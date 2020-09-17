I was on my phone and my TV this offseason and I was seeing what was going on with George Floyd, I was seeing what was going on all across the country with the protests and how everyone is distraught. It's like chaos. Everyone is just so disappointed. And I was like you know what? I look at LeBron James and how he does so many positive things in the community. Using our voice does a lot and is a huge step, but we have to take it to the next level like him. I felt like now it's time for me to take my platform to a higher level and voting is such a simple and small thing you can do. I think that's the day, on the couch right here I was like, "Mom, I want to register to vote in Florida. How do I do it?"