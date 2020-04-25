Bucs Round Out 2020 Draft with Louisiana-Lafayette RB Raymond Calais

The Bucs 2020 draft class is complete with the addition of running back and kick returner Raymond Calais from Louisiana-Lafayette. Tampa selected the speedster with the 245th pick, their last of the draft.

At Louisiana-Lafayette, Calais rushed for 886 yards on 117 attempts for the Ragin' Cajuns, scoring six touchdowns. Over the course of his four-year career, the 5-foot-8 running back ran for a total of 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added 145 yards on 17 receptions, one of which went for a touchdown.

He was First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference as a return specialist in addition to being Third-Team as a running back and all-purpose in 2019. Calais is likely to be used in the same capacity for the Buccaneers, with Head Coach Bruce Arians alluding to wanting a designated return man at the NFL Combine this year.