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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tykee Smith Focused on Play in Space for 2026 to Enhance Craft 

At the podium, safety Tykee Smith discussed his goals for the 2026 campaign, including developing his play in space, defending the run and covering running backs and tight ends

Apr 21, 2026 at 10:33 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Tykee Smith post presser story

After filling a role at nickel during his rookie campaign, Buccaneers' safety Tykee Smith transitioned to a full-time, every-down safety role opposite Antoine Winfield Jr. in 2025. Smith played 893 snaps last season and ranked No. 1 in the NFL among safeties with 13 passes defensed and No. 5 with a 26.3 hawk percentage (interceptions plus passes defensed) among safeties with 30-plus defensive targets.

He is one of four Buccaneers since 2008 with 100-plus tackles, 10-plus passes defensed, five-plus tackles for loss and two-plus sacks in a season. Smith became the only player in 2025 with 100-plus tackles, 10-plus passes defensed and three-plus takeaways. His comfort fostered growth in his second season in Todd Bowles' system.

"I think me playing more full-speed this year," said Smith on his development. "With me going into my second year being back there, being in more space when I played more down to the line of scrimmage my rookie year. So, [for] me just being better in space this year. I think I had some really good moments in being able to defend the run, cover some tight ends. The biggest thing is improving [with] just me getting better in space."

Entering 2026 with his starting safety role entrenched, Smith is prioritizing his angles and leverage in the open field. He thrives working in a phone booth with urgency downhill. Smith is a physical striker and plays with a quick trigger in the run game. He played in a middle-field safety role at West Virgina before shifting to a nickel gig in Georgia's 4-2-5 base. Coaches raved about the compact player's production on the field during the team's 6-2 start in 2025 and he will vie to continue that level of production in the 2026 slate for Tampa Bay.

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