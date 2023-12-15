Rooting Interest | S.S. Mailbag

If you had to pick a movie as an analogy for this season, what would it be?

- @jddarcey (via Instagram)

This is a fun question, but a really hard one, too. I thought about it for probably a lot longer than I should have. I don't have a really spot-on answer, but how about A Few Good Men? Hear me out.

Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee (Baker Mayfield) is working under the shadow of his famous and incredibly successful father (Tom Brady), and he's given an assignment that most outsiders, including his friend Captain Jack Ross, thinks he has no chance of succeeding at (getting the Bucs into the playoffs). He's not a trial lawyer (a tall quarterback) but he knows how to work the system and he's very charismatic.

Kaffee has two lawyer sidekicks, Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway and Lieutenant Sam Weinberg who help him throughout the whole process (Mike Evans and Chris Godwin). They suffer a number of significant setbacks along the way, such as Private First Class Louden Downey admitting on the stand that he didn't hear the order of the Code Red (the missed Hail Mary in Buffalo) and star witness Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Markinson committing suicide just before he was to testify (the last-second loss in Houston).

Kaffee and the defense team are behind as the trial closes in on its final witnesses. Before Kaffee, now brimming with confidence, starts his cross examination of Colonel Nathan R. Jessep, Galloway pulls him aside and tells him that, if he doesn't think he can get Jessep to say what he wants to say, "don't go for it" (Bucs fans who wanted the team to start tanking when it fell to 4-7). But he goes for it, and he starts getting some solid shots in on Jessep, such as hitting Jessep with his conflicting orders (beating the Panthers) and making him nervous about the tower logs (beating the Falcons).

Now, most of us know how that movie ends. Kaffee does go for it, and he wins when he gets Jessep to admit he ordered the Code Red. The Bucs' 2023 movie doesn't have an ending yet, but they are going to go for it, even if there are those out there who think they can't win. Will they be able to get the rest of the NFC South court-martialed? We'll see.

(That was a pretty tortured analogy, wasn't it? I really just picked that movie because I love it and will watch it any time I come across it on TV.)

What is one book everyone should read before they die?

- @kahaian (via Instagram)

Catch-22, by Joseph Heller. It's a war movie and is tragic, but it's also one of the funniest books I've ever read in my life. I still think about it quite frequently when something unusual or contradictory happens in my life that reminds me of a scene in the book. And if you've used the term 'Catch-22' all your life but didn't really know what it meant or where it came from, reading this book will enlighten you on the subject. I won't spoil it in case anyone out there actually takes my recommendation.

Is Lambeau Field really as iconic as the 'legend' says? I hate the Packers

- @nickpiscitelli_ (via Instagram)

I don't see what hating the Packers has to do with anything. I hate the Chicago Cubs with every drop of my St. Louis Cardinals-red blood, but I'd go to Wrigley Field any chance I got. Going to college just outside of Chicago and being able to ride the El right down to the stadium was awesome. It's just a really great place to take in a baseball game, and it's even better if the Cardinals are in town and are beating up on the Cubbies.

I'd have to say yes to that question though. For one, I've been there multiple times and it really does feel like a football cathedral. It breathes history. But even more so, I've heard enough players and coaches talk about playing there to believe they are not just emptily paying homage to Lambeau. They aren't just saying what they think everybody wants to hear. Why, just yesterday, Bucs Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote, who played 13 NFL seasons as a linebacker, most of them with the Steelers, said this:

"I loved playing there. I loved going there. There are certain stadiums I was fortunate to walk in that just had an aura about [them] – the [Los Angeles Memorial] Coliseum and then Lambeau Field. They said before they added the seats, Solider Field [too]. But those two places, you walk in there and… I don't know, you've got to be there, but there is something special about those two places. The Coliseum and that place – it just takes you back. It's a special place."

Or hears former Head Coach Bruce Arians a couple days before the Bucs went up to Green Bay for the 2020 NFC Championship Game (a truly glorious day):

"Just the history of the place. I think they [have] great fans, it's always been a joy to go coach there just because of the history of the game. We won some [and] we lost some, but Lambeau is one of the true iconic venues to play in."

I could find plenty more but I don't think I need to. Take my word for it: NFL players and coaches really do view Lambeau Field as an iconic place to play.

Playoff chances if we win vs if we lose?

- @Rossleach8 (via Instagram)

Well, that will depend some (or a lot) on what happens in the Atlanta and New Orleans game, but if you want me to check in with the New York Times playoff odds calculator again, I'd be happy to do so.

According to that simulator, the Buccaneers have greatly improved their playoff hopes in the past two weeks, after they had fallen quite low. Now the Bucs are seen as having a 55% chance of making the playoffs, with 46% of that being from winning the division. If the only outcome from this weekend we add is the Bucs beating the Packers, that goes up to 77%, which I have to say is wildly encouraging. If we add in a Falcons loss, it only goes up a little to 80%. If we add in a Saints loss (but no result in the Atlanta game), it's the same thing, 80%. If we add in losses by both the Falcons and Saints, now we're at 84%.

Now, the other scenario. With just a Bucs loss in Green Bay submitted, Tampa Bay's playoff odds drop to 42%, with 37% of that winning the division. Adding in a Saints win over the Giants doesn't change things too much, only dropping the Bucs' odds to 35%. Same thing with just a Falcons win over the Panthers, and same thing if we add in both the Falcons and Saints winning.