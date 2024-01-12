The Second Season Begins | S.S. Mailbag

What is the Bucs all time record in the wild card round?

- @abimarinberg (via Instagram)

Bucs record for home playoff games?

- @abimarinberg (via Instagram)

Might as well lump these two from the same Bucs fan together.

The Bucs have played in the Wild Card Round eight times, as an actual Wild Card team in 1997, 2000, 2001 and 2020 and as a division winner in 2005, 2007, 2021 and 2022. They won in '97, '20 and '21 and lost the other five, so the Buccaneers record in the Wild Card round is 3-5.

The Bucs have played 10 playoff games at home, not counting Super Bowl LV against Kansas City, which is considered a neutral-site game even though it was played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. They won one and lost one at home in the 1979 and 2021 playoffs. They won single home playoff games in 1997, 1999, 2002, 2005, 2007 and 2022, winning the first three and losing the next three. That adds up to an even 5-5 record in home playoff games. I say we use the Super Bowl as a tiebreaker and call it 6-5.

In your opinion why have the eagles nose dived over the last 6 weeks or so?

- @toria435 (via Instagram)

Somebody like Dave Spadaro of the Eagles and the team's website would probably be a better person to ask, as he's been there for the whole ride and I have only sporadically looked closely at that team. In his recent "takeaways" article after the Eagles' Week 18 loss to the Giants, which completed a 1-5 finish to the regular season, Spadaro touched on apparently persistent defensive woes, a recent rash of injuries and turnovers. Here's a couple excerpts:

"How does the defense put things together for the playoffs? This has been a season-long project and now there is zero margin for error. What can the Eagles count on when they play Tampa Bay? It starts with stopping the running game, something the defense did extremely well back in September, holding the Bucs to 41 rushing yards on 17 carries."

"Obviously, the Eagles have to eliminate the turnovers (the Eagles gave it away four times on Sunday and finished with a minus-10 in the turnover department for the season), the missed tackles, the field goals in the red zone, etc. A team that has many veterans who played in the Super Bowl in February knows that it has to collectively raise its game. There is a path here. The playoffs are a new season and while the Eagles would have preferred reaching the postseason with some momentum, they have a heartbeat."

Those turnovers sure seem like a big part of it. During the Eagles' 1-5 skid they committed 12 turnovers and only created four takeaways on defense. That negative-10 turnover ratio on the season is the sixth worst in the NFL. It could be even worse, because Philadelphia has only allowed 56 points off its 28 giveaways, a 2.0-point average that is the fifth best in the league. Still, the Eagles hurt themselves on offense a lot more down the stretch than they did in the first half of the season.

And overall, the defensive results have not been at all what the team expected. The Eagles were second in yards allowed and seventh in points allowed in 2022 on their way to the Super Bowl, and they racked up an astonishing 70 sacks, 15 more than the second-place team. That defense did lose a couple players in free agency, including defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, slot corner C.J. Gardner-Johnson and safety Marcus Epps. They drafted Jalen Carter as a replacement for Hargrave, and he has been outstanding, but the Eagles have had a hard time getting above-average play from the off-ball linebacker spot. Philadelphia's pressure rate on defense is still good but the pass-rushers aren't getting home as often, with "only" 43 sacks in 2023.

It's not just Spadaro noting that the Eagles have had a problem on defense, particularly in the second half of the season (they certainly had no problems in Week Three in Tampa!). The Eagles themselves made that clear by switching defensive play calling duties from Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai to Senior Defensive Assistant Matt Patricia in mid-December. The Eagles have allowed 390.7 yards per game over the last six weeks, fourth most in the NFL, and have surrendered 20 touchdowns, the most in the NFL.

Playing without cornerback Darius Slay for a month certainly hasn't helped a pass defense that slipped to 31st in the NFL by the end of the regular season. The offense was without running back D'Andre Swift and wide receiver DeVonta Smith in Week 18 and wide receiver A.J. Brown left the game early with a knee injury. Those are the top three producers in the Eagles' offense.

And then maybe we should look at the schedule. The first two losses in the skid were to the 49ers and Cowboys. The lopsided nature of those defeats is a bit concerning but it doesn't exactly send up alarm bells to lose those two games. The third loss was a last-minute shocker against Seattle and backup quarterback Drew Lock, in a game where the defense actually held the Seahawks to 297 yards. A win over the Giants followed in Week 16. The surprise was the back-to-back losses to the Cardinals and Giants to close it out. The Eagles defense had its worst performance of the season in the 33-25 loss to Arizona. We might not want to read too much into the loss to the Giants because, after the injuries started to pile up and the game was starting to look meaningless due to Dallas hammering Washington at the same time, Philly pulled Jalen Hurts and some other starters.