Tampa Bay Buccaneers

200511_MM_Bucs_Brady_0408
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Story of Brady and Brees: How Brady's New Chapter Creates a Matchup for the Books

By Carmen Vitali

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has an NFL record 17 division titles to his name. Whether win stats can really speak for a single player is up for debate but regardless, Brady is used to winning his division across his 20-year NFL career. That was all, however, with another team. To get number 18, he'll have some different factors with which to contend.

In a new division (and conference) for the first time in two decades, there is one guy in particular that wants to erase the chances of Brady adding to his record total: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees and Co. have won the NFC South six times since 2001 and they are currently on a three-year win streak, posting back-to-back 13-3 records the last two years. And while the Saints swept the season series with the Bucs last year, adding a sprinkle of redemption for the team on top of the already built-in storylines between Brady and Brees themselves, Brady hasn't faced the Saints since Week 2 of 2017. We've actually only ever seen these two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks face off five times, despite each being etched permanently, and prominently, into the NFL history books given their successes and similar length of league tenure.

In fact, the books in which each of their individual stories are written bear an almost eerie resemblance to one another. Brady, a notorious sixth-round pick out of the Big Ten's University of Michigan, entered the league in 2000. Brees, a fellow Big Tenner himself, came in a year later, selected in the second round by the San Diego Chargers out of Purdue.

And that's where the story of these two NFL quarterbacks begins.

What followed was chapter after chapter of records and successes. They now sit atop the league in all-time passing yards, registering as one and two on that list. Brees has the edge with 77,416 to Brady's 74,571. Brees also has more touchdowns, besting Brady's 541 with 547.

Accuracy tells another story.

Bucs Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles said during training camp that Brady throws good 'incompletions.' And while at first that may sound like your run-of-the-mill coach speak, what he means is that, if Brady's intended target can't catch the ball – neither can anyone else. That fact is showcased in Brady's absurdly low interception rate. Of quarterbacks that have attempted over 2,500 passes, Brady ranks second with just 1.8% of his throws resulting in an interception. Compare that to Brees, who has a still-impressive 2.3% interception rate, which ranks him seventh on the aforementioned list. Across his career, Brady has averaged just 0.6 interceptions per game, lower than Brees' 0.9. Brady's touchdown to interception ratio, in case you were wondering, is also top three: scoring 3.02 touchdowns per interception. Brees is right behind him at number four, scoring 2.31 per pick.

The results of that also contribute to Brady's production and efficiency. While Brees may have Brady by a mere six touchdowns overall, Brady has the most games with three or more touchdowns and no interceptions. A whopping 58 of them, to be exact. Brees comes in again right behind him with 53 such games.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Scrimmage at Raymond James Stadium

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp scrimmage at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Kahzin Daniels #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Kahzin Daniels #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Helmet before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Helmet before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91, Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91, Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center A.Q. Shipley #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center A.Q. Shipley #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Kicker Matt Gay #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Kicker Matt Gay #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Now, Brees has Brady in some other categories, too. For instance, Brees has a career average of 2.0 passing touchdowns per game where Brady has an average of… 1.9. Brees' career average passing yards per attempt is 7.6. Brady's average is 7.5.

Where you start to see a little parity is in passing yards per game and passing attempts per game. Brees averages 281.5 yards per game on an average of 36.9 attempts. Brady averages 261.7 on an even average of 35.0 attempts. Over time, those even marginal differences add up, to the tune of over 2,000 passing yards separating Brees from Brady.

However, now – in this brand-new chapter for Brady – they're in the same division and Brady has the opportunity to close those gaps. One has to fall for the other to succeed, after all. And Brady is more used to succeeding than anyone else in the NFL.

He has the best win percentage of any player with a minimum of 50 starts in the Super Bowl era, winning 74.4% of his contests. Like I said up top, he's won his division a record 17 times. He has a record six Super Bowl wins. He has the most comeback wins of any kind with 33. He also holds the record for most Player of the Week awards (30) and Player of the Month awards (10).

He is simply the ultimate competitor.

And now Brees is standing directly in his path.

He'll try to make headway as a force of his own starting this Sunday.

back to top

Related Content

Bucs Anonymous: Final Reveal
news

Bucs Anonymous: Final Reveal

It's Week 1 and the 53-man roster is set, which means the finale of this mystery training camp series. 
Bucs Anonymous: Second Reveal
news

Bucs Anonymous: Second Reveal

We're revealing our second player this week as camp winds down.
Why 12 Personnel Could Be So 'Advantageous' for the Bucs 
news

Why 12 Personnel Could Be So 'Advantageous' for the Bucs 

Tight end Cameron Brate gave an in-depth look at the advantages of 12 personnel sets and just how well Tampa Bay is set up to excel using it as a base formation in 2020.
Bucs Anonymous: Surprise First Reveal
news

Bucs Anonymous: Surprise First Reveal

We're revealing our first player a week early. See if you guessed who it was from the beginning.
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 07, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 5 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Mike Evans Focusing on the Little Things

The Bucs' number one receiver is coming off a Pro Bowl year, but he's still focused on bettering himself and his unit going into the 2020 season.
Bucs Anonymous: The Introduction
news

Bucs Anonymous: The Introduction

We're continuing the series that's a little more interactive than most. Each week, we'll be giving you clues about three mystery players – see if you can guess before the series concludes.
Tom Brady on Tampa Bay: 'I Want to Come in Here & Do a Great Job for Them'
news

Tom Brady on Tampa Bay: 'I Want to Come in Here & Do a Great Job for Them'

The 20-year NFL veteran is getting adjusted to a new team for the first time since 2000 and he wants to do what he's always done: be the best he can possibly be.
LeSean McCoy 'Not Finished Yet' & Ready to Be Part of Something Special in Tampa
news

LeSean McCoy 'Not Finished Yet' & Ready to Be Part of Something Special in Tampa

The Buccaneers ended up being the perfect place for the veteran running back to both make an impact himself and help develop younger players in the quest for his second consecutive Super Bowl championship.
Camp Countdown: Who 'Wins' Training Camp
news

Camp Countdown: Who 'Wins' Training Camp

To break up the monotony of going against your own teammates during training camp, some friendly bantering usually ensues. In the final installment of the series, we predict which side of the ball will have the better preseason and take away bragging rights heading into the regular season.
SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 03, 2019 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks at Century Link Field. The Buccaneers lost the game in overtime, 40-34. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Camp Countdown: Biggest Leap in 2020

Which player on the Bucs' 2020 roster is going to go from good to great or from obscurity to stardom this season? That's the latest debate in our ongoing list of burning camp questions.
Bucs Rookie Tristan Wirfs Ready for Challenge Unorthodox First Training Camp Brings
news

Bucs Rookie Tristan Wirfs Ready for Challenge Unorthodox First Training Camp Brings

Tampa Bay's first-round pick and other first-year players will face unprecedented challenges as they try to acclimate to the league amid a very unconventional preseason.

Advertising