him in to teach the [defensive] line a few things," head coach Todd Bowles described. "Coach [Kacy] Rodgers and Coach 'Lo' (Lori Locust) were all for it. So, I thought it would be a good idea to learn from a guy that's done it recently, or more recently than the coaches have, and it would be good for the guys to hear and see a different perspective."

Sapp is Tampa Bay's all-time franchise leader with 77 career sacks and knows a thing or two about harassing the quarterback on gamedays. He displayed a variety of pass rush moves to the Bucs' D-line to expand their individual arsenals. Sapp worked with rookie Logan Hall and others during the individual period as they underwent bag drills. As Hall works on his pad level and strength to shed blockers, Sapp was an influential voice for the young player this past week at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Top Stories of the Week:

Top Photo Galleries of the Week:

Best Photos from Bucs OTAs: Day 9 Gallery 

View the best photos from the ninth day of Bucs OTAs.

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center.
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Safeties Coach Nick Rapone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Safeties Coach Nick Rapone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Wide Receiver Devin Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Wide Receiver Devin Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Bucs helmet decal during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Bucs helmet decal during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Kenjon Barner #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Kenjon Barner #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5, Long Snapper Zach Triner #97, Punter Sterling Hofrichter #6, and Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5, Long Snapper Zach Triner #97, Punter Sterling Hofrichter #6, and Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 02, 2022 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best Photos from Bucs OTAs: Day 8 Gallery 

View the best photos from the eighth day of Bucs OTAs.

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center.
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 and Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 and Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 01, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Bucs Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks | Gallery

View photos of the Buccaneers' new defensive lineman, Akiem Hicks.

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) looks on during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) looks on during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Giants, 29-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) gets set to rush during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Giants, 29-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) gets set to rush during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Giants, 29-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles under pressure from Chicago Bears' Akiem Hicks during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles under pressure from Chicago Bears' Akiem Hicks during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) runs during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Bengals 20-17. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) runs during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Bengals 20-17. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) runs around the edge during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. Rams won 24-10. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) runs around the edge during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. Rams won 24-10. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (96) in action on defense against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. The Bears defeated the Panthers 23-16. (Joe Robbins via AP)
Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (96) in action on defense against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. The Bears defeated the Panthers 23-16. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (96) runs during the NFL game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Giants 17-13. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (96) runs during the NFL game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Giants 17-13. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Chicago Bears' Akiem Hicks is introduced before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears' Akiem Hicks is introduced before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles (43) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) tackles Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles (43) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Green Bay Packers guard Royce Newman (70) blocks Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Packers 24-14. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Green Bay Packers guard Royce Newman (70) blocks Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Packers 24-14. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) looks at the camera prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Chicago. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) looks at the camera prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 31, 2021 in Chicago. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 34-14. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 34-14. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) runs around the edge during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints beat the Bears 21-9. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) runs around the edge during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints beat the Bears 21-9. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) gives a pregame speech in a huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) gives a pregame speech in a huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Best Photos from Bucs OTAs: Day 7 Gallery 

View the best photos from the seventh day of Bucs OTAs.

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center.
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 and Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 and Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp with Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp with Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - \90during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - \90during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Wide Receiver Devin Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Wide Receiver Devin Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp works with the defensive line during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp works with the defensive line during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 and Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 and Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Tight Ends Coach John Van Dam of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Tight Ends Coach John Van Dam of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Guard John Molchon #75, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard Aaron Stinnie #64, and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Guard John Molchon #75, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard Aaron Stinnie #64, and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Wide Receiver Devin Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Wide Receiver Devin Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Safety Troy Warner #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Safety Troy Warner #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Helmet visor during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Helmet visor during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Helmet during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Helmet during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 and Specialist Coach Chris Boniol of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 and Specialist Coach Chris Boniol of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the team during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the team during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the defensive backs during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the defensive backs during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers huddle during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers huddle during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - A general view of the AdventHealth Training Center indoor facility during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 31, 2022 - A general view of the AdventHealth Training Center indoor facility during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Top Videos of the Week:

