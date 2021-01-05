How Bruce Arians Views the WFT and Playoff Mindsets | Carmen Catches Up

"Obviously, this can't be a normal game because it's sudden death, basically," said David on Tuesday. "If you lose, you're out. And if you win, you keep on moving forward. Our whole mindset is focus on us and forget about everything that happened the last 17 weeks. It's a new start. It doesn't matter [what] a team's record [is and] it doesn't matter how they got here. They're here, so they're going to give you their best and we should put our best out there. It's definitely going to be fun to be a part of – to feel the atmosphere, the intensity that being in the playoff brings. Definitely have to be able to focus on what we focus on and just try to end this thing with a victory Saturday night."