Mock-Mentum: Buc Predictions Pick Up Steam As Draft Approaches

That final month says it all. The group-think on the Buccaneers' draft plans is that they will try to go after one of the consensus top-four tackles and if they miss out they'll either go into the next tier of tackles or pivot to the defensive line.

But there's a little more to this, as well. There have actually been two noticeable shifts in what the media in general think the Buccaneers will do in the first round this year. Beginning in March and then picking up steam in April, the belief was that the Bucs were in good position to draft either Mekhi Becton, Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills or Tristan Wirfs. By the second week of April, it was nearly unanimous. In 20 mock drafts I recorded from April 13-18, the Buccaneers took an offensive tackle in 18 of them, and 12 of those 18 specifically predicted it to be Thomas.

However, now that we've actually reached draft week, the opinion is shifting again. There is still plenty of belief that the Bucs want a tackle, but far less consensus that they will land Thomas or any of the other three noted above. Of the 19 drafts I logged from April 19-22, 13 still had the Buccaneers getting a tackle but five of those gave them either Houston's Josh Jones or Boise State's Ezra Cleveland. The Bucs still got Thomas four times, but had to trade up to the ninth pick to do so in one of them.