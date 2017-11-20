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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes to 2-0

Stat Shots: With the help of rookie TE O.J. Howard, Ryan Fitzpatrick became just the third quarterback to win his first two starts as a Buccaneer

Nov 20, 2017 at 05:43 AM
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In Week 10 against the New York Jets, Ryan Fitzpatrick became the 11th quarterback in team history to win his first start as a Buccaneer. In Week 11, he moved into an even more exclusive Tampa Bay club.

With Fitzpatrick replacing an injured Jameis Winston for a second consecutive week, the Buccaneers notched their first road win of the season, defeating Miami, 30-20 at Hard Rock Stadium. Fitzpatrick threw for 275 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and directed a nine-play, 58-yard march in the game's closing minutes to set up Patrick Murray's game-winning field goal. It was the 13th game-winning drive of Fitzpatrick's career.

As a result, Fitzpatrick is now 2-0 as a starter for the Buccaneers. He is just the third quarterback in franchise history to win each of his first two starts for Tampa Bay. Here is how all 11 QBs who won their Buc debuts fared in their second starts.

**Quarterback****Date****Opponent****Outcome**
Steve Young12/1/85at Green BayL, 21-0
John Reaves*10/11/87San DiegoL, 17-13
Jim Zorn*n/an/aNo 2nd Start
Shaun King12/12/99DetroitW, 23-16
Brad Johnson9/30/01at MinnesotaL, 20-16
Rob Johnson12/29/02at ChicagoW, 15-0
Chris Simms1/2/05at ArizonaL, 12-7
Tim Rattay12/31/06SeattleL, 23-7
Luke McCown12/9/07at HoustonL, 28-14
Josh Freeman11/15/09at MiamiL, 25-23
Ryan Fitzpatrick11/19/17at MiamiW, 30-20

( Reaves and Zorn started replacement games during the 1987 players' strike. Reaves started the first two and Zorn the third, and neither played for the Buccaneers again after that.)

*

Behind-the-Scenes: Bucs vs. Dolphins

A behind-the-scenes look at the Buccaneers' Week 11 matchup with the Dolphins.

K Patrick Murray
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K Patrick Murray

Bucs vs Dolphins
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Bucs vs Dolphins

OT Demar Dotson
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OT Demar Dotson

WR Chris Godwin
4 / 75

WR Chris Godwin

WR Chris Godwin
5 / 75

WR Chris Godwin

Bucs vs Dolphins
6 / 75

Bucs vs Dolphins

HC Dirk Koetter and CB Brent Grimes
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HC Dirk Koetter and CB Brent Grimes

DE Darryl Tapp
8 / 75

DE Darryl Tapp

TE O.J. Howard
9 / 75

TE O.J. Howard

WR DeSean Jackson
10 / 75

WR DeSean Jackson

Bucs vs Dolphins
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Bucs vs Dolphins

WR Mike Evans
12 / 75

WR Mike Evans

Bucs vs Dolphins
13 / 75

Bucs vs Dolphins

Bucs vs Dolphins
14 / 75

Bucs vs Dolphins

Bucs vs Dolphins
15 / 75

Bucs vs Dolphins

S Keith Tandy
16 / 75

S Keith Tandy

DT Clinton McDonald
17 / 75

DT Clinton McDonald

S Justin Evans
18 / 75

S Justin Evans

S Keith Tandy
19 / 75

S Keith Tandy

WR Mike Evans
20 / 75

WR Mike Evans

WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

OT Donovan Smith and C Ali Marpet
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OT Donovan Smith and C Ali Marpet

Bucs Helmet
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Bucs Helmet

DE Will Clarke and LB Coach Mark Duffner
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DE Will Clarke and LB Coach Mark Duffner

LB Lavonte David, LB Kwon Alexander and LB Kendell Beckwith
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LB Lavonte David, LB Kwon Alexander and LB Kendell Beckwith

Bucs Linebackers
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Bucs Linebackers

