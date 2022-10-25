Lamar Jackson Fuels Ravens' Brazen Ground Attack | Scouting Report 

The 3-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play their lone Thursday Night Football game in Week Eight against the 4-3 Baltimore Ravens, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In continuation of their AFC North tour, kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. After a brutal loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week Seven – marking the club's fourth loss in five games – the Bucs will look to get back on track with a complete game in all phases. Coming off a victory against the Browns, the Ravens mantra remains the same. John Harbaugh sticks to an unabashed run-heavy system benefiting mobile quarterback Lamar Jackson, regardless of the pass-centric script that occupies the modern NFL. In the third prime-time game of the 2022 slate, the Bucs will search for revitalization on the gridiron.

The Ravens have tallied several bitter late-game losses, trailing by a slim margin for a total of two minutes through their first six games. Baltimore's defense has struggled in the fourth quarter and did so again against the Browns, winning by a blocked field goal. Baltimore is coming into Week Eight with confidence after compiling wins against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns in the previous three weeks.

The Ravens are averaging just 20.5 points per game and 320 yards over the past four games, after registering 33 points and 380 yards over the first three of the 2022 season. In the club's Week Four loss to Buffalo, the Ravens were held without a score in the second half but the ensuing game against Cincinnati, the Ravens entered the end zone once, but had to rely on three Justin Tucker field goals over the final 45 minutes. In Week Six against the one-loss Giants, the Ravens put up 406 yards of offense, but struggled to sustain drives down the stretch as second-half penalties and miscues hindered Greg Roman's unit.

The Ravens finished Sunday's game against the Browns with a season-low 254 total yards and 94 passing yards. Lamar Jackson went nine-of-16 for 120 yards and was sacked three times. The Ravens' receivers finished with six total catches, and Mark Andrews – albeit an anomaly – finished without a single catch as Cleveland schemed to try and take Jackson's go-to target away. The Ravens were well proportioned in the run game, sharing the workload between Gus Edwards (23 snaps), Justice Hill (20 snaps) and Kenyan Drake (17 snaps). Edwards' return following an ACL injury that prematurely ended his 2021 campaign will boost the ground attack in 2022, specifically in short-yardage situations.

Dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson is the centerpiece of Greg Roman's offense. The Ravens employ power sweeps to benefit Jackson's ability to juke defenders in the open field. Baltimore dials up pulls and counters, giving Jackson the opportunity to slide behind the slot side of the formation to run or to hand the ball off to a running back. He can also fake a handoff and gash the defense up the middle off a lethal cut-back. Jackson is a nightmare for defenses because linebackers and safeties cannot solely flow to motions, because they have to honor Jackson. No. 8 is notably the Ravens' leading rusher with 510 yards on the ground and 7.7 yards per carry. The Buccaneers' defense will have to gear up for both designed rollouts and impromptu scrambles that can instantaneously turn into an explosive run for Jackson.

Although Baltimore's defense ranks among the middle of the pack in the NFL statistically under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald, they have star power with Calais Campbell, Patrick Queen, Odafe Oweh, Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. Against the Browns, the Ravens had five edge rushers active after being limited by injury over the first month of the year, utilizing the additional bodies. Justin Houston played 16 snaps in his return from a groin injury and amassed two sacks. The group's focal point became limiting Nick Chubb, giving a glimpse of the full unit with additional linebackers in the mix. The Ravens' defense has struggled with consistency, but Humphrey's tackling and Queen's downhill range remain a bright spot.

Ravens' Difference-Makers

On this week's edition of the spotlighted compilation of difference-makers featuring Ravens' headliners, these players stand out. Many players donning a Ravens' jersey could have made the esteemed rundown, however, these five could help swing the game in Baltimore's favor on Thursday Night Football:

QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is one of the most dangerous players in the NFL with the ball in his hands. Jackson is in the final year of his rookie contract, giving the team time to work out what will likely be a lucrative deal for the 2019 NFL MVP. Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to record two, 1,000-yard rushing seasons and he currently leads the Ravens in rushing yards (510) through seven games in 2022. He is mesmerizing with big—play speed and forces defenses to defend in a way that is unprecedented for a quarterback. Jackson is the NFL's most dynamic player when he breaks contain with a combination of elusiveness, instincts, vision, and physicality as a runner. Defensive coordinators can try to devise a game plan to slow Jackson down or mock his speed during practice through scout team, but No. 8's agility/acceleration in open space cannot be simulated. He is a constant Madden highlight-reel, torching defenses on the ground. Jackson possesses the arm strength to go vertical and can beat coverage with placement. He can make off-platform throws and is a slippery runner, making it challenging for defenders to square up. Jackson tests gap assignments and the Buccaneers' defense will have to play a fundamentally sound game in facing the former Heisman Trophy winner.

TE Mark Andrews

The Browns used a variety of tactics in Week Seven to try to take away Jackson's go-to target, Mark Andrews. He had zero catches on the day; however, he remains the team's most productive pass-catching weapon. Andrews currently leads the Ravens in receptions (39), receiving yards (455) and is tied for fourth in the NFL with five receiving touchdowns. He is touted as one of the best tight ends in the league and the Ravens scheme up multiple tight end sets to get Andrews the ball by motioning players one way to draw defenders, giving Andrews an opportunity downfield. Andrews is a nightmare mismatch, often too fast for linebackers yet too big for safeties. Andrews possesses quickness down the seam, high-point ability, stellar body control and routinely finds the soft spots in zone coverage. As a fluid route-runner with a superb release off the line of scrimmage, Andrews demonstrates adept run-after-catch ability. The Buccaneers' defense will have to game plan around No. 89 on Thursday night. The All-Pro tight end will look for a bounce-back after a non-factor outing against Cleveland.

