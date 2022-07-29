What the Bucs Are Saying: July 29

(On giving some older veterans the day off on Friday)

"Yeah, it's a long season. It's a long camp. Certain guys will get days off from time to time, and today was some of those guys' days."

(On if he has an update on C Ryan Jensen's injury)

"Don't know the severity of it, per se, but I do know he'll miss some significant time, up to a couple of months. Whether he'll be back later in the season – November or December – that depends on what they find in the knee, but he won't be available anytime soon."

(On practice being sharp)

"It wasn't as hot today – they had a little breeze. That had a little bit to do with it. But fundamentally, guys are getting it down and executing their assignments. The receivers are doing a good job. Gage has really been the one to stand out. I don't think we've covered him yet. He's been doing a good job the past couple of days. Again, we're out of pads, but he's a guy that flashes and shows quickness and fluidity and everything else that I've seen the past two days."

(On OL Brandon Walton getting first-team reps at left guard)

"Well, we're mixing it up right now. He's tough and it's a wide-open spot. We've just got to pick and choose our spots, who to put in there and get a significant amount of time so we can see everybody and make an educated decision. But he's tough, he comes to work every day, he's in early. He has good technique, he has a lot of strength, so it's going to be a fight."

(On if Robert Hainsey is currently the starting center)

"It will be between Hainsey and Nick Leverett right now. Both of them have played it. It will be a tough battle going in. Both of them are very smart, both are very tough. It's better to happen now than in the middle of the season so these guys can get some practice reps and prepare for it. I think either one of them will be fine."

(On how Hainsey has improved over the past year)

"His film study is outstanding. He's been a tough guy. He comes from Notre Dame, he's very smart, he can see defenses, he can help the quarterback that way. He can help the offensive line. He's diligent about it and he wants to be good. There's not a day he doesn't come in and watch tape. So, it's just a matter of putting it on tape and getting a chance to play."

(On if the Buccaneers have had discussions about bringing in a veteran free agent center)

"There's been discussions but not heavy discussions. We'll see what's out there and we'll see what fits us. If we need to bring somebody in, we will."

(On what he saw on tape of how Jensen got hurt)

"It was a four-man rush – it wasn't anything severe. It was just a fluke thing that happened. It's a part of football. It's unfortunate that it happened. It could have happened anytime, anywhere. We feel bad for Ryan. Obviously, it's a big loss when you lose an All-Pro center, but there's a chance for other guys to step up. And if it's going to happen, it happened early enough to where we can get some guys ready and we can adjust."

(On how to offset it if the six or seven receivers the team keeps do not contribute on special teams)

"We keep quite a few receivers. We keep quite a few receivers. You offset that with maybe the tight ends, the inside [line]backers, the outside [line]backers and the DBs, and maybe a running back or two. It's not always every position has a teams player, and our fifth and sixth receiver will play teams anyway, so you always have two. You hardly ever get three to play teams as a receiver."

(On WR Russell Gage Jr. being among those in a punt return drill)

"Just looking at options right now in case things happen. We've kind of moved guys around a lot and seen who can go in there in a pinch and do things. So, you'll see a lot of people doing things they don't normally do."

(On how safeties Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan are fitting into the defense)

"I think they've fit in great. Both are highly intelligent, truly professional and they can play. They help the younger guys with the calls, they're very studios, they prepare their bodies well and they're great additions for us."

(On if it's accurate that players battling for the last couple receiver spots will have to contribute on special teams)

"They're going to have to be able to do both, yes. They're going to have to be able to do both, and once the pads go on and the preseason games come, we'll see what shakes out."

(On how his thoughts about WR Julio Jones have developed since Thursday)

"They haven't changed. He's just getting caught up to the system, so you can only put him in there doing certain things. But [I'm] excited about what he did yesterday, very happy about what he did today. We've got to catch him up to the system and make sure he's in camp shape. He wasn't in any program as far as team-wise the past couple weeks, so we try to monitor that situation as well."

(On if Jones is in 'camp shape')

"I don't think anyone's in camp shape. Sometimes you work out at these things in the offseason, you work out indoors. The Tampa heat can get you in camp shape; that will come in a week or so."

(On what he saw from QB Kyle Trask with him getting more reps on Friday)

"Just decisive – decisiveness for the most part. Knowing where to go with the ball, comfortable in the huddle, commanding the offense was nice for both him and Blaine [Gabbert}."

(On if it makes sense to look for a center who has experience in the same way that Julio Jones was signed for depth in the long haul)

"It makes sense, but it's got to be the right guy. We just can't sign a center because he has experience. He's got to fit us, he's got to be able to play. Signing Julio was not only for the long haul – it was just as much doing different things on offense and being able to replace Gronk's (Rob Gronkowski's) catches. Gronk had a lot of catches and showed up in a lot of areas. We'll approach things a little bit differently since we've got a bunch of receivers. But we're always looking for an offensive lineman; it's just got to be the right guy and it's got to fit. But we've got to give the other two guys a chance as well."

(On how S Antoine Winfield Jr.'s role can expand this season)