Bucs vs Dolphins
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Bucs vs Dolphins

LB Lavonte David
28 / 75

LB Lavonte David

LB Lavonte David
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LB Lavonte David

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
30 / 75

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

C Evan Smith
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C Evan Smith

CB Javien Elliott, TE O.J. Howard and WR Mike Evans
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CB Javien Elliott, TE O.J. Howard and WR Mike Evans

DE Darryl Tapp, LB Devante Bond, LB Kwon Alexander, LB Lavonte David and LB Adarius Glanton
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DE Darryl Tapp, LB Devante Bond, LB Kwon Alexander, LB Lavonte David and LB Adarius Glanton

DT Chris Baker and CB Brent Grimes
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DT Chris Baker and CB Brent Grimes

LB Devante Bond, LB Kwon Alexander and LB Lavonte David
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LB Devante Bond, LB Kwon Alexander and LB Lavonte David

HC Dirk Koetter and C Ali Marpet
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HC Dirk Koetter and C Ali Marpet

DT Clinton McDonald
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DT Clinton McDonald

C Evan Smith
38 / 75

C Evan Smith

Bucs vs Dolphins
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Bucs vs Dolphins

S Keith Tandy
40 / 75

S Keith Tandy

QB Ryan Griffin, G/T Kevin Pamphile, S Keith Tandy, DE Darryl Tapp and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
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QB Ryan Griffin, G/T Kevin Pamphile, S Keith Tandy, DE Darryl Tapp and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
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QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

DT Gerald McCoy
43 / 75

DT Gerald McCoy

DT Chris Baker
44 / 75

DT Chris Baker

DT Clinton McDonald
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DT Clinton McDonald

TE Antony Auclair, TE O.J. Howard and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
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TE Antony Auclair, TE O.J. Howard and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

CB Brent Grimes, LB Lavonte David, LB Kwon Alexander, WR Mike Evans, DT Gerald McCoy and CB Josh Robinson
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CB Brent Grimes, LB Lavonte David, LB Kwon Alexander, WR Mike Evans, DT Gerald McCoy and CB Josh Robinson

Bucs vs Dolphins
48 / 75

Bucs vs Dolphins

TE O.J. Howard
49 / 75

TE O.J. Howard

HC Dirk Koetter
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HC Dirk Koetter

LB Kwon Alexander
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LB Kwon Alexander

RB Doug Martin, TE O.J. Howard and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
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RB Doug Martin, TE O.J. Howard and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

OT Donovan Smith, C Evan Smith and C Ali Marpet
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OT Donovan Smith, C Evan Smith and C Ali Marpet

DE Robert Ayers and DT Gerald McCoy
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DE Robert Ayers and DT Gerald McCoy

DT Clinton McDonald
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DT Clinton McDonald

DB Ryan Smith, S T.J. Ward and S Justin Evans
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DB Ryan Smith, S T.J. Ward and S Justin Evans

HC Dirk Koetter
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HC Dirk Koetter

DT Gerald McCoy
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DT Gerald McCoy

DT Gerald McCoy
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DT Gerald McCoy

DT Gerald McCoy and DE Darryl Tapp
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DT Gerald McCoy and DE Darryl Tapp

DT Chris Baker
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DT Chris Baker

LB Cameron Lynch
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LB Cameron Lynch

WR Chris Godwin
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WR Chris Godwin

K Patrick Murray
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K Patrick Murray

C Ali Marpet
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C Ali Marpet

Dolphins S Michael Thomas and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
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Dolphins S Michael Thomas and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

LB Devante Bond and LB Adarius Glanton
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LB Devante Bond and LB Adarius Glanton

WR DeSean Jackson and Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry
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WR DeSean Jackson and Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry

Bucs vs Dolphins
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Bucs vs Dolphins

LB Adarius Glanton and LB Cameron Lynch
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LB Adarius Glanton and LB Cameron Lynch

