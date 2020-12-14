Tom Brady or Shaq Barrett? | Week 14 Game Ball

Barrett was around Cousins all day, finishing with a team-high three quarterback hits. His second sack finished off the aforementioned drive that reached first-and-goal in the fourth quarter. After Winfield dropped Cousins and forced a fumble that the quarterback was able to recover for a loss of eight yards on second down, Barrett doubled down with another sack for eight yards on third down. That made it fourth-and-28 back at the 28, and even though the Vikings had clearly lost confidence in kicker Dan Bailey by that point they figured a 46-yard field goal had better odds than a long and desperate fourth-down pass. Bailey missed and the Vikings' fate was essentially sealed.

Tampa Bay's defense had more trouble than usual stopping Minnesota's run game, but when the Vikings were forced to throw more regularly in an attempted comeback, Buccaneer defenders went on the hunt in the second half and had Cousins constantly on the run. Or on the ground. Barrett led that charge and is my nominee for the Game Ball. Carmen?

Carmen Vitali: QB Tom Brady

Barrett and any one of those defensive players that ended up with a sack on Sunday are hard to vote against but I do want to talk about Brady's efficiency throughout the game. He had that aforementioned 120.7 passer rating when all was said and done, throwing for two touchdowns – one of which might have been his most impressive all year. In the second quarter, Brady found wide receiver Scotty Miller ahead of his defender in the middle of the field and gunning for the end zone. Brady unleashed an absolutely perfect throw for a 48-yard touchdown that was all air yards as Miller came down with the perfectly placed ball in the end zone. Miller said after the game he was the third read on the play – which is a direct testament to the play of the offensive line, allowing Brady time and Brady himself for being able to stay patient and let the play develop. Oh, and also having the ability to chuck it 50 yards downfield with pinpoint accuracy.

The win kept Brady unbeaten against the Minnesota Vikings, now 6-0 in his career when facing them. It also snapped a two-game losing streak for the Buccaneers. Brady himself hasn't lost three games in a row since 2002 (when he lost four in a row) and he wasn't about to do it again. That is seriously impressive.