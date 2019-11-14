Hot Topics, Leftwich Thursday Presser: Getting Mike Evans the Ball Against the Saints & Vita Vea on Offense

2. Vita Vea's athleticism and football awareness led to his utilization on offense.

You may have noticed a strange sight at the end of Sunday's game as the Bucs were on the goal line, needing a touchdown to win the game with seconds remaining. Defensive tackle Vita Vea was on the field – and he proved to be the difference as running back Peyton Barber scored the game-winning touchdown thanks, in part, to blocks provided by Vea.

"I guess the world knows how good [of] an athlete he is now," Leftwich said. "It's something that we always knew. Vita's a super athlete. Vita's a big guy that can really move. I guess the world has seen that highlight tape now that we knew about, that we knew of – I guess the world's seen it. But, it just goes to show you – you watch the plays that he made in the three plays that he was in. That's a football-aware guy. He's not even on the outside of the ball and [to] have the wherewithal [with] what he did on that touchdown run is part of the reason why we have him in that situation. At the same time, it just says a lot about the guy [and] the player, how athletic most of these guys in this league are and what they're able to do and are capable of doing."

So, can we expect to see Vea get more involved? Maybe run a route?

"We'll see," said Leftwich, smiling.

3. RB Ronald Jones is doing everything right.

Second-year Ronald Jones is enjoying a much-improved sophomore season. He had 77 receiving yards, a career-high, last game against Arizona. He's shown he can be explosive on the ground but now also has the added reliability of being effective in the passing game. So, what does he need to do to be an every-down back?