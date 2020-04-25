Worth the Wait: Bucs Select WR Tyler Johnson From Minnesota in Fifth Round

The Buccaneers bolstered their offensive arsenal by selecting wide receiver Tyler Johnson out of Minnesota with their fifth-round pick (No. 161 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Johnson nabbed 86 receptions for 1,318 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for the Golden Gophers. Over the course of his four-year Minnesota career, he amassed 3,305 yards and 33 touchdowns with an average of 15.5 yards per catch. A Minneapolis, Minnesota native, Johnson returned to Minnesota for his fourth year to finish his degree.

Johnson is the second player out of Minnesota to join the Bucs' 2020 draft class. His former Gopher teammate Antoine Winfield Jr. was taken in the second round on Friday.