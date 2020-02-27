2020 Prospect Primer: RB D'Andre Swift

Name: D'Andre Swift
Position: Running back
School: Georgia
Height: 5-8
Weight: 212
NFL Grade: 6.81 ("Year 1 quality starter")
Stats: Named a permanent team captain at Georgia, Swift was All-SEC according to the Coaches Poll in 2019. He rushed for over 1,000 yards his last two seasons for the Bulldogs bringing his three-year total to 2,885 with 20 touchdowns on the ground. He had 666 yards receiving with another five touchdowns there. He was limited in 2019 with a shoulder injury toward the end of the season but still managed his highest season rushing total of his collegiate career with 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns. Against Kentucky this past season, he ran for 179 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.
Comments: What's in a name? In Swift's case, it's his strength. He's fast and light on his feet when it comes to his running style. He can cut back and forth with the best of them and just seems to have a sixth sense for space. He makes following blocks look effortless and can pick apart defenses in real-time. Many consider Swift to be the best running back in the class, though guys like LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor have rising stock that puts them in that conversation, too.
Regardless, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein already sees longevity for Swift in the league. "Swift possesses the play traits and running style of a skillful NFL veteran and is the latest in an avalanche of talented Georgia backs," Zierlein wrote on Swift's player profile. "Tempo and decisiveness are his calling cards, making him a highly talented inside/outside zone runner. He's a cerebral runner who understands block timing and uses quick-cut agility and rare spatial awareness to read and react to defenses beyond the second level."
His highlight reel is a clinic in how to make guys miss. He breaks ankles routinely or you know, just hurdles defenders entirely. But more than his running style, Swift takes pride in his versatility. That's good news for the Bucs after Head Coach Bruce Arians said he's looking for running backs who are receiving threats, as well should the Bucs decide to draft one. That seems to be where the position is trending more and more and you don't need to look outside the NFC South to see that. Perhaps that's another reason Zierlein sees that veteran talent in Swift already.