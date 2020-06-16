OC Byron Leftwich Excited to Work, Collaborate with Tom Brady on Bucs Offense

"We're pretty close in age," Leftwich laughs. "We're from the old school version of football. Me and him, we talk about the old days when you'd do seven, eight, nine days of two-a-days in a row. We're from that era of football in this league. We can talk old school football and things that happened in '08, '09. Things that are still relevant in this league.

"The history that he understands and the history that I understand – the ability for us to be able to talk top-level football, high-level football, we're never really on football 101 when you have Tom. You have a guy that's been there, seen it all. Just the conversations me and him have, it's exciting, it's going to be exciting to work with him and try to put him in position to play as good of football as possible."

As far as how much say Brady will have, specifically, Leftwich insists on more collaboration there, too. Though, that's nothing new. Arians' system, which Leftwich has operated under for the majority of his coaching career, is based on a weekly back and forth between the quarterback and his coaches when crafting the game plan. After all, as Arians has said numerous times before, why would he call a play that his signal caller doesn't like? The chances of his quarterback successfully executing plays are much greater when he likes them. As such, Brady will have as much say in the system as most every other quarterback that has played under both Leftwich and Arians.