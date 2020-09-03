S.S. Mailbag: Roster Moves Up Ahead

Still, this year's 2020-only injured reserve rules do make it a little more likely that Johnson will start the season on injured reserve. Teams are allowed to bring any player back from injured reserve this year, and they can do so after as little as three weeks, with another three-week window following that in which they can practice without counting against the roster limit. There's an important thing to remember here, though: These rules only begin after the roster cut-down on Saturday. So if the Bucs wanted to do this with any player they have to keep him on the 53-man roster initially and then put him on injured reserve.

Assuming that isn't the case, I would predict that Johnson makes the 53-man roster to start the season. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are the starters, obviously, and both Scotty Miller and Justin Watson have had strong training camps and look to be more involved in the offense this year. Even if Miller ends up winning the lion's share of the third-receiver job, Watson has big value on special teams. He tied for the team lead in kick-coverage tackles last year. That's four receivers, which means the Bucs could keep Johnson as a fifth and possibly Jaydon Mickens as a sixth receiver if the Bucs want to use Mickens as a punt and kickoff return man. That might make sense because it would give the team a healthy fifth option at receiver if Johnson isn't quite ready to go to start the season.

The incredible depth at receiver in the 2020 draft allowed the Buccaneers to get a player in the fifth round that in other years likely would have gone a round or two higher. There were a whopping 13 wideouts drafted in the first two rounds, which meant most of the teams that had that position as a top need had hit it by then. That led to a lull in the third and fourth rounds as those teams addressed other needs and only six receivers went in those two stanzas combined. That allowed the Bucs to be at the beginning of another run, as eight receivers were selected in the fifth round, the most in that round in draft history.

My point is, this is not a player the Buccaneers are going to want to subject to the waiver wire because they likely believe he would get claimed by another team. So if Johnson does not end up on injured reserve, they'll need to keep a spot for him on the 53-man roster.

Hello again Salty ones, Last week someone ask B.A. about Chris Godwin missing 3 straight practices and B.A. got a little salty himself, whats the latest on Godwin? Also would Matt Gay have to pass through waivers if we wanted to put him on practice squad? Love the Podcast and look forward to it every week

Every now and then I like to steal a question from the inbox to our Salty Dogs podcast, which Jeff Ryan and I record on a weekly basis. Rookie running back Ray Calais joined us this week; check out our podcast page for all the latest.



Todd's first reference is to one of the most entertaining quotes from Bruce Arians during this training camp. The Wednesday before last, Aug. 26, Arians was asked about Godwin, who had sat out three practices in the span of about five days. Players getting random days off here and there is nothing new and the Bucs have done that for a lot of their established players in this year's camp. But when Godwin piled a few idle days up in a row, Arians was asked if he could share why. His response:

"That's for me to know and nobody else to find out."

That underscores one of the main differences between this year's practices and a typical training camp. When a camp practice is attended by hundreds of fans – which the Bucs' organization hopes will be the case again in 2021 – and all of those fans have video cameras in their pockets, the flow of information is pretty much wide open. If a rookie is running with the first-team offense, for instance, everybody can see it so there's not much point in being secretive about it.

But there are no fans this year and thus teams around the league have concluded that it makes strategic sense to say a lot less about the specifics of their preparations. There are no injury reports required by the NFL until regular-season games start, so there is no reason that a coach has to share specifics about any injured player right now. It just makes sense.

But that question was asked on a Wednesday and Godwin was back in practice on Thursday. He then took part in the scrimmage at the stadium on Friday. That's no secret; here's a photo of Godwin warming up before that scrimmage that was included in our gallery for the day. Heck, go to the page with all our practice photo galleries – there's Godwin as the lead image for Monday's workout.

So let Bruce Arians be a little salty from time to time if he wants. But don't get too worried about Chris Godwin at this time. I don't know about you, but I just did a fantasy draft last weekend and Godwin still went 18th overall.