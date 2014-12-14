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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TB-CAR Inactives: Dotson Replaces Collins

The Bucs will have a handful of lineup changes in Carolina as five players listed as starters have been declared inactive, including MLB Mason Foster, LT Anthony Collins and DT Clinton McDonald

Dec 14, 2014 at 03:33 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers named their game day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week 15 matchup at Bank of America Stadium. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

Tampa Bay's defense will once again be without starting middle linebacker Mason Foster and starting defensive tackle Clinton McDonald. Versatile linebacker Danny Lansanah will start for Foster in the middle, with Orie Lemon stepping up to take the strongside snaps. Akeem Spence will make his third straight start at nose tackle with Spence out.

Tampa Bay's offense will have a significant change, too, though not due to injury. Demar Dotson will move from the right tackle spot over to left tackle, making room for Oniel Cousins on the right side. Usual starting left tackle Anthony Collins is among the Bucs' seven inactives.

Carolina, obviously, will be without usual starting QB Cam Newton, who was injured in an auto accident on Tuesday. Derek Anderson will start for the Panthers, just as he did in the season-opener in Tampa.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

T Anthony Collins
LB Mason Foster
WR Robert Herron
DT Clinton McDonald
WR Solomon Patton
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
S Major Wright

Foster, McDonald, Patton, Seferian-Jenkins, Wright are out due to injury.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

CB James Dockery
T David Foucault
S Robert Lester
QB Cam Newton
DT Micanor Regis
G Amini Silatolu
DeAngelo Williams

Newton, Silatolu and Williams are out due to injury.

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