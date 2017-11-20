Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes to 2-0

Fitzpatrick and Shaun King are the only two Buccaneer quarterbacks to win their first two starts for the team in consecutive team games. Rob Johnson started twice for an injured or ill Brad Johnson during the 2002 Super Bowl season, but one was in October and one was in Week 17.*

Fitzpatrick moved into the starting lineup when it was determined that Winston needed to rest his injured right (throwing) shoulder for at least two weeks, after which the young quarterback would be evaluated again. As such, the starter for the Buccaneers' game in Atlanta next Sunday has yet to be determined. If Fitzpatrick gets a third consecutive start, he'll have a chance to become the first quarterback with a 3-0 start to his Buccaneer tenure. King lost his third start in Oakland in 1999, 45-0, and Johnson never got a third start with Tampa Bay.

Against Miami, Fitzpatrick threw touchdown passes to DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard. Jackson's four-yard score in the second quarter left him just one shy of 50 touchdowns in his 10-year NFL career. If Jackson catches another touchdown, he will become just the 27th player in NFL history to hit the 50-TD mark while averaging at least 17 yards per reception.

*Meanwhile, Howard pushed his season total to four touchdown catches, tying Mike Evans and Cameron Brate for the team lead. He is now just one behind the franchise's rookie record for touchdown catches by a tight end. Overall, his four touchdown grabs are tied for the fifth-most among rookies in team annals.

**Player** **Pos.** **Season** **TDs** Mike Evans WR 2014 12 Mike Williams WR 2010 11 Michael Clayton WR 2004 7 Kevin House WR 1980 5 Tim Wright TE 2013 5 O.J. Howard TE 2017 4 Reidel Anthony WR 1997 4 Horace Copeland WR 1993 4

Howard's touchdown receptions total is also just one behind the lead among all NFL rookies in 2017, both in terms of the tight end position and overall.

**Player** **Pos.** **Team** **TDs** Evan Engram TE N.Y. Giants 5 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Pittsburgh 5 O.J. Howard TE Tampa Bay 4 Austin Ekeler RB L.A. Chargers 3 Alvin Kamara RB New Orleans 3 Cooper Kupp WR L.A. Rams 3 Christian McCaffrey RB Carolina 3 David Njoku TE Cleveland 3

Jackson's potential 50th career touchdown catch would also be his fourth this season. If he gets that fourth score and joins Howard, Brate and Evans with that total, it would mark the first time Tampa Bay has ever had four different players each have at least four touchdown catches in the same season.

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