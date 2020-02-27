2020 Prospect Primer: RB D'Andre Swift

Name: D'Andre Swift

Position: Running back

School: Georgia

Height: 5-8

Weight: 212

NFL Grade: 6.81 ("Year 1 quality starter")

Stats: Named a permanent team captain at Georgia, Swift was All-SEC according to the Coaches Poll in 2019. He rushed for over 1,000 yards his last two seasons for the Bulldogs bringing his three-year total to 2,885 with 20 touchdowns on the ground. He had 666 yards receiving with another five touchdowns there. He was limited in 2019 with a shoulder injury toward the end of the season but still managed his highest season rushing total of his collegiate career with 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns. Against Kentucky this past season, he ran for 179 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.

Comments: What's in a name? In Swift's case, it's his strength. He's fast and light on his feet when it comes to his running style. He can cut back and forth with the best of them and just seems to have a sixth sense for space. He makes following blocks look effortless and can pick apart defenses in real-time. Many consider Swift to be the best running back in the class, though guys like LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor have rising stock that puts them in that conversation, too.