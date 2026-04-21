Tykee Smith Focused on Play in Space for 2026 to Enhance Craft 

After filling a role at nickel during his rookie campaign, Buccaneers' safety Tykee Smith transitioned to a full-time, every-down safety role opposite Antoine Winfield Jr. in 2025. Smith played 893 snaps last season and ranked No. 1 in the NFL among safeties with 13 passes defensed and No. 5 with a 26.3 hawk percentage (interceptions plus passes defensed) among safeties with 30-plus defensive targets.

He is one of four Buccaneers since 2008 with 100-plus tackles, 10-plus passes defensed, five-plus tackles for loss and two-plus sacks in a season. Smith became the only player in 2025 with 100-plus tackles, 10-plus passes defensed and three-plus takeaways. His comfort fostered growth in his second season in Todd Bowles' system.

"I think me playing more full-speed this year," said Smith on his development. "With me going into my second year being back there, being in more space when I played more down to the line of scrimmage my rookie year. So, [for] me just being better in space this year. I think I had some really good moments in being able to defend the run, cover some tight ends. The biggest thing is improving [with] just me getting better in space."