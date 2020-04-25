Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 06:45 PM

Bucs Round Out 2020 Draft with Louisiana-Lafayette RB Raymond Calais

With their final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bucs took running back Raymond Calais with the 245th pick.

AP_20060581194480
Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana running back Raymond Calais runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Bucs 2020 draft class is complete with the addition of running back and kick returner Raymond Calais from Louisiana-Lafayette. Tampa selected the speedster with the 245th pick, their last of the draft.

At Louisiana-Lafayette, Calais rushed for 886 yards on 117 attempts for the Ragin' Cajuns, scoring six touchdowns. Over the course of his four-year career, the 5-foot-8 running back ran for a total of 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added 145 yards on 17 receptions, one of which went for a touchdown.

He was First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference as a return specialist in addition to being Third-Team as a running back and all-purpose in 2019. Calais is likely to be used in the same capacity for the Buccaneers, with Head Coach Bruce Arians alluding to wanting a designated return man at the NFL Combine this year.

Speaking of Indianapolis, Calais made himself known with his 4.42 40-yard dash and 10-foot broad jump during drills.

PHOTOS of Raymond Calais, Bucs Seventh Round Pick

View pictures of Raymond Calais, the 245th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Louisiana Lafayette running back Raymond Calais (4) runs during an NCAA college football game against Liberty, Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
1 / 17

Louisiana Lafayette running back Raymond Calais (4) runs during an NCAA college football game against Liberty, Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma (9) tackles Louisiana-Lafayette running back Raymond Calais (4) for a loss during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama won 56-14. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 17

Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma (9) tackles Louisiana-Lafayette running back Raymond Calais (4) for a loss during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama won 56-14. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Raymond Calais (4) fends off Appalachian State defensive back Kaiden Smith (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in the Sun Belt Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
3 / 17

Louisiana-Lafayette running back Raymond Calais (4) fends off Appalachian State defensive back Kaiden Smith (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in the Sun Belt Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

American Team running back Raymond Calais, of Louisiana-Lafayette, stands on the field during the second half of the Collegiate Bowl college football game against the National Team Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
4 / 17

American Team running back Raymond Calais, of Louisiana-Lafayette, stands on the field during the second half of the Collegiate Bowl college football game against the National Team Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana running back Raymond Calais does the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
5 / 17

Louisiana running back Raymond Calais does the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

Louisiana running back Raymond Calais runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 17

Louisiana running back Raymond Calais runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana running back Raymond Calais runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 / 17

Louisiana running back Raymond Calais runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana running back Raymond Calais runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
8 / 17

Louisiana running back Raymond Calais runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Louisiana running back Raymond Calais runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 17

Louisiana running back Raymond Calais runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana running back Raymond Calais runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 17

Louisiana running back Raymond Calais runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana running back Raymond Calais runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 17

Louisiana running back Raymond Calais runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana running back Raymond Calais runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 17

Louisiana running back Raymond Calais runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Raymond Calais runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
13 / 17

Louisiana-Lafayette running back Raymond Calais runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Louisiana-Lafayette running back Raymond Calais catches the ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
14 / 17

Louisiana-Lafayette running back Raymond Calais catches the ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

calais_raymond_1
15 / 17
calais_raymond_2
16 / 17
calais_raymond_3
17 / 17

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Head Coach Bruce Arians' at-home desk setup for the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Everything that Went into Making the 2020 NFL Draft One to Remember for the Bucs

IT staffers were front and center on draft night helping coaches and GMs navigate the 2020 NFL Draft from their at-home war-rooms. How going digital impacted the Bucs' draft and what the setup looked like for various members of the Bucs' front office.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson runs after the catch during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Receiver Depth Helped Bucs Get Their Man in Tyler Johnson

Tampa Bay's timing in the 2020 NFL Draft worked out well as they were able to get in early on a second run on wide receivers and grab a player that Bruce Arians had been coveting for months
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

New Numbers Give Rookies Opportunities to Make Buc History

All seven of the Buccaneers' 2020 draft picks have selected their NFL jersey numbers, and many of them have a chance to become the most prominent players in those numbers in team annals
2020 Draft Wrap: Big Offseason Gets Bigger
news

2020 Draft Wrap: Big Offseason Gets Bigger

The Buccaneers have raised expectations with a series of dramatic offseason moves, and the 2020 draft helped them fill some specific needs on what looks like a playoff-caliber roster
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Bucs Mock Draft Grade Roundup

The hypotheseason has been put to bed but we're squeezing in one last Mock Draft Monday by rounding up how draft pundits have graded the Bucs' 2020 draft class.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) holds onto the ball against Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis (2) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
news

Fast Facts about the Bucs Day Three Picks in the NFL Draft

Get to know a few things about the four players selected by the Bucs on Day Three of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Block-Buster: Bucs Trade Up for T Tristan Wirfs in First Round
news

Block-Buster: Bucs Trade Up for T Tristan Wirfs in First Round

The Bucs started their 2020 draft Thursday night with the selection of big and nimble Iowa blocker Tristan Wirfs with the 13th pick, addressing offensive tackle in the first round for the first time in 19 years
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. gets ready for a play by Illinois in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 40-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
news

Safety Measures: Bucs Nab Ball-Hawking Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is Minnesota S Antoine Winfield, Jr., who tied a school record with seven interceptions in 2019 and was responsible for big plays all over the field
Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn celebrates as he runs into the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
news

Back for More: Bucs Add RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn to Loaded Offense

Third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn, a hard-nosed and versatile running back out of Auburn, joins a Buccaneers offense that has an impressive array of weapons
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson catches a pass against Miami (Ohio) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 26-3. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
news

Bucs Snare WR Tyler Johnson in Round Five, Add Another Option to Offense

Tampa Bay's first pick in Day Three of the 2020 Draft is Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson, a highly-productive collegian who the Bucs feel can have a productive, versatile role in their already loaded offense
Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
news

Bucs Bolster D-Line Rotation with Nebraska's Khalil Davis in Sixth Round

Tampa Bay's second defender in the 2020 draft is Nebraska DT Khalil Davis, a quick and athletic big man who gives the Buccaneers' talented defensive front more depth
Memphis running back Kylan Watkins (17) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown as Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell (3) and cornerback Christian Braswell (14) try to stop him during the second half of an NCAA college football, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Philadelphia. Temple won 30-28. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
news

Buccaneers Bolster Linebacking Corps with Temple's Chapelle Russell in Seventh Round

With the first of their seventh-round picks, the Bucs selected inside linebacker Chapelle Russell out of Temple.

Advertising