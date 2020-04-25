Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 02:54 PM

Worth the Wait: Bucs Select WR Tyler Johnson From Minnesota in Fifth Round

The Buccaneers took wide receiver Tyler Johnson out of Minnesota in the fifth-round - their first pick of Day 3 in the 2020 NFL Draft.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

AP_20001782650097
Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) makes a diving catch in front of Auburn defensive back Jordyn Peters (15) during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Buccaneers bolstered their offensive arsenal by selecting wide receiver Tyler Johnson out of Minnesota with their fifth-round pick (No. 161 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Johnson nabbed 86 receptions for 1,318 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for the Golden Gophers. Over the course of his four-year Minnesota career, he amassed 3,305 yards and 33 touchdowns with an average of 15.5 yards per catch. A Minneapolis, Minnesota native, Johnson returned to Minnesota for his fourth year to finish his degree.

Johnson is the second player out of Minnesota to join the Bucs' 2020 draft class. His former Gopher teammate Antoine Winfield Jr. was taken in the second round on Friday.

Johnson will now join the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as potential targets for new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

PHOTOS of Tyler Johnson , Bucs Fifth Round Pick

View pictures of WR Tyler Johnson, the 161st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #6 during the 2020 Outback Bowl game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 42

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #6 during the 2020 Outback Bowl game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #6 during the 2020 Outback Bowl game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 42

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #6 during the 2020 Outback Bowl game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #6 during the 2020 Outback Bowl game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 42

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #6 during the 2020 Outback Bowl game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #6 during the 2020 Outback Bowl game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 42

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #6 during the 2020 Outback Bowl game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #6 during the 2020 Outback Bowl game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 42

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #6 during the 2020 Outback Bowl game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #6 during the 2020 Outback Bowl game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 42

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #6 during the 2020 Outback Bowl game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson reaches over the goal line for a touchdown beyond the defense of Indiana State defensive back Kevin Beacham in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
7 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson reaches over the goal line for a touchdown beyond the defense of Indiana State defensive back Kevin Beacham in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Bruce Kluckhohn
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) scores a touchdown against Michigan State during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Minneapolis. Michigan State defeated Minnesota 30-27. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
8 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) scores a touchdown against Michigan State during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Minneapolis. Michigan State defeated Minnesota 30-27. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson celebrates his 8 yard touchdown reception against Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct 21, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Autey)
9 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson celebrates his 8 yard touchdown reception against Illinois in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct 21, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Autey)

John Autey
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Miami (Ohio) defensive back Travion Banks in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
10 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Miami (Ohio) defensive back Travion Banks in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/2018 AP
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson, left, gets past Miami (Ohio) defensive back Joshua Allen for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
11 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson, left, gets past Miami (Ohio) defensive back Joshua Allen for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/2018 AP
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson gets past Miami (Ohio) defenders for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 26-3. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
12 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson gets past Miami (Ohio) defenders for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 26-3. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/2018 AP
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson celebrates his touchdown against Miami (Ohio) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 26-3. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
13 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson celebrates his touchdown against Miami (Ohio) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 26-3. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/2018 AP
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson catches a pass against Miami (Ohio) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 26-3. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
14 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson catches a pass against Miami (Ohio) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 26-3. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/2018 AP
Iowa's Julius Brents intercepts the ball intended for Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
15 / 42

Iowa's Julius Brents intercepts the ball intended for Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana's Cam Jones tries to tackle Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
16 / 42

Indiana's Cam Jones tries to tackle Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota's Tyler Johnson against Purdue in the second half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
17 / 42

Minnesota's Tyler Johnson against Purdue in the second half of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson catches a pass against Miami (Ohio) in the second half of an NCAA football game, in Minneapolis. Northwestern plays this week at Minnesota, where the Gophers need one more win for bowl-game eligibility.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
18 / 42

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson catches a pass against Miami (Ohio) in the second half of an NCAA football game, in Minneapolis. Northwestern plays this week at Minnesota, where the Gophers need one more win for bowl-game eligibility.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

Bruce Kluckhohn/2018 AP
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) against South Dakota State during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
19 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) against South Dakota State during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson during an NCAA football game against South Dakota State Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)
20 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson during an NCAA football game against South Dakota State Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson during an NCAA football game against South Dakota State Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)
21 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson during an NCAA football game against South Dakota State Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018, file photo, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) is chased by Georgia Tech defensive back Lamont Simmons during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game in Detroit. Tyler Johnson has the most polished credentials for Minnesota, but Bateman has quickly emerged from a deep group of wide receivers as more than just a sidekick. The Gophers play Georgia Southern this week, a school about three hours from Bateman's hometown. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
22 / 42

