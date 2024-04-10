What Positions Might the Bucs Target on Day Two of the Draft?

Wide Receiver.

While the Buccaneers have repeatedly used Day Two draft assets to land offensive linemen, the opposite is true at wide receiver. Licht hit a home run in the third round with Chris Godwin in 2017 but otherwise has not used another second or third-rounder on a receiver in his other nine drafts. (Licht's very first draft pick, of course, was a grand slam at wide receiver, as Mike Evans came off the board seventh overall in 2014.)

This could be a good year to reverse that trend. The 2024 receiver class is extremely top-heavy, with Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze all likely coming off the board in the top 10, but there is plenty of depth beyond that. LSU's Brian Thomas is also widely regarded as a first-round pick, and others that could slip into the back end on Thursday night include Georgia's Ladd McConkey, Florida State's Keon Coleman and the Texas duo of Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy.

Even if all those pass-catchers are selected well out of the Bucs' range, the cupboard will be far from bare for their picks between numbers 57 and 92. And it may be time to take a shot at reloading the receiver room. The team happily got another deal done with future Hall of Famer Mike Evans in March to potentially make him a Buccaneer for life. Evans and Godwin make up one of the better starting receiver duos in the NFL, but it's worth noting that the former is going into his 11th season and the latter currently is only under contract for one more year. Even if those two stay together in Tampa beyond 2024, the NFL is increasingly a pass-happy team and talented depth at the position is essential. In fact, that was one of the best qualities of the Buccaneers teams that won a Super Bowl in 2020 and tied for the NFL's best record in 2021.

Beyond the names mentioned above, other potential Day Two picks who could get into the Bucs' range include South Carolina's Xavier Legette, Florida's Ricky Pearsall, Oregon's Troy Franklin, Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk, Michigan's Roman Wilson and Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley.

Legette only had one year of big production at South Carolina, but it was very big production (71-1,255-7) and he's the biggest and most physical prospect of this group. His style of play has been compared to that of the 49ers' Deebo Samuel. Pearsall is adept at creating separation, can make defenders miss after the catch and is stronger than his size would suggest. Franklin is intriguing due to his speed; he's got a somewhat slight frame but is tall and fast with a quick acceleration and a long stride, allowing him to get by defenders in a hurry.

Polk is more than willing to work in the middle of the field and get his hands dirty in the blocking game, a profile that sounds a lot like Godwin. Wilson is the smallest of this group and likely headed for a slot receiver role in the NFL, but he's got the speed, lateral agility and sticky hands to excel in that role. Corley racked up 253 catches over the past three years at WKU and he both breaks tackles and eludes them with his open-field moves.

Linebacker.

We're talking off-ball linebacker here, not an edge rusher, and the reasons to include this position as a possible Day Two target are obvious. Lavonte David – another potential Buccaneer for life after his new deal in March – is going into his 13th season and the Bucs other starter of the past five years, Devin White, left for the Eagles in free agency. The Buccaneers have some other potential long-term options for the position in 2021 fifth-round pick K.J. Britt and 2023 fifth-round pick SirVocea Dennis, but it certainly wouldn't hurt to add competition to that group.

The Bucs have had some Day Two success at this spot, too. Kendell Beckwith, taken in the third round in 2017, was an immediate starter, though his career was cut short due to an offseason car accident the following spring. While the pick predates Licht and his crew, the second-rounder spent on David in 2012 has to be considered one of the best values in Buccaneers draft history.

This is a position that is likely to be quite on Day One and very busy on Day Two. Most mock drafts have skipped the position altogether in the first round, though North Carolina State's Payton Wilson and Texas A&M's Edgerrin Cooper have made occasional first-night cameos in those predictions.

In addition to Wilson and Cooper, who still could be available at the 57th pick, other potential Day Two linebackers include Michigan's Junior Colson, Kentucky's Trevin Wallace and Clemson's Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Wilson is probably the best pass defender of the bunch and he was a unanimous All-American in 2023 after combining 138 tackles with 6.0 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions. Cooper has outstanding speed and range and a great understanding of pursuit angles.