CB Marcus Peters

Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury but returned with a clean bill of health in 2022. Peters personifies the 'ball-hawk' mantra. He is consistently in prime position to make a play on the ball and had 14 interceptions during his first two seasons in the league with Kansas City (2015-2016) – only five cornerbacks since the league's inception in 1960 have more picks in their first two years than Peters. The pickoff prodigy maintains coverage in-and-out of breaks and high-points the ball well. Peters has loose hips to turn and run with receivers and is effective in both press-man and off-man. He battles receivers with physicality and in his seventh season in the NFL, Peters has amassed 32 interceptions, six touchdowns, 91 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and 316 combined tackles in 96 game starts. Peters solidifies the Ravens' back end and poses a challenge to the Bucs' passing game.

CB Marlon Humphrey

Marlon Humphrey missed five games with a torn pectoral muscle last season but has been healthy in 2022, setting the tone in the Ravens' secondary. Humphrey is always disrupting he ball, whether it is pass breakups, interceptions, strips, or fumble recoveries. He has the versatility to line up in the nickel and as an outside corner, performing both positions at an elite level. Humphrey can cover up speed receivers and is a sure tackler. He tracks the ball well downfield and has the coveted combination of size, speed and athleticism. Humphrey possesses the physicality to match up with bigger receivers and is proficient at jamming receivers at the line, then tuning and running downfield to prevent separation. The two-time Pro Bowl veteran has accumulated 67 passes defensed, 12 forced fumbles, 11 interceptions, four fumble recoveries, 12 tackles for loss and 304 combined tackles in 62 games starts (80 played). Humphrey is a catalyst on the back end for Baltimore and one that Tom Brady will have to monitor as he goes through progressions.

LB Patrick Queen

In the last three games, Patrick Queen has 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. His read-and-recognition skills are superb, evidenced by two back-to-back tackles for loss on Kareem Hunt in the second quarter of the team's Week Seven victory. On the first, Queen shot through the A-gap to drop Hunt and the ensuing play, he immediately stifled the run in the backfield. Queen anchors the Ravens' 3-4 defense and has thrived in his new role at weakside linebacker, transitioning from middle midway through the 2021 season. With quick change of direction and elite closing speed, Queen disrupts. He has the speed to close gaps in zone coverage and can stall drives with his playmaking prowess. The Bucs will have to account for No. 6, who embodies the Ravens' physical style of play.

Strengths

Here are some ways in which the Ravens have excelled in 2022:

The Ravens rank fifth in the NFL in rush offense, averaging 156.3 yards on the ground per game. With Greg Roman's run-first approach and speed threat Lamar Jackson at the helm, the Ravens unashamedly pound the rock. Despite the ever-growing use of 11 personnel in a pass-happy league, Baltimore takes an old-school approach.

Though seven games in 2022, Lamar Jackson is on pace to throw for 3,393 yards and 32 touchdowns and run for another 1,239 yards. He presents a challenge that no defense in the league can replicate during practice with the scout team. Jackson is an intriguing breed with unparalleled elusiveness at the quarterback position to make plays when he breaks contain. If opponents dial up a blitz, they predominately cannot catch Jackson.

Weaknesses

Negative factors hindering the outcome of games for Baltimore, most notable in 2022:

The Ravens are ranked near the bottom of the league in many statistical defensive categories, including total (23rd, 366.4ypg), passing defense (26th, 261.3 ypg) and first downs allowed per game (27th, 21.6). The Buccaneers will strive to take advantage and exploit weaknesses on Thursday night with a balanced attack.

Opposing defenses have been able to get home by rushing four. The Ravens rank 20th in sacks allowed per pass attempt (7.11 percent). If the Bucs' defense can be patient and win one-on-one battles in the trenches, they have a better chance of knocking down Jackson. If players over-pursue on a blitz, Jackson can step into the vacated gap and demoralize on the ground for a big chunk.

New Faces in 2022

The Ravens made a change to their coaching staff during the offseason, parting ways with former Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale in January. Six days later, the club brought back Mike Macdonald to fill the vacancy. Macdonald was the defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh in 2021, but he spent the previous seven seasons working for the Ravens and John Harbaugh. Macdonald began his first Baltimore stint in 2014 as a coaching intern but later transitioned to a defensive assistant, defensive backs coach and a linebackers coach. Martindale - now the defensive coordinator for the Giants – is known for his aggressive, blitzing approach but Macdonald has relied on generating pressure from a three or four-man front. The Ravens ranked sixth in the NFL in blitz rate in 2021 but have dropped to 20th in 2022. As more and more mobile quarterbacks emerge, like Jackson, the blitz rate typically goes down.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who signed to the Ravens' practice squad last week, played for the Buccaneers in 2017 and 2018. He appeared in 26 games with 23 starts for Tampa Bay and contributed 91 catches for 1,442 yards and seven touchdowns. The Buccaneers traded Jackson back to his original NFL team, the Eagles, in March of 2019. Jackson is a vertical threat, possessing excellent top-end speed. He changes direction smoothly and will be another weapon for Lamar Jackson to target through the air once he is elevated from the practice squad.