In Case You Missed It: September 16, 2022

Injury Status

The final injury report ahead of Sunday's NFC South showdown is posted. Wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) was listed as questionable and both left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) and rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) were listed as doubtful. Six players were designated as questionable for Week Two: Mike Evans (calf), Leonard Fournette (hamstring), Russell Gage (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee), Breshad Perriman (knee) and Tristan Wirfs (abdomen). Smith suffered a hyperextended elbow against in the season opener at Dallas and Godwin, in his first game back from a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee suffered in December, had to exit the game early with a hamstring strain.

"Donovan will be close," said Head Coach Todd Bowles on Friday. "It will be hard for him to make it but we'll see. The rest of the guys we'll see on Sunday."

In the Community

The Mosaic Company and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the location of a second food pantry as the organizations collaborated to tackle hunger in Tampa Bay by opening food pantries annually in underserved regional communities.

The Tackling Hunger fueled by Mosaic partnership with the Buccaneers enables Feeding Tampa Bay, part of the Feeding America network, to foster and manage school pantries in areas of need. The second food pantry will be hosted at Lamb Elementary School in Progress Village, Riverview, Florida. This new pantry will help support nearly 600 students and their families who attend the school.

"One in four children in Tampa Bay are food insecure, partnerships like this are critical to lifting the potential of each and every child," said Thomas Mantz, President & CEO for Feeding Tampa Bay. "This Hunger Action Month, as we respond to the escalating need brought on by inflation, it remains critical to support our neighbors struggling with food insecurity."

The partnership is inspired by Mosaic's mission and passion to address food insecurity, and the Buccaneers' extensive community platform to drive social change and empower youth. This year, the program will also offer the community an opportunity to join the partnership and provide additional support to feeding Tampa Bay by joining virtually leading into the Week 8 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

"These food pantries will serve a vital role in helping to resolve the issues of food insecurity in areas that need it the most," said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vice President of Community Impact Tara Battiato. "We look forward to continuing to grow these services over the coming years with our great partners at Mosaic."