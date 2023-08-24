Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Ravens for the preseason finale on August 26. Find out how to view the action

Aug 24, 2023 at 02:02 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

HTW Bucs Ravens_

To conclude the preseason slate, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, August 26 for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Raymond James Stadium. The matchup will mark the second-ever preseason game between the two clubs.

How to stream is here to help enthusiastic fans navigate the best ways to watch the 2023 preseason action! The preseason livestream is Driven by Hertz and all live preseason games are accessible locally in the app, on Buccaneers.com and on TV via WFLA locally and nearby markets including WESH (Orlando), WOGX (Gainesville), WKRG (Mobile), WMBB (Panama City), WPBF (West Palm Beach) and WINK (Ft. Myers).

The contest will air locally on WFLA-TV – the Buccaneers' official home for preseason football. Chris Myers will be handling play-by-play duties and will be joined in the booth by Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Rondé Barber. WFLA Sports Anchor Dan Lucas will serve as the sideline reporter.

Here is everything you need to know on how to watch, listen and livestream the game:

Matchup

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch:

  • Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium
  • Network: WFLA
  • Livestream: Buccaneers.com
  • Broadcast Crew: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Rondé Barber (analyst), Dan Lucas (reporter)

Listen Live:

o TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

o SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 Caliente

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WKRO 93.1 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FOLEY: WHEP 1310 AM 92.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

** Download the App**

Personalize your experience by turning on notifications for breaking Bucs news, gameday alerts, and promotions tailored to your needs! Click here to download or review your settings!

Social Media Accounts:

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.

o Instagram

o Facebook

o Twitter

o YouTube

o Follow our official game blog on the Bucs' website, starting at kickoff, for notes, summaries and analysis.

NFL +

Watch Live Out of Market Preseason Games. Click here for more information.

