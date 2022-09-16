Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Case You Missed It: September 16, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers’ previous week ahead of Week Two vs. the New Orleans Saints

Sep 16, 2022 at 10:36 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Injury Status

The final injury report ahead of Sunday's NFC South showdown is posted. Wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) was listed as questionable and both left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) and rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) were listed as doubtful. Six players were designated as questionable for Week Two: Mike Evans (calf), Leonard Fournette (hamstring), Russell Gage (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee), Breshad Perriman (knee) and Tristan Wirfs (abdomen). Smith suffered a hyperextended elbow against in the season opener at Dallas and Godwin, in his first game back from a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee suffered in December, had to exit the game early with a hamstring strain.

"Donovan will be close," said Head Coach Todd Bowles on Friday. "It will be hard for him to make it but we'll see. The rest of the guys we'll see on Sunday."

In the Community

The Mosaic Company and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the location of a second food pantry as the organizations collaborated to tackle hunger in Tampa Bay by opening food pantries annually in underserved regional communities.

The Tackling Hunger fueled by Mosaic partnership with the Buccaneers enables Feeding Tampa Bay, part of the Feeding America network, to foster and manage school pantries in areas of need. The second food pantry will be hosted at Lamb Elementary School in Progress Village, Riverview, Florida. This new pantry will help support nearly 600 students and their families who attend the school.

"One in four children in Tampa Bay are food insecure, partnerships like this are critical to lifting the potential of each and every child," said Thomas Mantz, President & CEO for Feeding Tampa Bay. "This Hunger Action Month, as we respond to the escalating need brought on by inflation, it remains critical to support our neighbors struggling with food insecurity."

The partnership is inspired by Mosaic's mission and passion to address food insecurity, and the Buccaneers' extensive community platform to drive social change and empower youth. This year, the program will also offer the community an opportunity to join the partnership and provide additional support to feeding Tampa Bay by joining virtually leading into the Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

"These food pantries will serve a vital role in helping to resolve the issues of food insecurity in areas that need it the most," said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vice President of Community Impact Tara Battiato.  "We look forward to continuing to grow these services over the coming years with our great partners at Mosaic."

With additional community support, including cash donations and food drives, and a match from Mosaic – in total, the program donated more than $75,000 to Feeding Tampa Bay last year.

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Top Stories of the Week:

Top Photo Galleries of the Week:

Top Pictures from Bucs Practice, Sept. 15 | Saints Week

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 2 practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair and Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair and Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Coach Tom Moore during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Coach Tom Moore during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74, Tackle Dylan Cook #65 and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74, Tackle Dylan Cook #65 and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 and Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 and Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Defensive Quality Control Coach Joey Fitzgerald and Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Defensive Quality Control Coach Joey Fitzgerald and Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Kenny Young #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Kenny Young #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Willington Previlon #93 and Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Willington Previlon #93 and Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 50

TAMPA, FL - September 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Top Pictures from Bucs Practice, Sept. 14 | Saints Week

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 2 practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Helmet during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Helmet during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Offensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Katsl of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Offensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Katsl of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneersduring practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneersduring practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Tight End David Wells #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Kenny Young #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Kenny Young #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - CornerbackAnthony Chesley #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - CornerbackAnthony Chesley #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 46

TAMPA, FL - September 14, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs Rookie Club Visits School with the Dairy Council of Florida

View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Club that visited Starkey Ranch K-8 school with the Dairy Council of Florida

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Fuel Up To Play 60 logo during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Fuel Up To Play 60 logo during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Kids drinking milk during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Kids drinking milk during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Kids drinking milk during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Kids drinking milk during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80, and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80, and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Kids with milk cartons during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Kids with milk cartons during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - A group photo with players and school staff during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - A group photo with players and school staff during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - A group photo with players and school staff during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - A group photo with players and school staff during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Kids greet players during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Kids greet players during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 73

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 Bucs Beach Bash at TradeWinds Resort Gallery

View photos of the Bucs Beach Bash at TradeWinds Resort.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders with fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders with fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Captain Fear with fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Captain Fear with fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Captain Fear during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Captain Fear during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders with fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders with fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders with fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders with fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders with fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders with fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Coppertail Brewing Co., Good Greek Movers, and Dunkin activations during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Coppertail Brewing Co., Good Greek Movers, and Dunkin activations during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - A young fan with Dunkin during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - A young fan with Dunkin during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - A young fan during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - A young fan during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Captain Fear with fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Captain Fear with fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders teach kids during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders teach kids during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders teach kids during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders teach kids during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders with fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders with fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Jr. Bucs fan club sign up during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Jr. Bucs fan club sign up during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Young fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Young fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Coppertail Brewing Co., Good Greek Movers, and Dunkin activations during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Coppertail Brewing Co., Good Greek Movers, and Dunkin activations during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans at the Good Greek Movers activation during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans at the Good Greek Movers activation during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - A young fan during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - A young fan during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Water balloon toss during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Water balloon toss during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Water balloon toss during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Water balloon toss during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - A general view during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - A general view during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - A general view during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - A general view during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Maddie & Tae during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 10, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Fans play cornhole during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Fans play cornhole during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Fans play cornhole during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Fans play cornhole during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Fans play cornhole during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Fans play cornhole during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Captain Fear during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Captain Fear during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Coppertail Brewing Co., Good Greek Movers, and Keel + Curley Winery activations during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Coppertail Brewing Co., Good Greek Movers, and Keel + Curley Winery activations during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Keel + Curley Winery activation during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Keel + Curley Winery activation during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Keel + Curley Winery activation during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Keel + Curley Winery activation during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Coppertail Brewing Co. activation during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Coppertail Brewing Co. activation during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Good Greek Movers activation during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Good Greek Movers activation during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Spectrum News during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Spectrum News during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders with young fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders with young fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Captain Fear with young fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Captain Fear with young fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Captain Fear during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Captain Fear during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Sack race during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Sack race during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Sack race during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Sack race during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Fans play cornhole during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Fans play cornhole during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Cornhole tournament champions during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Cornhole tournament champions during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Fans do the limbo during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Fans do the limbo during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Limbo champion during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Limbo champion during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Fans during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - DJ Ekin during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - DJ Ekin during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Flag during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Flag during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Flag during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - Flag during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - #GoBucs signage during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - #GoBucs signage during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - A young fan during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - A young fan during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - A general view during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - A general view during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - A general view during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - A general view during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - A general view during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - A general view during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - A general view during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - A general view during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - A general view during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - A general view during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - A general view during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 80

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - September 11, 2022 - A general view during Bucs Beach Bash at Tradewinds Resort. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Top Videos of the Week:

