The Story of Brady and Brees: How Brady's New Chapter Creates a Matchup for the Books

Now, Brees has Brady in some other categories, too. For instance, Brees has a career average of 2.0 passing touchdowns per game where Brady has an average of… 1.9. Brees' career average passing yards per attempt is 7.6. Brady's average is 7.5.

Where you start to see a little parity is in passing yards per game and passing attempts per game. Brees averages 281.5 yards per game on an average of 36.9 attempts. Brady averages 261.7 on an even average of 35.0 attempts. Over time, those even marginal differences add up, to the tune of over 2,000 passing yards separating Brees from Brady.

However, now – in this brand-new chapter for Brady – they're in the same division and Brady has the opportunity to close those gaps. One has to fall for the other to succeed, after all. And Brady is more used to succeeding than anyone else in the NFL.

He has the best win percentage of any player with a minimum of 50 starts in the Super Bowl era, winning 74.4% of his contests. Like I said up top, he's won his division a record 17 times. He has a record six Super Bowl wins. He has the most comeback wins of any kind with 33. He also holds the record for most Player of the Week awards (30) and Player of the Month awards (10).

He is simply the ultimate competitor.

And now Brees is standing directly in his path.