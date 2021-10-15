Leonard Fournette or Jamel Dean | Week Six Five Game Ball

Tom Brady completed more than 80% of his passes Thursday night, came up just three yards shy of another 300-yard game and tossed two first-quarter touchdowns to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a lead they would never relinquish in a 28-22 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Yawn.

It was, of course, yet another nearly flawless performance by the ageless quarterback against a very good Eagles defense featuring one of the NFL's most merciless pass-rushing fronts. But it comes on the heels of last weekend's 411-yard, five-touchdown performance against Miami so it gets appreciative nods more than Player of the Week awards.

Does it get him a nomination for this week's Game Ball? You'll have to read on (and click on below) to find out if he is one of the four candidates for whom you can vote but, spoiler alert, he was not the top choice by either me or Staff Writer Carmen Vitali. Brady was great once again but we each had another player on whom we want to train the spotlight this week.

After each Buccaneer win this season, Carmen and I will be making one nomination each for who should win the Game Ball for that contest. You then get to vote – with four total choices, actually – and you'll even qualify to win some cool prizes if you do. See the bottom of this article for all of that. We are not allowed to pick the same player, which makes the order in which we make our selections occasionally important. As such, we alternate the order from win to win, and this week Carme has first-pick honors.

Carmen Vitali: RB Leonard Fournette

I feel like this is the obvious choice, isn't it? I joked on Twitter that for all my Ted Lasso fans, Fournette was Roy Kent: He's here, he's there, he's… well, you know the rest. He recorded his third-straight game of over 100 all-purpose yards, this time amassing 127, with 81 coming on the ground and another 46 through the air. Fournette caught all six of the targets thrown his way so instead of Roy Kent maybe we can start calling him Thursday Night Lenny.

He also had not one, but two rushing touchdowns, making it his sixth career game with multiple touchdowns on the ground. And, after breaking the seal against Miami last week, he's scored three touchdowns in two games. All-day Lenny?

Fournette has now recorded 100-or-more scrimmage yards in three consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 4-8 of the 2019 season. All-season Lenny?

My favorite part was after the game when Fournette went up to the podium. He gave a lot of credit to his teammates – and rightfully so. Both touchdowns of his came thanks to key blocks by right tackle Tristan Wirfs, in particular. On his second score, Wirfs practically rolled out the red carpet for Fournette.