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018, file photo, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) is chased by Georgia Tech defensive back Lamont Simmons during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game in Detroit. Tyler Johnson has the most polished credentials for Minnesota, but Bateman has quickly emerged from a deep group of wide receivers as more than just a sidekick. The Gophers play Georgia Southern this week, a school about three hours from Bateman's hometown. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Georgia Southern cornerback Monquavion Brinson (4) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
23 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Georgia Southern cornerback Monquavion Brinson (4) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) catches a pass for a touchdown as Illinois linebacker Dele Harding (9) tries to stop him in the second quarter at an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
24 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) catches a pass for a touchdown as Illinois linebacker Dele Harding (9) tries to stop him in the second quarter at an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson checks with an official as he lines up against Illinois in the third quarter at an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
25 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson checks with an official as he lines up against Illinois in the third quarter at an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) during an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 52-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
26 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) during an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 52-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) during an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 52-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
27 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) during an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 52-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) holds onto the ball against Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis (2) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
28 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) holds onto the ball against Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis (2) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) escapes a tackle from Penn State safety Garrett Taylor (17) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
29 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) escapes a tackle from Penn State safety Garrett Taylor (17) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone, left, chases down Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
30 / 42

Iowa defensive back Geno Stone, left, chases down Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) catches a touchdown pass over Northwestern cornerback Cam Ruiz (18) during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Minnesota won 38-22. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
31 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) catches a touchdown pass over Northwestern cornerback Cam Ruiz (18) during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Minnesota won 38-22. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Paul Beaty/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 38-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
32 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 38-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 38-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
33 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 38-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) makes a diving catch in front of Auburn defensive back Jordyn Peters (15) during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
34 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) makes a diving catch in front of Auburn defensive back Jordyn Peters (15) during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) makes a catch after getting around Auburn defensive back Daniel Thomas (24) during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
35 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) makes a catch after getting around Auburn defensive back Daniel Thomas (24) during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
36 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson catches the ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
37 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson catches the ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson runs after the catch during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
38 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson runs after the catch during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
39 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
40 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
41 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson runs after the catch during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
42 / 42

Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson runs after the catch during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Head Coach Bruce Arians' at-home desk setup for the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Everything that Went into Making the 2020 NFL Draft One to Remember for the Bucs

IT staffers were front and center on draft night helping coaches and GMs navigate the 2020 NFL Draft from their at-home war-rooms. How going digital impacted the Bucs' draft and what the setup looked like for various members of the Bucs' front office.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson runs after the catch during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Receiver Depth Helped Bucs Get Their Man in Tyler Johnson

Tampa Bay's timing in the 2020 NFL Draft worked out well as they were able to get in early on a second run on wide receivers and grab a player that Bruce Arians had been coveting for months
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

New Numbers Give Rookies Opportunities to Make Buc History

All seven of the Buccaneers' 2020 draft picks have selected their NFL jersey numbers, and many of them have a chance to become the most prominent players in those numbers in team annals
2020 Draft Wrap: Big Offseason Gets Bigger
news

2020 Draft Wrap: Big Offseason Gets Bigger

The Buccaneers have raised expectations with a series of dramatic offseason moves, and the 2020 draft helped them fill some specific needs on what looks like a playoff-caliber roster
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Bucs Mock Draft Grade Roundup

The hypotheseason has been put to bed but we're squeezing in one last Mock Draft Monday by rounding up how draft pundits have graded the Bucs' 2020 draft class.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) holds onto the ball against Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis (2) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
news

Fast Facts about the Bucs Day Three Picks in the NFL Draft

Get to know a few things about the four players selected by the Bucs on Day Three of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Block-Buster: Bucs Trade Up for T Tristan Wirfs in First Round
news

Block-Buster: Bucs Trade Up for T Tristan Wirfs in First Round

The Bucs started their 2020 draft Thursday night with the selection of big and nimble Iowa blocker Tristan Wirfs with the 13th pick, addressing offensive tackle in the first round for the first time in 19 years
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. gets ready for a play by Illinois in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 40-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
news

Safety Measures: Bucs Nab Ball-Hawking Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is Minnesota S Antoine Winfield, Jr., who tied a school record with seven interceptions in 2019 and was responsible for big plays all over the field
Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn celebrates as he runs into the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
news

Back for More: Bucs Add RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn to Loaded Offense

Third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn, a hard-nosed and versatile running back out of Auburn, joins a Buccaneers offense that has an impressive array of weapons
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson catches a pass against Miami (Ohio) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 26-3. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
news

Bucs Snare WR Tyler Johnson in Round Five, Add Another Option to Offense

Tampa Bay's first pick in Day Three of the 2020 Draft is Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson, a highly-productive collegian who the Bucs feel can have a productive, versatile role in their already loaded offense
Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
news

Bucs Bolster D-Line Rotation with Nebraska's Khalil Davis in Sixth Round

Tampa Bay's second defender in the 2020 draft is Nebraska DT Khalil Davis, a quick and athletic big man who gives the Buccaneers' talented defensive front more depth
Memphis running back Kylan Watkins (17) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown as Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell (3) and cornerback Christian Braswell (14) try to stop him during the second half of an NCAA college football, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Philadelphia. Temple won 30-28. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
news

Buccaneers Bolster Linebacking Corps with Temple's Chapelle Russell in Seventh Round

With the first of their seventh-round picks, the Bucs selected inside linebacker Chapelle Russell out of Temple.

