Things We Learned at the NFL Combine About the Bucs

-Both BA and Licht have spent a significant amount of time evaluating offensive tackles coming into the Combine. But that doesn't mean they're all in on letting vested veteran right tackle Demar Dotson go. In fact, it would certainly help in the development of any new offensive tackle talent, should they acquire some in the draft.

"We haven't closed the door on any of our impending free agents," said Licht. "Demar has done a fantastic job for us for a very long time and I've got a lot of respect for him."

-The 'Big Four' offensive tackle prospects could very well be gone by pick 14. From all the chatter around the Combine, it would surprise no one to see Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton and Andrew Thomas all gone before the Bucs get their shot.