LB Kwon Alexander
71 / 75

LB Kwon Alexander

HC Dirk Koetter
72 / 75

HC Dirk Koetter

K Patrick Murray and HC Dirk Koetter
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K Patrick Murray and HC Dirk Koetter

K Patrick Murray
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K Patrick Murray

DT Chris Baker and K Patrick Murray
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DT Chris Baker and K Patrick Murray

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Fitzpatrick and Shaun King are the only two Buccaneer quarterbacks to win their first two starts for the team in consecutive team games. Rob Johnson started twice for an injured or ill Brad Johnson during the 2002 Super Bowl season, but one was in October and one was in Week 17.*

Fitzpatrick moved into the starting lineup when it was determined that Winston needed to rest his injured right (throwing) shoulder for at least two weeks, after which the young quarterback would be evaluated again. As such, the starter for the Buccaneers' game in Atlanta next Sunday has yet to be determined. If Fitzpatrick gets a third consecutive start, he'll have a chance to become the first quarterback with a 3-0 start to his Buccaneer tenure. King lost his third start in Oakland in 1999, 45-0, and Johnson never got a third start with Tampa Bay.

Against Miami, Fitzpatrick threw touchdown passes to DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard. Jackson's four-yard score in the second quarter left him just one shy of 50 touchdowns in his 10-year NFL career. If Jackson catches another touchdown, he will become just the 27th player in NFL history to hit the 50-TD mark while averaging at least 17 yards per reception.

*Meanwhile, Howard pushed his season total to four touchdown catches, tying Mike Evans and Cameron Brate for the team lead. He is now just one behind the franchise's rookie record for touchdown catches by a tight end. Overall, his four touchdown grabs are tied for the fifth-most among rookies in team annals.

**Player****Pos.****Season****TDs**
Mike EvansWR201412
Mike WilliamsWR201011
Michael ClaytonWR20047
Kevin HouseWR19805
Tim WrightTE20135
O.J. HowardTE20174
Reidel AnthonyWR19974
Horace CopelandWR19934

Howard's touchdown receptions total is also just one behind the lead among all NFL rookies in 2017, both in terms of the tight end position and overall.

**Player****Pos.****Team****TDs**
Evan EngramTEN.Y. Giants5
JuJu Smith-SchusterWRPittsburgh5
O.J. HowardTETampa Bay4
Austin EkelerRBL.A. Chargers3
Alvin KamaraRBNew Orleans3
Cooper KuppWRL.A. Rams3
Christian McCaffreyRBCarolina3
David NjokuTECleveland3

Jackson's potential 50th career touchdown catch would also be his fourth this season. If he gets that fourth score and joins Howard, Brate and Evans with that total, it would mark the first time Tampa Bay has ever had four different players each have at least four touchdown catches in the same season.

**

Odds and Ends:

  • Justin Evans, Kwon Alexander and Robert McClain all recorded their respective second interceptions of the season in the win over Miami. They join Brent Grimes for the team lead in that category this season. The Buccaneers are one of just five teams in the NFL that have four different players with multiple picks already. The other four are Baltimore (five players), Jacksonville (four), the L.A. Rams (four) and Philadelphia (four).
  • For the second week in a row, the Buccaneers won the field position battle in their win over Miami. Tampa Bay's average drive start on Sunday was its own 36-yard line, while the Dolphins was their own 25. After forcing the Jets to start every drive at its own 30-yard line or worse in Week 10, the Buccaneers made the Dolphins start 10 of 12 drives at that point or worse. Over the last two weeks, Tampa Bay has started eight drives across its own 40-yard line, while its opponents have done so just once.
  • The Buccaneers notched the game's first points on Sunday with a 30-yard Patrick Murray field goal on their second drive. So far this season, Tampa Bay is 4-1 this season when it scores the first points of a game, 0-5 when it does not. The Buccaneers are also 3-0 when taking a lead into halftime and 3-0 when taking a lead into the fourth quarter.
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